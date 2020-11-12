AGM date set for January

Seasons2020-21Everton News

Everton Football Club's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held online on Thursday 14 January 2021 at 6pm.

The club's 2019-20 accounts are expected to be published in the next four weeks.

 

