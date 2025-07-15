Season › 2024-25 › News Testing pre-season friendly ends in a draw Michael Kenrick 15/07/2025 16comments | Jump to last Accrington Stanley 1 - 1 Everton The first pre-season friendly ended in a draw on Tuesday evening at the Wham Stadium against Accrington Stanley after they made Everton work pretty hard in the wet conditions. Team selection for David Moyes is limited by the delayed return of international players Jordan Pickford, Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueyeand the absence of new signings, Thierno Barry and Mark Travers. But Jarrad Branthwaite starts, although James Tarkowski is presumably still not sufficiently recovered from his hamstring injury at the end of last season. James Garner got the game underway but it was Harry Tyrer who first had something to do, parrying a glanced header that was goalbound. Branthwaite's early touches were a little sloppy. Chermiti had half a chance at the other end before McNeil went down... seemingly injured, but he then jumped up and took the free-kick! Patterson looked to have a good chance to open the scoring in the 14th minute but he drove his shot wide across goal. A great move down the left saw Armstrong play in Mykolenko, whose first-time cross found Chremiti but his shot on goal was straight at the keeper when he had the goal at his mercy and should have scored. That saw the home side go up the other end and lob Tyrer, the ball landing on the roof off the Everton net. The best piece of play so far saw Armstrong pick out Iroegbunam, whose excellent cross drew a fine diving header from Chermiti but the keeper was alert enough to parry away his fine goalbound effort. Alcaraz dug the ball out on the touchline and played it to Armstrong who tried a lovely curling goalbound shot that the keeper watched all the way and saved well. Armstrong then chased down a lost cause and crossed it low to Chermiti who could not turn it in past the Accrington keeper under pressure from a defender. A late free-kick for Accrington Stanley ended the half as it was headed wide, bringing to an end a lively and decent competitive first half. Just three changes after half-time, with Beto now upfront alongside Chermiti. Alcaraz had a good run down the left but could not pick out a blue shirt with his low cross. Tamen looked to have handled the ball as it went out for a corner, and Ward had an easy task nodding the ball through the crowd to score the opening goal. McNeil and Alcaraz looked to link up but Beto could not furnish a clean strike. Alcaraz tried to get Everton moving forward again but he overhit the pass to Beto who was offside. A couple more changes made after the hour mark. Some good play ended with a fine shot from McNeil, but it was saved again. Beto had a chance but the keeper got down well to thwart him. But Accrington were giving a very competitive performance, and they won another corner that threatened a second goal, the shot hitting Beto and cleared away. A strong run by Beto against three defenders won a free-kick that McNeil loped in through the rain but it was half-cleared, Patterson putting the ball back in and winning an Everton corner. But nothing came of it despite a follow-up effort from McNeil. Issac Heath had a great run from Tyrer's throw-out and he was floored as he entered the Accrington box... penalty! Beto smacked it into the top corner in front of the soaked bank of 2,336 Evertonians. Some brilliant play by Justin Clarke saw Heath play in Patterson who fired his shot just over as Everton pushed for a winning goal in the last 10 minutes. Tamen was taken out after some more clever work from Clarke. But McNeil's free kick was really very poor in the circumstances. Tim Iroegbunam drove forward strongly but spooned his shot high over the bar and that was Everton's last chance to register a win, but it was a pretty good test for a first pre-season contest. Everton: Harry Tyrer, Nathan Patterson, Vitalii Mykolenko (46' William Tamen), Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite (46' Jake O'Brien), James Garner (46' Beto), Tim Iroegbunam, Harrison Armstrong (77' Jenson Metcalfe), Charly Alcaraz (63' Isaac Heath), Dwight McNeil, Youssef Chermiti (63' Justin Clarke). Subs: Fraser Barnsley,, Braiden Graham, Tyler Onyango, Odin Samuels-Smith, Francis Gomez. (See link above... but you probably need to be a paid up and logged-in Member of Forever Blue) Billy Bradshaw 2 Posted 15/07/2025 at 19:45:47 Michael @ 1, TFG don't need that free advertising you have just given them, especially how they are trying to rip us off with their pricing. Colin Malone 3 Posted 15/07/2025 at 19:58:02 Glad to see Harry Tyrer given a go. Robert Hayes 4 Posted 15/07/2025 at 20:55:26 That goal was toooo easy to concede. It looked like no one wanted to challenge for it. Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:29:06 2336 away supporters on a Tuesday night in Accrington for a friendly game— absolutely amazing. Christy Ring 6 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:33:41 Dave the away support are unbelievable, always have been, superb ambassadors. Shaun Parker 7 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:38:22 Well that’s it then, another season of survival. How pathetic was we tonight? No idea, no vision, no idea !!Sack the board.Sack the manager.Sack everyone!!!😁😂 all in jest.Welcome back lads and well done to the young lads who did well. Looking forward to a good season. Mike Gaynes 8 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:42:49 Dave and Christy, they sat there in the pounding rain and never stopped having a good time. I am in awe. We must have the best traveling support in England. Colin Glassar 9 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:44:21 Taxi for Moyes!! 🤣🤣 Derek Knox 10 Posted 15/07/2025 at 21:45:25 Not the best work out, but good to kick the pre-season off, with most playing some part. At lest it wasn't a loss ! Mal van Schaick 11 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:20:57 Typical pre season run out, it was good to see some youngsters given a chance, but all in all a nothing game with not a lot learned. Jeff Spiers 12 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:24:56 Mike, we do have the best travelling support in England. Second to none!!! Scott Hamilton 13 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:44:07 Club Tropina drinks are freeeeeee….Sorry, got carried away re: the Wham Stadium.Anyway, I always see these pre-season results and think: “shit, we’re absolute shite and gonna get destroyed next season” and then see us start fairly well pretty much from the beginning of the new season; so I should really say nothing. I guess it’s like target practice. Pre-season is just about waiving your gun around and firing when you want. The actual season is far more disciplined and means trying as hard as you can.Shit analogy but you get what I mean.UTFT!!!! Paul Kossoff 14 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:50:57 Wake me up before you go go, I aint planin on scoring so low, wake me up before you go go, make some signings tonight, you better make it riiiiiight, yea yea yea😁 Jake FitzGerald 15 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:52:49 We’re certainly right up there with travelling support - the likes of Celtic, Newcastle, Sunderland always turn up - they’re the ones you want for your testimonial. If it’s 1984. In fact when was the last testimonial game involving an Everton player? Craig James 16 Posted 15/07/2025 at 22:56:24 The saying 'you don't win anything in preseason' is exactly what it is, preseason is about dusting off the Cobwebs, get minutes in the legs/lungs and to start gelling together ahead of the new season.Yes a bonus if you win a few games but it means nothing more than getting ready for the 1st game of the season.TBH I thought it was great to see the amount of youngsters given a try out, Harrison looks like a decent squad player for us this season and 1 for the future and I was impressed with Issac Heath when he came on, nice composure, direct which won us the penalty. Young Tamen at rb yes raw but faired well and battled well.Given more game time I believe Tim will be a good asset.That said I do believe we need another 6 players before the 1st game of the season, one being a starting rb and another covet at lb as Patterson is not the answer.Onto Blackburn