Meis 'not currently engaged' with Bramley-Moore Dock project

Lyndon Lloyd Wednesday, 24 June, 2020 10comments  |  Jump to last

Dan Meis, the head of the US-based architectural design firm that was heading up plans for Everton's new stadium, has announced that he isn't currently part of the project.

Meis stressed that he did not see this as an indication that the Blues' plans to relocate to Bramley-Moore Dock were under any threat, just that he is no longer engaged.

He sent a message via Twitter today saying: "Let me be clear. I am fully confident that Bramley Moore will be built. It is both right for the Club and the city. Unfortunately I am not currently engaged in the project.

"How that was handled is one the greatest disappointments of my career, and at the appropriate time I will comment."

Meis's post to the social media channel follow a cryptic tweet a few days ago where he said: "If I learned anything from this year it is that when someone says 'it isn't personal, it is just business' I probably shouldn't have been in business with them to begin with..."

Meis's second tweet today went on to say, "please understand that this is my personal twitter account and believe it or not, not everything I write is a reference to Everton," but that post from four days ago is being taken as a reference to the club.

Meis, whose firm was behind recent stadium designs for the likes of AS Roma in Italy and US sport venues like Safeco Field in Seattle and Los Angeles's Staples Center, has been on board the Bramley-Moore Dock project from the outset and the visuals he released a year ago for Everton's proposed ground were met a hugely positive reaction.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club's stadium plans appear to still be on course, with the results of a planning application review by the city council expected later this year.  

Reader Comments (10)

Mike Benjamin
1 Posted 24/06/2020 at 16:59:07
It looks like there is something happening with Dan Meis, on his twitter feed he says:

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
2 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:05:27
Hmmm. That's an interesting and concerning development.

I'll be interested to learn more. T'net not offering much insight beyond his tweets at the moment.

Brent Stephens
3 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:05:49
Shit. What’s gone wrong here?!
Annika Herbert
4 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:06:09
Be very interesting to find out exactly what is going on here!
Mike Doyle
5 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:06:35
The Dan Meis tweet might be something to worry about. BBC Radio Merseyside news just mentioned it - they seem to believe it is genuine.
Geoff Williams
6 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:08:03
This is disappointing and disturbing news. Another Kings Dock fiasco on the cards?
Peter Mills
7 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:13:51
Worrying news. Merely guessing, but it has the feel of cost-cutting by reducing the original design and spec.
Brent Stephens
8 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:14:04
Can anybody with experience in such projects set our minds at rest in terms of what we’ve probably already paid for and have rights over re the stadium design? There’s no way Meiss could put a spanner in the works, is there?!
Brent Stephens
9 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:17:08
If it’s to cut costs, could that be just by no longer engaging Meiss (who else then?). Or would it really be by downgrading the design (capacity implications?).
Gavin Johnson
10 Posted 24/06/2020 at 17:21:11
Well the Echo, suggests that nothings changed irrespective of Meis's tweet. Meis also states it's still going ahead. So what does that mean?!
Are there new plans by a new architect?! Surely new plans would have to be resubmitted to planning. His comment doesn't really make sense if the stadium and construction time is still going ahead.

