Season › 2024-25 › News Why there’s no need to panic despite a slow start to the summer Harry Diamond 14/07/2025 5comments | Jump to last The much-discussed rebuild of the Everton squad has not picked up the pace most expected or wanted so far this summer. As David Moyes’s squad prepares to begin their pre-season campaign at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, just two new arrivals have been confirmed through the door. In a summer that has seen seven senior players depart at the expiration of their contracts, and a further four return to parent clubs after loan spells last season, the need for players in the door is clear. The thirst for new signings surfaces at every club each summer, but there’s no need for alarm bells just yet. Nothing generates excitement quite like a new signing, though Everton’s biggest of the summer was already here last season. Jarrad Branthwaite’s commitment to a new deal was a statement from The Friedkin Group, tying down the club’s most valuable asset for the long term. Manchester United came knocking last summer, while Spurs were heavily linked this time around. Instead of a summer of unsettling speculation, Branthwaite put pen to paper to recommit to the project. With the evergreen Idrissa Gueye also re-signing, and new deals for Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane to retain experience and continuity, the foundation Moyes started to build during last season’s run-in remains. Everton have, publicly at least, received no interest in star names and, crucially, none appear interested in an exit. For the first summer in a long while, it’s a refreshing feeling. The two signings that have arrived also offer encouragement. Carlos Alcaraz’s positive loan move has been made permanent, while Thierno Barry has been prised from Champions League qualifiers Villarreal. At 22, each has been signed with the long-term in mind and are players of rich promise. The most successful sides sign players on an upward curve and both Alcaraz and Barry appear to be that. Given the need for quantity this summer, expect Everton to utilise the loan market. It’s one that will perhaps not unveil its cards until later in the summer. As teams finalise their own incomings, market opportunities will present themselves. For context, last season’s three new loanees all arrived on 26 July or later. Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams whose squads need to be dramatically decreased in size before September’s deadline. James McAtee or Oscar Bobb, anyone? Add in the pre-season opportunities that will naturally arise for the likes of Harrison Armstrong, and the wave of excitement for the move to a new state-of-the-art waterside home, there’s plenty to be positive about. Sure, the transfer window can make us all pull our hair out, and a senior squad of 17 players in mid-July is far from ideal. But until all of the dominoes fall, there’s no reason to panic. If you can’t be optimistic in pre-season, when can you? Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:22:53 My feelings exactly. I never expected anything but a measured approach from our new owners, especially given the fact that two key members of our management team won't report for work until the end of the summer. Some folks here are well into "where are the signings?" mode, but I'm actually pleased to see the club showing patience and not rushing into signings we might regret later just to fill out the ranks. Ian Wilkins 2 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:23:13 And if you want a team and a squad to gel get them in for pre season. Last seasons pre season was woeful and we had a poor start to season. That said, loan signings will be determined by the pace of the club doing the lending. And cash and PSR mean that we have to duck and dive in the transfer market, getting best value for our money. Whilst we’d like things to be quicker our current financial position means things will inevitably be slower and more pragmatic. We’ll just have to be patient. Si Pulford 3 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:32:40 Ideally we would have more in for the start of pre-season. But…. Pre season is often lauded as being all about fitness which mattered more when the players where coming back off six weeks on the ale and burgers. Nowadays footballers barely drink and train through the summer so a level of fitness should already be there. Of course there’s match fitness and tactical awareness that come with playing a full pre season together but it was always going to be a tough ask to get everyone in before the start pre season friendlies and it’s something that most teams haven’t achieved yet. The nature of the market now dictates that more is done towards the end of the window than the beginning, our first match is against Leeds who are in a similar position in terms of players waiting to see who else comes in for them. I’m not worried for the first time in years. Derek Knox 4 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:35:29 Hi Mike G @ 1, I am a tad concerned that you state " that two key members of our management team, won't report for work, till the end of the summer ". I am not disputing your statement, for one cotton picking minute, as I know you are well connected and do diligent research, as opposed to some purveyors of detritus we see on these pages.Who are these key members ? It seems very lackadaisical, as we have so many areas to address in the transfer market that to leave it to either the last minute, or down to Moyes himself. The manager has many tasks to perform to get ready for the new season as it is. I can't believe if we are to be a serious contender in the forthcoming season, that this has been allowed to happen ! Les Moorcroft 5 Posted 14/07/2025 at 14:51:29 Thank you mr manering. 💙 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb