PSG look to finalise Kean loan

Sunday, 4 October, 2020







Updated

The 20-year-old's high-profile move from Juventus to Everton last year has thus far not gone to plan and, following rumours that he hasn't settled well in England, his agent Mino Raiola has been actively trying to secure him a transfer elsewhere.

It appeared as though a return to Italy was the most likely option for Kean, with Juve keen to bring him back to Turin on a permanent deal but their inability to pay the €25m asking price has been a sticking point.

A loan move had been mooted but it now appears as though PSG have stepped in with a loan offer of their own that will see them take Kean for a year but, contrary to initial reports, it seems there is no option in place for them to sign him permanently next summer if all goes well.

Everton signed Kean for £25m believing that they would have a player capable of not only eventually developing into a world-class forward but able to offer the Blues a source of goals in the short term as well.

He struggled to make an impact last season during what was a difficult period for the team as a whole and he scored just twice in 34 appearances but he made just eight starts in all competitions and he was often thrown on very late in matches.

Kean's switch to Ligue 1 doesn't satisfy Everton's own cash-flow needs but it will net them an as-yet unspecified loan fee and provide the player himself an opportunity to try and reignite his career in with a different club.

Marcel Brands is believed to be exploring options to bring another striker to Goodison Park before the transfer deadline, with Napoli forwards Fernando Llorente and Arkadiusz Milik both being linked.

