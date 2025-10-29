Everton currently has three players out on loan, all in the Football League. We’ll be keeping an eye on their performances throughout the season in our new series “loan watch”.

Here’s a look at how Harrison Armstrong, Tyler Onyango, and Isaac Heath all got on over this past week.

Harrison Armstrong enjoys his best performance of the season so far.

18-year-old central midfielder Harrison Armstrong started his fifth game of the EFL Championship season for Preston North End on Friday night in a comeback win over Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

Armstrong and Co. found themselves 2-0 down after just 16 minutes despite being heavy favourites over Sheffield United, who came into the match sitting fourth from bottom. But a strike from former Everton player Lewis Dobbin in first-half stoppage time gave Preston a route back into the game.

An own goal from former Tottenham man Japhet Tanganga leveled things up just one minute into the second half, before Daniel Jebbison headed in to give Preston the lead and complete the comeback.

Armstrong looked very comfortable on the ball in midfield, showcasing some great one and two-touch passing to link up play between his teammates. In 90 minutes on the pitch, he provided the third most accurate passes in the Preston side, and the second most tackles. He also completed more dribbles than any other Preston player, with a 100% dribble success rate.

“I've really enjoyed it, honestly. Everyone's been amazing with me, and they've made me feel so welcome. I just feel like I've been myself and everything else has taken care of itself,” he said after the match.

Tyler Onyango gets second assist of the season in win over Port Vale

In League One, Tyler Onyango also put in arguably his best performance of the season so far as Stockport County beat Port Vale away from home to go top of the third division.

Onyango’s been playing as a right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 for Dave Challinor’s side, rather than his traditional central midfield role.

Onyango picked up the ball just outside the box in the 13th minute, dribbled inside, and floated in a nice cross to forward Nathan Lowe, who headed in the opener.

His overall game wasn’t perfect; he’s still positionally getting used to the wing-back role and sometimes struggled to pick up his man or block crosses into the box. His crossing accuracy could also improve despite the assist. But it was a strong performance for the 22-year-old, who had more touches in the Port Vale box than any other Stockport player.

Stockport went on to win the match 3-0, their fourth win in a row, taking them two points ahead of Cardiff City, who have a game in hand.

Isaac Heath plays the full 90 as Fleetwood Town lose to Accrington Stanley

One division down, 21-year-old winger Isaac Heath got another 90 minutes in the tank for Accrington Stanley. He’s also been chipping in as a wing-back for his current side, on the left side of a 3-4-2-1.

Heath’s had a good start to his first professional loan out from Everton, chipping in with two goals and three assists in nine appearances for the League Two side.

He struggled slightly on Saturday, failing to make much of an impact on either end of the pitch as he and the rest of his side saw a 1-0 lead turned on its head in just six minutes when Fleetwood Town scored twice midway through the second half.

However, it’s more valuable minutes in the tank for the young man who's adapting well to his first real spell of first-team football.

