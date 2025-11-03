Season › 2025-26 › News Sunderland vs Everton: Player Ratings - Superb Iliman Ndiaye scores a wonder goal Anjishnu Roy 03/11/2025 26comments | Jump to last Everton held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Monday despite Iliman Ndiaye's outstanding goal. The Blues dominated the opening half hour of the contest and created several chances while Sunderland struggled to get out of their own half. Despite taking the lead, David Moyes’s side disappeared from the game for the remainder of the contest and by the end, clung on to secure a point. Ndiaye put the Blues ahead with a contender for the goal of the season. The Senegalese beat the attention of four Sunderland players to unleash a shot off his weak foot that nestled into the left corner. Jack Grealish tested the woodwork with a shot from outside the box soon after. Thierno Barry should’ve doubled the Toffees’ lead with his first goal for the club after being provided with a delightful cross from Grealish to tap home, but failed to keep his wits about him. The Blues completely collapsed following the adventure of the first 30 minutes and allowed Sunderland to grow into the game as time went on and were lucky to hold on to their lead at half-time. Regis Le Bris’s side pulled one back 40 seconds into the second half with Granit Xhaka’s shot taking a big deflection off James Tarkowski’s boot to beat Jordan Pickford. It was all Sunderland from that point on as the Blues failed to stitch any meaningful moves together. There was a late flurry from Moyes’s side following the double introduction of Tim Iroegbunam and Charly Alcaraz and the latter should’ve made more out of the late chances that fell to his feet. Here are the player ratings from Everton’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland away from home: Jordan Pickford: 7 Barely had anything to do in the first half and can’t be blamed for the goal that Everton conceded as his vision was blocked by Tarkowski and Xhaka’s shot also took a deflection off the latter’s boot and was unsaveable. Made a vital stop just moments later to prevent things from going from bad to worse. Jake O’Brien: 6 (replaced by Tim Iroegbunam at 83’) Provided a strong outlet going forward, especially in the first half and was on his toes defensively. However, O’Brien can succumb to opposition pressure especially in possession and gave the ball away a few times when pressurised in the second half. James Tarkowski: 5.5 Tarkowski’s attempt to block Xhaka’s shot inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net. Passing was not up to the mark either, as he kept hoofing the ball away under pressure. Michael Keane: 7.5 The Blues wouldn’t have made it to halftime with the one-goal lead if not for Keane’s decisiveness at the back. Keane made a fantastic block on Isidor when it seemed like he’d have a stab at Pickford’s goal late in the first half. However, his action before the Xhaka goal made little sense as he just jogged past the ball instead of trying to help out Gana and clear the ball from the danger area but Keane had a flawless game otherwise. Vitalii Mykolenko: 6 Mykolenko had a decent game against Bertrand Traore on the left flank. While the Ukrainian didn’t particularly stand out, he was safe in possession. Mykolenko tested Ruben Roefs with a long shot from outside the box to spark some hopes in attack for Everton after a long period of lull. Idrissa Gueye: 6 Idrissa Gueye was fantastic to mop up loose balls and maintain Everton’s superiority in the final third during their dominance in the opening 30 minutes. Faded as the game went on. James Garner: 6 Had a strong shot from outside the box that just missed the frame of goal in the first minute to set the marker for Everton at the Stadium of Light and kept things ticking as the game went on. Slotted in at right-back after O’Brien went off in the final minutes of the contest. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 6 (replaced by Charly Alcaraz at 83’) Dewsbury-Hall made a lovely pass to Ndiaye into the box in the opening minutes. During the visitors’ period of dominance, he made several smart runs in behind the defence and showed a strong connection with Grealish on the left. Much like his midfield partners, his impact wore off as the game went on. Iliman Ndiaye: 8.5 (replaced by Dwight McNeil at 61’) What a joy it was to see the Senegalese channel his inner Messi and weave past four defenders to slot the ball into the back of the net using his left foot! We’ve seen him do it from the left flank, but to drive with the ball on his weaker foot before a calm finish into the corner was a sign of true genius. However, Ndiaye’s evening came to an early end after he had to go off injured and the Blues lost a major component of their attack in the second half. Thierno Barry: 4 (replaced by Beto at 55’) Showed grit to win the ball that led to the Ndiaye goal, but Thierno Barry won’t be keen on tuning into the match highlights any time soon. He was guilty of missing the frame of the goal from just a yard out after being played in by a fantastic cross from Jack Grealish. Should’ve doubled the Blues’ lead before the half-hour mark as he’s still searching for his first goal in a royal blue shirt. Barry showed immaturity by making a silly challenge on Sadiki to enter the referee’s book before being hooked just 10 minutes into the second half. Jack Grealish: 7 You don’t often see Jack Grealish shooting from outside the box, but he almost doubled Everton’s lead at the stroke of 20 minutes before being denied by the woodwork. Grealish delivered an outstanding cross that fell right into Barry’s right foot, but the young striker failed to make the opportunity count. The Manchester City loanee was invisible for most of the second half, except for the chance right at the end, where he played Alcaraz in behind. Substitutions Beto: 5 Nothing came off for Beto after coming on as he struggled to provide an outlet for Everton with long balls and didn’t win his duels against the Sunderland centre-backs. Dwight McNeil: 5 Failed to make any significant impact from the right flank as Everton missed Iliman Ndiaye’s dancing feet after he came off injured. Charly Alcaraz: 4 He was played in behind by Grealish in the 93rd minute on the counter but Alcaraz ended up wasting that opportunity by being indecisive. Colin Glassar 1 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:58:13 I'll give N'diaye 8. The rest 4 at best. That would be -4 for B&B. Neil Cremin 2 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:58:44 Wouldn't give Jack 7. Thought Keane was immense and deserved an 8.I also thought Tim deserved a rating; for me, he made a difference 6.Disappointed with Alcaraz and he deserved a 4. Jim Bennings 3 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:13:05 Ndiaye and Keane were the only two that warranted 7. The rest were abject.Our midfield went AWOL from the 30th to 85th minutes.Our lack of pace and thrust once again apparent and on show in abundance.Our strikers remain bereft of knowing that netty thing between two big white sticks is called a goal and the round leather thing is what you put in it.I'm relieved in the end to come out with a point given how that second half went, I genuinely expected VAR to give Sunderland that penalty with the Keane incident but for once no.I can't see any goals in this side though, I can't see many clean sheets either in fairness.We have quickly regressed this season from late August and I don't know where he goes from here. Mike Keating 4 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:21:07 Alcaraz was the obvious replacement for Ndiaye — McNiel offered nothing.Having said that, we could have been three-up by half-time. Frank Worrall 5 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:44:13 Moyes seems to lack trust in his subs when the wheels start falling off. We get reports of Merlin Röhl and Tyler Dibling performing well in training, yet they are left on the bench together with Alcaraz while the rest of the squad fall apart after the first half-hour or so. Sunderland are hardly Real Madrid but keep backing off like we did and someone in the opposition will invariably take advantage. As far as Beto and Barry are concerned, the less said the better. Sean Kearns 6 Posted 04/11/2025 at 01:32:02 Play Alcaraz up front, for fuck's sake!… I fear Moyes is being told to play Beto to keep his value up, in the hope he scores a few and we can flog him for a few million... but enough is enough. Back in the day, Moyes had Cahill up front when our strikers were lacking; get Charly up top! Our forwards are abysmal… We play with 10 men when Beto or Barry are on the pitch. Who does our scouting?… What I'd give for a prime Victor Anichebe right now! 🙄 Jack Convery 7 Posted 04/11/2025 at 03:20:12 The good the bad and the inept. Jerome Shields 8 Posted 04/11/2025 at 04:49:31 Ndiaye and Keane did play well. But Moyes substituting the injured Nidaye with McNeil was a poor move. Alcaraz was the obvious replacement, but Moyes went negative. Neil Cremin 9 Posted 04/11/2025 at 05:16:49 Not convinced on Alcaraz and I don't see how people think he is an obvious sub. He was very poor when he came on. When Alcaraz had a chance to win match in a 2 v1 situation, he failed to get off either a shot or pass. If that was Beto, there would be the usual derision. For me, Dibling was the natural replacement. Andy McNabb 10 Posted 04/11/2025 at 05:41:59 The full-time came through around 10:45 am for me here in Australia. I've reverted to waking up and not being able to look during the game, then squinting to deliberately blur the final score on my phone, before I look properly.Apologies for my abject cowardice, but I am thoroughly over dreading the final score. Matt Smith 11 Posted 04/11/2025 at 05:57:57 Grealish should have passed to Gana, who then would have passed to a wide-open Alcaraz, not the other way around.It's not the first time I've seen Alcaraz keep the ball rather than make the obvious pass.Even chipping the keeper was an option when he first had the ball. Jim Bennings 12 Posted 04/11/2025 at 06:59:20 Once Ndiaye goes in January, we are fucked. We've got nobody like him, the way he runs with the ball, carries the ball.Obviously Jack Grealish is wonderful but he's a different type of player. Grealish himself would have had an assist if Thierno Barry wasn't Brett Angell reincarnated.At the end of the day, Grealish and Ndiaye are both wasted playing in a side with no centre-forward anyway. Ian Jones 13 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:18:35 Jim, I think the African Nations Cup starts just before Christmas, so we'll lose him in December. Jim Bennings 14 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:02:14 Wonderful Ian Mick O'Malley 15 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:13:38 Sorry but I'm not having the scores that Gana and Garner got. It's about time Gana was put out to pasture, what's the point in winning the ball then giving it away straight away? Regarding the Alcaraz breakaway it looked to me as if Beto ran offside and that's why he delayed the passAlso, if Tarkowski gets any deeper during games he'll be standing on Pickford's feet. I'm gutted we've given him a new contract. McNiel was pathetic when he came on, you'd think he'd be busting a gut to get in the first XI but he was abysmal. Moyes wants volleying up the arse for the substitutions, the timings and the personnel and for telling the team slow down when we were in the ascendancy. Rob Dolby 16 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:28:46 Mick,It wasn't Beto that made the 60-yard run to get near Alcaraz, it was the guy you want to put out to pasture.The problem with our midfield besides the lack of goals is that Dewsbury-Hall can't get back to help out. Last night, he should have been a lot closer to Xhaka; instead, he was in no-man's land whilst the 5-man Sunderland midfield had the numerical advantage over our 2.I would rather pack the midfield and win that battle, then get the ball out to our wide players.It's not working so Moyes needs to change things around and definitely drop Dewsbury-Hall and possibly both strikers. Dave Abrahams 17 Posted 04/11/2025 at 09:52:16 I wouldn't have rated Alcaraz at all on this game or the other games when he has come on with just minutes remaining. How can you expect anything from players in that situation? The subs should have been made a lot earlier.Now you have Moyes explaining he brought on McNeil because he has been very good in training the last 2 weeks. So have Dibling and Röhl — according to Moyes — why didn't they come on? Not having a go at McNeil because, like a lot of other players, he is not match-fit — and that is down to Moyes and his poor use of players. Jon O'Dell 18 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:21:39 Beto and Barry are simply not cut out for the Premier League. Beto has the mobility of an oil-tanker and Barry just looks completely out of his depth. The fact that, out of our centre-forwards, only Beto has scored once in 10 games is embarrassing. You can't even put the blame on lack of service because our wingers and full-backs are creating enough chances.I've been saying this for 3 years on various Facebook posts -- put Keane up front. Who remembers Paul Warhurst for Sheffield Wednesday in the '90s? A centre-back who was deployed as an emergency striker and ended up scoring 12 goals in 12 games. Surely it's worth trying? It's a maverick idea but a) he wins headers, and b) he's probably one of our best finishers. Stick Garner at right-back, O'Brien in at centre-back (at least until Branthwaite is fit). And then pray we can get at least two proven goal-scorers in January. Neil Cremin 19 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:31:18 Amusing that Alcaraz seems to get a free pass. I've only seen him play well once this season against Palace.Also, our full-backs are not providing chances. How often has O'Brien or Mykolenko put in a decent cross to forwards? How often do our midfielders shoot? Only Garner can be counted here. Also, I think Tim Iroegbunam made a difference when he came on for his short cameo. Steve Brown 20 Posted 04/11/2025 at 11:03:13 Dave, McNeil might not be match-fit but I am beginning to wonder about his motivation. He looks like he has checked out the building to me. If we get a good offer, we should consider it. If anyone makes an offer for Beto, we should accept it.Alcaraz, Dibling and Röhl will get the benefit of the doubt until they are picked for 4 or 5 consecutive games. When will that happen, given the manager reports they are doing well in training? Craig Walker 21 Posted 04/11/2025 at 11:36:28 My heart is in my mouth every time Tarkowski has the ball these days. Keane has been our best defender this season by a mile. McNeil gave one of the worst performances from a substitute that I can remember. He seemed to lose possession every single time he got it. His set-piece delivery was atrocious as well. I'd have taken a point before the game but you just knew that, when we didn't go 2-0 up, then we'd concede. I thought they were nailed on for a penalty at some point last night.Dewsbury-Hall needs to start shooting as well. He gets in good positions but chooses to feed it out wide too often for me. When we shot, we looked dangerous but the only shots I remember other than the goal were from Garner, Grealish and Mykolenko. We constantly get in good positions but then try and knock it out wide. Moyes needs to find a way to get goals from this team. Clive Rogers 22 Posted 04/11/2025 at 11:59:59 McNeil and Alcaraz were both awful when they came on. Dewsbury Hall had a decent 20 minutes in the first half but faded after that and was really poor in the second half. Iroegbunam was by far the best of the substitutes and must be pushing for a starting place. Our fullbacks are competent but offer nothing going forward. There is no goal threat from midfield apart from Ndiaye. Steve Stannard 23 Posted 04/11/2025 at 12:00:54 I agree, Craig. I said it last half of last season and beginning of this, Tarkowski will cost us lots of points this season. We would've conceded a few more this season if his partner Keane hadn't been there to bail him out. He's in the side for sentiment and as captain. O'Brien needs to play with Keane, full stop. As for the two donkeys up front, no defence. I agree with some comments on Barry -- confidence is key but his body language stinks. And I'm sick of this age thing: he's 23 -- same age as Ekitike, Woltemade, Cole Palmer, and older than the 21-year-old at Bournemouth Kipi, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson -- the list is endless. He's even older than Alcaraz. To be fair, he's still better than Beto but picking from either one of them two up front is like choosing your own death to be hit by a train or a bus. We are bottom of the league for conversion rate so even Wolves, at the bottom of the table with 2 points, finish their chances better than us. It's not all gloom, we are creating chances and most games starting really well for half an hour but not scoring. These second-half dire performances and missed chances are costing us. Managers are paid to get results and make decisions, make changes. The problem is Moyes won't change. He won't take us down but that's not success. Love the Last Of The Summer Wine comment on here about them all last night... so true. Peter Hodgson 24 Posted 04/11/2025 at 13:10:58 I'm sorry, I don't post much these days, but that dire showing last night prompted me to make a comment.Whoever was responsible for signing Barry, for quite a bit of money, wants shooting. He is nowhere near being ready for the Premier League (as is Beto, by the way) and should be sent immediately to the U21s, not to emerge from there until he shows some semblance of being able to hold his own as a centre-forward in the Premier League. I'm not sure if that will happen though... but at least we maybe can find out, without damaging our first team, if he is going to be any good to us. I feel sorry for the boy as it is not his fault he came here as a centre-forward to, all intents and purposes, replace Beto. He is even less a Premier League centre-forward than Beto.One last thought. When I saw the team and subs announced, I was pleased as I thought Moyes was going to do the right thing and, if things weren't going to plan, he was going to use the strong-looking bench to change things around. Wrong. He did his usual Moyes thing and went for the "we are not going to get beat if I can help it" mode at the first opportunity.I am worried now about the rest of the season if we continue as we have shown in the early season with the players we have played to date. Some things never change, do they? Neil Cremin 25 Posted 04/11/2025 at 13:52:18 My biggest worry is that those on the bench are going to get disillusioned and will not be mentally up for it when being brought on. Moyes is probably in cautious default after giving so many of the new players a chance against Wolves in the Carabao Cup. Just read on Give Me Sport that Dewsbury-Hall played deeper for Leicester and has never been used just behind the lone striker. Last night, he lost the ball 10 times and only completed 19 out of 24 passes. It's just not working out for him at Everton.