Rodriguez and Coleman out of Toon clash

Friday, 30 October, 2020







The Colombian was initially rated as doubtful by the manager ahead of last weekend's match against Southampton but was eventually passed fit to play despite an unspecified haematoma.

However, he was visibly struggling towards the end of the 2-0 defeat with an apparent hamstring issue and would have been substituted had the Blues not used all three subs.

Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference today that James had a "little problem" and needs rest. "We hope he will be available for the next game,” the Italian continued.

Coleman, meanwhile, continues to be treated for a hamstring strain of his own after having to be withdrawn prematurely from both home games against Brighton and Liverpool this month.

However, Everton will have Jonjoe Kenny back as cover for the Irishman as he is over an ankle injury while Jarrad Branthwaite is also available for the first time since the Carabao Cup tie against Salford early in the season.

“We have to be focused on the opponent," Ancelotti said of this weekend's match-up on Tyneside. "We have to find the weakness in that team but we have to be focused in ourselves most of the time, we are preparing to avoid the mistakes we made against Southampton.

"I think that the fact we have players out, it's important to know the quality of the squad."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads