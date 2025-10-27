Season › 2025-26 › News “Now that I’ve seen it, it’s probably seen as an offside goal” - David Moyes on Jake O’Brien’s cancelled equaliser Anjishnu Roy 27/10/2025 26comments | Jump to last Everton head coach David Moyes agrees with VAR and referee Craig Pawson’s decision to rule out Jake O’Brien’s equaliser in his side’s 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home. O’Brien had the ball in the back of the net from a corner-kick to cancel out Micky Van de Ven’s opener just six minutes later, but his equaliser was ruled out by VAR after Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye were deemed offside for straying beyond the line of the goalkeeper during the move. Moyes, while initially disappointed with the referee’s decision, came to agree with it in the aftermath of the contest. “Well, at the time, I was disappointed because it looked like a good enough header and a good goal but I think, looking at it now, now I've seen it after the game, I think Ili is behind the goalkeeper and I think it's probably seen as an offside goal, just because he's behind the goalkeeper,” said Moyes. Moyes and his coaching staff will also be perplexed by the way the Blues’ centre-backs and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford allowed Van de Ven to score twice from corner-kicks. It was the first time that the Toffees’ defence was breached from a set-piece this season, and Van de Ven’s double, followed by a late Pape Matar Sarr goal, brought an end to Everton’s unbeaten run at their new waterfront home. “We have been undone by set pieces,” Moyes said. “I’m not happy about it, but there were some positives. “We’ve been very good with set pieces in the main. But Thomas’ teams have always been good, too. We had more corners but they got their head on some and we didn’t. Their goalkeeper punched some and we didn’t. “It wasn’t for the lack of preparation. It’s not something (conceding) that we are known for. I am disappointed. There are a couple of things we could have done better.” Reader Comments (26) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Edward Rogers 1 Posted 27/10/2025 at 12:55:52 As I've mentioned on another thread, if it was 'offside' why did Pawson have to go to the screen? Jeff Spiers 2 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:16:44 Edward.Moyes should have asked the official exactly why was it disallowed. Andrew Ellams 3 Posted 27/10/2025 at 13:29:30 Exactly, Edward. He was obviously called to the screen to call the foul on the keeper but didn't see it so they went with the offside instead. Jim Bennings 9 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:17:47 I saw nothing really wrong with O'Brien's goal, and I saw nothing wrong with Spurs' second goal either.The first one is just a good header from O'Brien. For the Spurs goal, Pickford is weak, he's a goalkeeper, can use his hands, should be making that area his own.The game has gone mad now, and I don't want to see goals ruled out for such nonsense all the time.We need a proper sport back with contact involved, there's too much scrutiny on every goal nowadays. Ian Jones 10 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:46:01 Grealish and Ndiaye were both offside and sort of sandwiching their goalie at one point, although they looked to be behind the goalie, so not in any goalie's sight lines. Technically offside but Ndiaye's nudge on goalie, however innocuous, may not have helped.I think Pawson was instructed to check offside, not any foul or nudge on the keeper.If a goal had been allowed, probably not too many complaints. Gary Neville had it right when he said it was 50/50. Jay Harris 11 Posted 27/10/2025 at 14:49:14 Moyes's comment is typical of why we get so many decisions against us. Lie down and accept it.The other shower would be in the media for weeks complaining of injustice. We are far too nice a club for the modern "cheating" game.Does anyone disagree that there was far less against Jake's goal than there was against Van de Ven pushing Pickford before heading that goal? And why the hell is nobody talking about Gana Gueye being poleaxed in the penalty area??? Ian Jones 12 Posted 27/10/2025 at 15:58:46 Jay, Jordan Pickford should man up and I think there's a new interpretation on challenging goalies in the penalty area. Goalies have had far too much protection.Also, Gana Gueye's incident was a coming together. No foul play involved. Geoff Cadman 13 Posted 27/10/2025 at 16:31:26 The push on Pickford was before the ball arrived, not when challenging for the ball. It was deliberate and gained an unfair advantage. With the first goal surely the holding of Keane was a foul and prevented him from challenging for the initial cross. Ian Jones 14 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:19:33 Geoff, you spotted the hold on Keane. I had forgotten that. The Spurs player had two in his grip. Corners and now long throw-ins are just chaos now. Who'd be a ref or VAR these days... Alan Rooney 15 Posted 27/10/2025 at 17:21:34 If there were only "a couple of things we could have done better", then presumably Moyes concedes that we would still have lost by one goal!We were outdone on set pieces. Spurs were thinking further ahead than us. Making Ndiaye offside was a deliberate ploy by them, relying on VAR coming to their aid. It did. We should be thinking more like that: taking advantage of the way the game has changed rather than just whinging about it. Ernie Baywood 16 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:34:24 Andrew 3 - he was sent to the screen to review the offside, not a foul.Ndiaye was objectively in an offside position. The subjective bit was whether he was interfering with play. He actually affects the keeper's ability to get to the ball. Not by a huge amount, but he does affect him. It would have been surprising to see the goal stand. As for Pickford, it's such minimal contact. The issue there is that we should have had a defender on Van de Ven. You never see a keeper left with an opponent like that. Criminal defending. Tony Abrahams 17 Posted 27/10/2025 at 18:40:23 Good point, Ernie. We should have also had a defender in there protecting our keeper, especially because it doesn't have to be a big nudge, to throw a person who is ready to leap, off balance Bobby Mallon 18 Posted 27/10/2025 at 22:20:44 Ian @12, I'm going to say Horlicks to your comment on the Gana incident. It was a stonewall penalty. Honestly, he did not even attempt to get the ball -- just the man. Paul Kossoff 19 Posted 27/10/2025 at 23:48:51 "Gaana incident. It was a stonewall penalty" 100%, Bobby.The Premier League wants certain teams in the Top 4; we ain't one of them. They have protectors watching over them. Protection? We just don't gotts none. Mike Gaynes 20 Posted 28/10/2025 at 00:36:09 Jeff and Edward, are you guys kidding?You examined the replay so carefully but never noticed Pawson come away from the screen, announce the offside to the entire stadium and raise his hand in the offside signal?Moyes didn't have to ask Pawson why it was disallowed. He listened and looked at him. Si Cooper 21 Posted 28/10/2025 at 03:15:05 Players can be offside and not interfering with play so the goal won't automatically be struck off for a ‘factual' offside which can only be called on a player who actually plays the ball in the build-up or the act of scoring.Ndiaye and/ or Grealish had to be judged as interfering with the keeper for offside to be called against them, which is the decision VAR batted back to Pawson to have the last say on.People should note it was given as offside by a player interfering with play (by restricting/ affecting the keeper's ability to make the save) not for actually jostling / fouling the keeper. Van der Ven wasn't offside so his mild interference on Pickford has to be judged against the threshold for a foul not the lower threshold for interfering with play. For instance, you can never have a decision given against you for getting in the keeper's sight-line unless you are offside.My one real gripe from this game is that I think Gana was clearly fouled by Kudus, if he meant to or not. I really don't get the idea it was a ‘normal' coming together. Anywhere else on the pitch and it's always given.Tarkowski went down a bit too easily but we've seen those given. Don Alexander 22 Posted 28/10/2025 at 04:43:29 Why didn't Ndiaye realise he was offside?It was bog-standard obvious, as is the case with way too many of our attacks.Lack of pace, with just one or two exceptions in decades, is the problem. Ian Jones 23 Posted 28/10/2025 at 06:12:51 Bobby, Paul, Si. Re Gana Gueye incident. Fair enough. I'll take another look at it. Ian Bennett 24 Posted 28/10/2025 at 06:54:17 If someone wants to take something away from the set plays, look at the quality of the ball in.Fast, inswinging yorker that took defenders and keeper out. They aren't a massive side, but they'll score goals with that delivery.In response, our keeper didn't use his arm advantage, no one attacked the front post with conviction, and it was easy to keep the ball alive with nothing from Mykolenko or the markers. Edward Rogers 25 Posted 28/10/2025 at 09:26:09 Mike, I was there. Of course I saw what went on, I'm not disputing the decision as such, in the majority of offside decisions VAR and their 'lines' make the call. They rarely, if ever, ask the ref to look at the screen for offside. Why this time? If it's for foul play, fair enough. I trust all interfering with keepers will be treated the same? Mike Powell 26 Posted 28/10/2025 at 13:56:30 I have never known the ref to go to the VAR screen for an offside; for a foul or penalty decision, yes. Can anyone else recall a ref being asked to look at an offside decision? And as for Pawson, remember the Man City incident. 