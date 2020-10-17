Richarlison issues Alcântara apology

Saturday, 17 October, 2020







Richarlison has extended an apology to Thiago Alcântara for the ugly tackle that ended with the Brazilian being shown a straight red card during today's Merseyside derby and the Spanish midfielder taken to hospital to undergo scans on his injured knee.

The incident occurred in the 89th minute with the score level at 2-2 and both sides still searching for a winner in what was an eventful clash between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Richarlison clattered through Alcântara in a moment of rash judgement and was sent off by referee Michael Oliver which means he will be suspended for the next three matches.

Everyone who knows my background knows that I was never a violent player. What happened today was the result of sheer over-dedication. I did not enter that tackle with the intention of hurting Thiago. When I saw that the collision was going to happen, I picked up my foot and hit him with my knee going past him, which was inevitable due to the speed of the play. I have already sent a message to him apologising and I also do it here publicly. I hope he hasn't been hurt and everything is fine. I also apologise to my teammates, my club and my fans for leaving them with one fewer at the end of the game. Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do to change what happened, other than to reflect, work and move on.

Richarlison's dismissal represented another red card in a fixture that has accumulated more than any other in Premier League history but, in addition to the controversial decision to rule out a stoppage-time goal for Liverpool, the aftermath of the match has been dominated by the debate over the rules that precluded VAR official David Coote from recommending the sending off of Jordan Pickford for an equally poor challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

The England goalkeeper escaped both disciplinary action and the concession of a penalty after only five minutes because the referee had already blown for offside against the Dutch defender.

