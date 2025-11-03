02/11/2025





Jordan Pickford believes that pushing towards the top half of the table and trying “to get into” Europe are the ambitions for Everton this season.

Pickford recently signed a new long-term deal that’ll keep him at the club until the end of 2029. Signed from Sunderland in 2017, Pickford has been one of the most influential figures in the Toffees’ recent history and has also been the undisputed number 1 for England across several major tournaments.

Outlining the club’s ambitions to finish in the top half of the table after a few turbulent seasons in recent years, Pickford told BBC, “We want to be pushing that top half of the table. The manager is driving us to be in the top half and try to get into Europe. I think getting into the top half and sustaining that momentum in the top half and not dropping down and keep putting us as players that pressure, to go get more results and keep improving, is definitely a drive. I think if we do that and, with the squad we have, we can push for Europe.

“When I first signed, we were in Europe and that was the driver then and that is where Everton should be. We had the two or three years that were a bit of a rollercoaster ride, weathered those storms and now it is all looking positive and the club is going in the right direction. You see with the signings the club has made and the drive we have this season to improve, it comes from the top of the club. I think we will see a lot more positive results and us pushing higher up the table.”

Pickford has made 328 appearances for the Toffees and has kept 91 clean sheets. He’s been decisive in helping Everton maintain their top-flight status and has also begun the current season on a strong note.

The 31-year-old recently made history with England after going past Gordon Banks to keep nine consecutive clean sheets for the Three Lions.

When he’s not saving penalties, Pickford is obsessing over motocross despite being contractually forbidden to participate in the sport.

“I am not allowed to do it as a footballer but I would love to be able to do motocross. I grew up going to watch it every week with my mates, and my best best mate now rides in the British Championships.

“If I could I would go every week to watch as much as I can. I would do it if I could but there are strict rules in our contracts where we are not allowed to do activities like that. That is probably one thing in my life I would have love to have done.”

