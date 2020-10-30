Seasons2020-21Everton News

Rodriguez and Coleman out of Toon clash

Lyndon Lloyd Friday, 30 October, 2020 6comments  |  Jump to last

James Rodriguez looks set to miss his first Premier League game as an Everton player after Carlo Ancelotti ruled him out of Sunday's trip to Newcastle alongside Seamus Coleman.

The Colombian was initially rated as doubtful by the manager ahead of last weekend's match against Southampton but was eventually passed fit to play despite an unspecified haematoma.

However, he was visibly struggling towards the end of the 2-0 defeat with an apparent hamstring issue and would have been substituted had the Blues not used all three subs.

Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference today that James had a "little problem" and needs rest. "We hope he will be available for the next game,” the Italian continued.

Coleman, meanwhile, continues to be treated for a hamstring strain of his own after having to be withdrawn prematurely from both home games against Brighton and Liverpool this month.

However, Everton will have Jonjoe Kenny back as cover for the Irishman as he is over an ankle injury while Jarrad Branthwaite is also available for the first time since the Carabao Cup tie against Salford early in the season.

“We have to be focused on the opponent," Ancelotti said of this weekend's match-up on Tyneside. "We have to find the weakness in that team but we have to be focused in ourselves most of the time, we are preparing to avoid the mistakes we made against Southampton.

"I think that the fact we have players out, it's important to know the quality of the squad."  

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
1 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:05:13

Carlo Newcastle Presser

It's actually an extremely funny watch. Not for Carlo's actual words, but for the instant sub-title translation that the club used for the first time.

I'm guessing the speech-recognition technology they used struggled to deal with Carlo's accent. There were some beauts...

'Newcastle' was translated as 'the Custards'.

'Anthony Gordon' came out as 'buddy God'.

And 'Sigurdsson' as...'a pair of kidneys!'

There were plenty more too.

Try and listen and read the sub-titles at the same time. Good laugh.

Peter Dodds
2 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:34:30
Right then, 4-4-1-1 it is. I'd suggest:

Pickford
JJK / Keane / Coleman / Nkounkou
Iwobi / Allan / Doucoure / Gordon
Siggy
DCL

Marc Hints
3 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:40:05
How come you have Coleman Peter as it says at the top he is out?
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:41:47
Marc #3, he obviously got Coleman mixed up with Mina, which is perfectly understandable given the remarkable physical resemblance between the two.
Rod Harrington
5 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:43:04
Good man Peter. Get Coleman on, even with one leg.
Jerome Shields
6 Posted 30/10/2020 at 14:49:53
In hindsight it would have been better against Southampton to have rested Rodrigeuz, and put out a defensive formation, packing midfield. With Ancelotti it has been shown that Everton can play that way. He is now going to have to do that against Newcastle anyway.

