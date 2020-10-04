Seasons2020-21Everton News
PSG look to finalise Kean loan
The 20-year-old's high-profile move from Juventus to Everton last year has thus far not gone to plan and, following rumours that he hasn't settled well in England, his agent Mino Raiola has been actively trying to secure him a transfer elsewhere.
It appeared as though a return to Italy was the most likely option for Kean, with Juve keen to bring him back to Turin on a permanent deal but their inability to pay the €25m asking price has been a sticking point.
A loan move had been mooted but it now appears as though PSG have stepped in with a loan offer of their own that will see them take Kean for a year but, contrary to initial reports, it seems there is no option in place for them to sign him permanently next summer if all goes well.
Everton signed Kean for £25m believing that they would have a player capable of not only eventually developing into a world-class forward but able to offer the Blues a source of goals in the short term as well.
He struggled to make an impact last season during what was a difficult period for the team as a whole and he scored just twice in 34 appearances but he made just eight starts in all competitions and he was often thrown on very late in matches.
Kean's switch to Ligue 1 doesn't satisfy Everton's own cash-flow needs but it will net them an as-yet unspecified loan fee and provide the player himself an opportunity to try and reignite his career in with a different club.
Marcel Brands is believed to be exploring options to bring another striker to Goodison Park before the transfer deadline, with Napoli forwards Fernando Llorente and Arkadiusz Milik both being linked.
Hoping there’s a surprise lined up, because this leaves us very short in a key area of the pitch.
Not sure how much game time he gets at PSG? They have lots of top forwards!
Hope he does play and scores a shed full so his value increases? So we can get all the money back! As failure at PSG and his value plummets!
We must have a striker lined up to replace him in the squad?!
But to move Richarlison in, I think we will lose on the dynamism of his play coming in from the left. So unless we are getting someone else in, it'll be trying to rotate players like Bernard, Iwobi and Gordon on these flanks, while Richarlison plays up top.
I wonder will Tosun ever come back to do a job for us.
Fingers crossed.
it can obviously be difficult for a young player moving to a new country and our record here isn't great - Klaasen, Sandro - but most clubs have flops. Perhaps, it is wiser to look for slightly older players from abroad. Allan and James have settled in very quickly.
I'd assume a more established striker is coming.
Meanwhile, we need a striker! If DCL gets injured we haven't got anyone to put in. Danny Welbeck might be available? Get Rondon back from China? Seriously though I really hope we get someone before deadline tomorrow!
Arrivederci Moise. Non lasciare che la porta ti colpisca nel culo mentre esci.
Hard to know when the ball is coming in when Mbappe and Neymar like to beat a man before a fancy pass comes in.
Chances of him getting in front of them two as the main man won't be that easy.
Ah well, I'm pretty sure Carlo will find a very good and ready made second no.9 striker or right striker to take us forward another step.
From the 'non-football' news though, it did seem like there were also some sizeable 'maturity' issues. If only we could move on our other 'punts' so easily!
I understand it must be really difficult for most 19 year olds (most people in fact) to move to an unfamiliar country. However, he has stunk the place out from day one with his football and, to me at least, what seems like a really negative attitude on the pitch.
The kid seems to have a stupid ego (completely unjustified) and one of the most sullen personalities I have ever seen on the pitch for Everton. He just needed to pull his socks up, snap out of it and put the hard work in. He didn't seem willing (or capable) of that though.
Wish him all the best for his future and maybe it was just that he didn't like the UK (who could blame him at the present time!) I just hope we can get the money back - I suspect not though.
Massive concern if we don't have another striker incoming.
I'll happily trust Carlo right now, whoever he gets. And I'll trust Brands to chisel a good deal.
By “us” do you mean the club or ToffeeWeb? Carlo said Saturday he wanted to keep Kean but Kean had “his own ideas.”
Personally, I think Raoila saw a payday, Juve needed money and sold him on a Premier League dream. He didn't hit the ground running as he and his agent expected so he's basically swapped being super sub at Juve for occasional sub at Everton. It's a long way from home, not as prestigious and the weather sucks.
So he has engineered a move away. Nothing Everton can do about except force him to stay against his will or throw him to the Wolves starting instead of better players neither of which makes much sense
One things for certain he needs to stop sulking or he will end up on the scrap heap before he knows what's hit him. He needs to realise how fortunate he is. Knobhead comes to mind though. We need another striker ASAP.
Because Calvert-Lewin earned that patience by turning in good performances even if they didn't translate to a great initial goal return. Kean has not turned in much of any real note, and for a much celebrated £25 million player that is a huge concern.
I will be delighted when and if he leaves as I do not see any evidence that he will be able to be a success in the Premier League.
Robert (26) - What is it about Kean that you like?
If Mason Greenwood, for example, had been similarly hounded out of the UK and ended up at Sampdoria, how do you think he would have got on?
Like Calvert-Lewin, he needs time.
Without a doubt a new striker will be coming in if he goes to PSG.
If Carlo gives up on a fellow countryman, it must be serious, especially the way he seems to praise the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Davies and even the Billy Smart apprentice we have in goal.
I personally haven't seen anything in the lad that would make me want him to stay, and it looks like we have a very happy dressing room right now, and his departure should ensure it stays that way
48 Posted 04/10/2020 at 16:12:58
It's gone terribly wrong, and can't see him succeeding here. But I wouldn't be surprised if he did well there. Equally, he could do nothing. We need him to do well. If he fails, we'll struggle to sell. A couple of Champions League goals and we could get a profit.
He'll mainly be back up I assume.
Wonder if we'll be in the market for anyone before Monday, or someone from the Championship after (Sarr, Benhrama, King).
Kieran #37,
I do take your point if his agent wants to move him on, and he himself is impatient or unhappy, but just feel we could shine if given a bit more of chance.
I just look at few cases like Klaassen (admittedly stupid to buy 3 No 10s), and Vlasic. and think, patience may payoff.
Irratic finishing, poor hold up play, not much movement. Has a lot to prove.
What's the point of a loan move if you just shift the location on the globe where your ass gets splinters?
53 Posted 04/10/2020 at 16:18:20
I see Cavani is in talks with Utd - imagine if we could Gazump them, the lure of Latin American culture at the Club and Ancelotti as manager. Imagine Cavani and James together.
54 Posted 04/10/2020 at 16:19:29
The one thing I like about him is his willingness to shoot early and take defences by surprise. Beyond that I am struggling.
55 Posted 04/10/2020 at 16:24:42
The Calvert-Lewin comparison is a false one. Calvert-Lewin has been trusted by four managers and shunted all over the place, staying clearly committed to the cause.
56 Posted 04/10/2020 at 16:24:54
He's not cut out for the Premier League at this stage in his career, maybe further down the line he will return to England but he's out of his depth right now.
All I've seen is too much of an individual and not really a team player which goes completely against what Carlo is trying to develop at this club now, a real togetherness has been apparent recently, Kean doesn't strike me as mature enough for that yet.
I wish him good luck over there, I hope he does well but I do think he's going to need to change his attitude if he's ever to be anything other than another mood swinger like Balotelli for example.
Hopefully we can get in a short term replacement that will help out for a season.
Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar.
How in the world is Moise Kean going to get any time at PSG? How does this further his development?
I honestly don't watch other leagues much at all. So maybe there's something I'm missing?
Wouldn't Moise have benefited going to a smaller club and being the main man? What is the point of this move, other than to offload Moise?
What we don't know is; if he has an attitude problem (facial expression suggests he's miserable but who isn't at 19?) if he trains well, if he's popular in the dressing room, if he's settled into the area, if he has friends, if he is a friend to others. We can speculate, and do, but we don't know these things, so let's leave it out on a the kid and keep it what we do know.
And that is, he's not going to make it here, so let's recoup what we can and move on.
I am more interested in who we will be bringing in as we need another striker, I am sure Carlo and Marcel have it covered.
Mr Peresic who has played as a second striker as well as on both flanks would be nice, on loan? this could yet surprise.
I trust Ancelotti to bring in a good striker but trust Brands to bring one in that's another matter altogether...
I sincerely hope he gets game time at PSG and the Kean we thought we had bought comes to the fore and he starts scoring goals. If he does, it can only be a win win for both him and EFC. We get a player back with restored confidence who can contribute and a player with a higher transfer value we can sell. if he decides he wants away from Goodison Park.
I too get the impression he didn't want to be here, if you can't get motivated under Carlo Magnifico, who can speak his native language, and with all his excellent signings thus far, there is something amiss and time to be shipped out.
Something never clicked for Moise at EFC, but good luck to him, there’s a player there somewhere.
Brands came in roughly the same time as Silva during summer of 2018 with all this rave of being able to change things for the better and had this supposedly great track record of scouting players but he's been a pretty dismal failure much in the Steve Walsh mould.
My advice, leave it to Carlo lads!
PSG have their heads screwed on taking him on loan clearly aware he could easily vanish into the colossal list of over hyped also rans.
Money thrown down the drain this fella
I do think he has potential but he has had opportunities and franky, he hasn't made the most of them.
We obviously don't know what goes on behind the scenes but he clearly is not a happy bunny, so he may as well bugger off.
Give Niasse one thing, he bloody well got stuck in and made a nuisense of himself, shame about his lack of ball control but he certainly knew how to smile when he banged a goal in.
76 Posted 04/10/2020 at 17:41:02
What utter crapola.
Everything the young man did on the pitch showed good attitude. Excellent effort and work rate, making the runs, getting into scoring positions and trying to impose himself physically at every opportunity. Yes, he lost his scoring confidence and things didn't work out, although a couple of inches the other way and he's got three against Salford instead of one.
And there was absolutely nothing of the Balotelli misbehavior in him, no confrontations or tantrums or fighting with teammates or violent conduct or anything like that. Nor has there ever been the slightest indication that he will ever behave that way. To put it bluntly, I find the comparison shameful.
Best of luck to the young man and I look forward to the unveiling of our new forward, whoever it is.
I imagine the hope is he shows some form at PSG and we can offload him at decent money presently we wouldn't get much for him.
The excuses trotted out that the Prem is too difficult and homesickness is playing a part could be resolved by a move to the noddy french league just a few hours drive from northern Italy.
Personally I doubt it because he doesn't look a player but I can see the thinking.
As far as replacements go I’d love Edouard but he’ll cost £25m+ and we surely have no money left.
Milik is decent but surely won’t fancy bench duty.
If Josh King is available for around the £10m mark I’d be tempted as he can play across the front three.
Or maybe they think Ellis Simms deserves a shot?
“which may be attitude rather than pure talent as Dunc was not the most talented himself!”
Actually I remember a quote from one of his teammates that the most naturally skilled with a football in training was Dunc. He was, as the saying goes, good with his feet for a big man!
Moise Kean however, is not. He may be good in the Serie A but it doesn’t work for him here. Sadly - I had high hopes.
He has gone to high profile club and will be mixing it with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe so hopefully he bangs a few goals in and either he comes back a better player or we get our investment back.
I think Carlo and Brands have either Llorente , Milik or another decent forward lined up to replace him. Carlo talked about maybe a last day surprise , so possibly Lozano on loan ?
And if you think Balotelli is still a "world-beater" on his day, you're stuck in a time warp. I believe DCL has scored more goals in the last three weeks than Balotelli has in two years.
When he is off the books it is the opportunity to bring in a suitable striker and hopefully Bolaise or Walcott or Besic or all three are moved out, That leaves Tosun when fit for a move back to Turkey to live like a king with his millions. Didn't he do well.
I will not speculate about his work-rate in training, how happy he is in the locker room, or whether he and/or his agent forced a move. I never saw him do anything that reflected badly on the club. I wish him the best.
He came to us as part of an escape against racial abuse in Italy, he was made to feel more than welcome by the Goodison Faithful, remember the banners (in Italian) with his face on them. These were regularly displayed when fans were allowed into the ground.
By moving to PSG, which the last time I checked was in Paris, France, not Italy so another reason to question the homesickness tag!
I agree with Mike (76). If he doesn't want to be here, fair enough. But people seem to be drawing some pretty definitive conclusions based on body language and facial expressions that are no sulkier than Richarlison's 90% of the time. And the Balotelli comparisons are just lazy.
Anyway, I like that this appears to just be a loan move, with no option to buy, as I'd rather we maintain flexibility with a player who's still very much a potential asset. I have no idea if he'll get more playing time at PSG than he would have here, but let's see what happens. And I have to assume we have a replacement lined up, because it would be crazy to sanction this move with no real cover at striker.
Arriverderci
He had a few disciplinary problems, sulked when not picked or subbed and made no effort to apply himself and settle in.
It is always down to the individual and while I’m sad for him and us that it didn’t work out he needs to grow up somewhere else.
I’m hearing Carlos surprise might be St Maxim from Newcastle.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Milik turns up too.
No such luck with a new keeper. I guess Carlo doesn’t wasn’t to destroy his confidence altogether.
And maybe he'll be more suited to that league rather than ours. Adds a bit of spice to deadline day, too. How many players will be asking their agents to speak with us?
That's some powerful voice, then!
A shame really, as he has an italaian manager and coach and most Italians can understand a good deal of Spanish (and portuguese on a good day!)So he had that going for him. it seems to me that he was given certain assurances and they haven't been kept. The kid has talent, and with the ball put in front of him he has some good ideas and he looked the part recently when he had more than his usual 15 mins.
He has had a few starts but just like Gordon, iwobi and eveyone else he has got to take his chance, and whether it is the thickness of a post or not that is were careers are made or lost.
I hope he goes away and shows us where we went wrong.
Back on the pickford subject(as no thread would be complete without it) I played in goal for much of an outdoor 5-a-side today in a howling gale with torrential rain...lost 16-6, (we give 2 goals for a header). I can safely say that catching the ball was a nightmare...I know I'm not on £100 grand a week but it did make me think the kid is entitled to the odd mistake(it wasn't a brain fart like some of his antics!).
I did come out in the second half, so i didn't concede them all!
Had a shot late on which hit their keepers foot and rebounded into my eye socket and then bounced back towards goal only to hit the post(would have been 2 goals for the header)...it was only in the pub after 3 pints that I was told it hit the post! Proper footy.
Eddie #105, you might be right, I hadn't considered that. And yes, the unexpected -- from DCL's emergence to the width of the upright -- always takes a hand. I still really like the kid and hope he does well.
Sean #106, tell your missus I've got some spicy stories from our European cathedral concert tour in 2018... involving Polish vodka, Roman limoncello and a certain late-night bus ride in Germany.
Brent #104, she sings whatever notes she wants.
S-M can do a lot of similar things that Mbappe can do, plus makes a lot of good decision.
If we can get him + Carlos coaching + Rodriguez finding him, then will be absolutely made up.
When you consider the fact that other teams now have Europe to contend with, if we can keep our first choice players fit, we can stay up there!