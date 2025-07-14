14/07/2025





The much-discussed rebuild of the Everton squad has not picked up the pace most expected or wanted so far this summer. As David Moyes’s squad prepares to begin their pre-season campaign at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, just two new arrivals have been confirmed through the door.

In a summer that has seen seven senior players depart at the expiration of their contracts, and a further four return to parent clubs after loan spells last season, the need for players in the door is clear. The thirst for new signings surfaces at every club each summer, but there’s no need for alarm bells just yet.

Nothing generates excitement quite like a new signing, though Everton’s biggest of the summer was already here last season. Jarrad Branthwaite’s commitment to a new deal was a statement from The Friedkin Group, tying down the club’s most valuable asset for the long term. Manchester United came knocking last summer, while Spurs were heavily linked this time around.

Instead of a summer of unsettling speculation, Branthwaite put pen to paper to recommit to the project. With the evergreen Idrissa Gueye also re-signing, and new deals for Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane to retain experience and continuity, the foundation Moyes started to build during last season’s run-in remains. Everton have, publicly at least, received no interest in star names and, crucially, none appear interested in an exit. For the first summer in a long while, it’s a refreshing feeling.

The two signings that have arrived also offer encouragement. Carlos Alcaraz’s positive loan move has been made permanent, while Thierno Barry has been prised from Champions League qualifiers Villarreal.

At 22, each has been signed with the long-term in mind and are players of rich promise. The most successful sides sign players on an upward curve and both Alcaraz and Barry appear to be that.

Given the need for quantity this summer, expect Everton to utilise the loan market. It’s one that will perhaps not unveil its cards until later in the summer.

As teams finalise their own incomings, market opportunities will present themselves. For context, last season’s three new loanees all arrived on 26 July or later. Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams whose squads need to be dramatically decreased in size before September’s deadline. James McAtee or Oscar Bobb, anyone?

Add in the pre-season opportunities that will naturally arise for the likes of Harrison Armstrong, and the wave of excitement for the move to a new state-of-the-art waterside home, there’s plenty to be positive about.

Sure, the transfer window can make us all pull our hair out, and a senior squad of 17 players in mid-July is far from ideal. But until all of the dominoes fall, there’s no reason to panic. If you can’t be optimistic in pre-season, when can you?

