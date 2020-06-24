Meis 'not currently engaged' with Bramley-Moore Dock project

Wednesday, 24 June, 2020







Dan Meis, the head of the US-based architectural design firm that was heading up plans for Everton's new stadium, has announced that he isn't currently part of the project.

Meis stressed that he did not see this as an indication that the Blues' plans to relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock were under any threat, just that he is no longer engaged.

He sent a message via Twitter today saying: "Let me be clear. I am fully confident that Bramley Moore will be built. It is both right for the Club and the city. Unfortunately I am not currently engaged in the project.

"How that was handled is one the greatest disappointments of my career, and at the appropriate time I will comment."

Meis's post to the social media channel follow a cryptic tweet a few days ago where he said: "If I learned anything from this year it is that when someone says 'it isn't personal, it is just business' I probably shouldn't have been in business with them to begin with..."

Meis's second tweet today went on to say, "please understand that this is my personal twitter account and believe it or not, not everything I write is a reference to Everton," but that post from four days ago is being taken as a reference to the club.

Meis, whose firm was behind recent stadium designs for the likes of AS Roma in Italy and US sport venues like Safeco Field in Seattle and Los Angeles's Staples Center, has been on board the Bramley-Moore Dock project from the outset and the visuals he released a year ago for Everton's proposed ground were met a hugely positive reaction.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club's stadium plans appear to still be on course, with the results of a planning application review by the city council expected later this year.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads