Column Everton Loan Watch: October 20th - 27th Everton currently has three players out on loan, all in the Football League. We’ll be keeping an eye on their performances throughout the season in our new series “loan watch”. Angus Kearney 29 October 2025 6comments (last) Everton currently has three players out on loan, all in the Football League. We’ll be keeping an eye on their performances throughout the season in our new series “loan watch”. Here’s a look at how Harrison Armstrong, Tyler Onyango, and Isaac Heath all got on over this past week. Harrison Armstrong enjoys his best performance of the season so far. 18-year-old central midfielder Harrison Armstrong started his fifth game of the EFL Championship season for Preston North End on Friday night in a comeback win over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United. Armstrong and Co. found themselves 2-0 down after just 16 minutes despite being heavy favourites over Sheffield United, who came into the match sitting fourth from bottom. But a strike from former Everton player Lewis Dobbin in first-half stoppage time gave Preston a route back into the game. An own goal from former Tottenham man Japhet Tanganga leveled things up just one minute into the second half, before Daniel Jebbison headed in to give Preston the lead and complete the comeback. Armstrong looked very comfortable on the ball in midfield, showcasing some great one and two-touch passing to link up play between his teammates. In 90 minutes on the pitch, he provided the third most accurate passes in the Preston side, and the second most tackles. He also completed more dribbles than any other Preston player, with a 100% dribble success rate. “I've really enjoyed it, honestly. Everyone's been amazing with me, and they've made me feel so welcome. I just feel like I've been myself and everything else has taken care of itself,” he said after the match. Tyler Onyango gets second assist of the season in win over Port Vale In League One, Tyler Onyango also put in arguably his best performance of the season so far as Stockport County beat Port Vale away from home to go top of the third division. Onyango’s been playing as a right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 for Dave Challinor’s side, rather than his traditional central midfield role. Onyango picked up the ball just outside the box in the 13th minute, dribbled inside, and floated in a nice cross to forward Nathan Lowe, who headed in the opener. His overall game wasn’t perfect; he’s still positionally getting used to the wing-back role and sometimes struggled to pick up his man or block crosses into the box. His crossing accuracy could also improve despite the assist. But it was a strong performance for the 22-year-old, who had more touches in the Port Vale box than any other Stockport player. Stockport went on to win the match 3-0, their fourth win in a row, taking them two points ahead of Cardiff City, who have a game in hand. Isaac Heath plays the full 90 as Fleetwood Town lose to Accrington Stanley One division down, 21-year-old winger Isaac Heath got another 90 minutes in the tank for Accrington Stanley. He’s also been chipping in as a wing-back for his current side, on the left side of a 3-4-2-1. Heath’s had a good start to his first professional loan out from Everton, chipping in with two goals and three assists in nine appearances for the League Two side. He struggled slightly on Saturday, failing to make much of an impact on either end of the pitch as he and the rest of his side saw a 1-0 lead turned on its head in just six minutes when Fleetwood Town scored twice midway through the second half. However, it’s more valuable minutes in the tank for the young man who's adapting well to his first real spell of first-team football. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Peter Gorman 1 Posted 29/10/2025 at 15:47:19 For what it is worth, Armstrong was the highest-rated player on the pitch for the BBC, despite not registering an assist or goal, which adds even more credence to the high level of his performance. I thought he could do a job for us this season and he is showing some solid consistency over in Preston. He should be a regular for us before long. Edward Rogers 2 Posted 29/10/2025 at 16:12:21 Has Martin Sherif returned from his loan at Rotherham? He didn't move permanently did he? Mike Gaynes 3 Posted 29/10/2025 at 16:34:46 Actually, Angus, I believe Everton have five players out on loan, not three.Edward, Sherif is still on loan at Rotherham and has scored two goals in four league appearances. He has missed a bunch of games with illness and a hammy injury, but he is expected back in the lineup for an FA Cup match with Swindon this weekend.Francis Okoronkwo is at Lincoln City. He has made 12 appearances on the wings, mostly cameos off the bench in league play but a couple of starts in Cup matches. He has yet to score or assist. Dave Williams 4 Posted 29/10/2025 at 17:16:57 What has happened to Roman Dixon? I’ve not seen him mentioned anywhere for the U21 team? Peter Mills 5 Posted 29/10/2025 at 19:43:32 My PNE season ticket holder pal says Armstrong is improving with every game and thinks he will be a very good Premier League player. Fraser Barnsley and Odin Samuels-Smith both performed excellently in a fine Marine away win against Scarborough. I'm looking forward to watching them at home in a tough game against Fylde on Saturday. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 29/10/2025 at 19:56:24 Dave, Roman DIxon is out injured. He picked up an injury towards the end of last season or during the close season. I did post this a couple of weeks ago... I'd have to go searching for it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb