Season › 2025-26 › News Merlin Röhl expects to play a versatile role in this Everton side Anjishnu Roy 28/10/2025 13comments | Jump to last Merlin Röhl expects to play a versatile role and thinks he can “bring a lot” to the Everton team after signing from SC Freiburg this summer. Brought in on an initial loan deal, the 23-year-old midfielder’s stay will be made permanent provided the Blues avoid relegation this season. Röhl has had a tricky start to his career on Merseyside with an injury-laden spell sandwiched between his three appearances for David Moyes’s side. He made his Everton debut against Aston Villa before suffering an injury and only returned to the fray last weekend against Manchester City. The lanky midfielder’s physical presence and skillset were praised by Moyes recently. “I think I can bring a lot to the team,” said Röhl. “The focus doesn't need to be on one position or on certain players. “I think I can fit in different roles and can bring different attributes into our team. I like to go forward with the ball on my feet. I like to go deep. “I like to work behind to get the tackle. So, yeah, there are a lot of positions and there's no need to take focus on certain players and say, ‘That's my position where I want to play.’” Speaking on how he’s been received warmly by everyone at the club, Röhl added, “I really like the league. I like the club, I like the manager, my teammates. “I'm full of enjoyment even after a bad game because I think it's a great opportunity for me to showcase my abilities because of the league. “The staff welcomed me very nicely, especially the manager. He's working with me very closely. “He gave me some minutes on the pitch after I was out with the injury. It's not normal you come back so early and just get minutes. I'm pretty happy about that.” While Röhl is awaiting his first start in royal blue, he has been a regular substitute for Moyes when deemed fit. His most recent outing saw him play 24 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Disappointed with the 3-0 loss, he said, “We had some good control over some parts of the game. “But of course, in the important situations, we didn't make the right move, and we conceded some goals after set pieces. We need to get better. “We’re a team and we all need to work on getting goals and creating more chances. And every player needs to focus on themselves. I need to look on my actions and want to improve for the next game. "That's how everybody does it and then we come together as a team in the next game and try to do better." Laurie Hartley 1 Posted 28/10/2025 at 20:56:19 I think this lad has a bit about him. I recall that sometime in the last transfer window, I posted that I wouldn't be surprised if Moyes signed a "Fellaini type" midfielder. Here is a little snippet of what he is capable of:-https://youtu.be/1LPVk9GyG6A?si=QbrHQB4lZRX09gQU Ian Bennett 2 Posted 28/10/2025 at 22:10:22 He gets in my first XI. He's not the finished article by any stretch, but he has ability. Mike Gaynes 3 Posted 29/10/2025 at 00:28:59 Merlin. He's magic. Ajay Gopal 4 Posted 29/10/2025 at 06:26:15 I think that Merlin has shown enough to be in the starting XI. But at whose expense? Probably, Dewsbury-Hall. And with Beto and Barry misfiring, it might be worth trying Alcaraz as a 'false 9'. With Merlin playing just behind him, we would have a physical presence in the box. And then around the 70 minutes mark, bring on Beto or Barry to run at tiring defences.Starting XI:PickfordO'Brien Tarkowski Keane MykolenkoGarner Röhl GueyeNdiaye Alcaraz GrealishWith the closing XI looking something like this:PickfordGarner O'Brien Tarkowski MykolenkoIroegbunam Röhl Dewsbury-HallDibling Barry McNeilWhen we have a proper right-back (say Juanlu) and Jarrad is back and Aznou comes good, we could look like this:PickfordJuanlu Tarkowski Branthwaite AznouGarner Röhl GueyeNdiaye Alcaraz GrealishNot a bad XI, if things 'click' into place. Colin Glassar 5 Posted 29/10/2025 at 06:46:03 Before his injury problems started in Germany he was considered to be the next Michael Ballack, or so I’ve read. Derek Knox 6 Posted 29/10/2025 at 07:03:48 Colin,Hope springs eternal for a Ballack-esque player, as long as he doesn't turn out to be a Ballsack! Impressed thus far with this guy although limited to cameo roles. I would like to see more of Dibling and Alcaraz. Dewsbury-Hall, who I like by the way, should have been hooked on Sunday and was basically a spare part. Colin Glassar 7 Posted 29/10/2025 at 07:15:36 Derek, I like Dewsbury-Hall but he seems to be a bit of a lightweight. He runs around a lot but he doesn't have the physical presence (he's a short arse) to influence games.Röhl, on the other hand looks like he's got what it takes to influence games. Saying that, I'd like to see him in midfield next to Jimmy Garner. Sorry Gana, your time as a regular starter might be up. Bob Parrington 8 Posted 29/10/2025 at 10:41:56 I think Rohl has something in him even from the cameos we've seen.Nothing against any other team member but he looks like he can be flexible to differing positions.Colin, I'm not sure how you see Dewsbury-Hall as a light weight. He seems well-balanced to me. But I would be interested in more detailed thought from you. Mick O'Malley 9 Posted 29/10/2025 at 11:31:47 Colin, agreed about Gana, especially with him going to the Afcon.I also think Dibling needs a few starts so he's ready for when Ndiaye goes with Gana. I wish Moyes would stop with trying to shoehorn Alcaraz into the side on the wing, he's a Number 10 not a winger, and for me deserves a decent run in his correct position. Tony Abrahams 10 Posted 29/10/2025 at 13:05:08 I don't know what Dewsbury-Hall has done that Alcaraz hasn't for one of them to get picked every game and the other to get the odd 10 minutes except when Dewsbury-Hall was suspended and he came on at half-time and helped his team improve.Maybe he wasn't great at Leeds (who was?) but his reward for his second-half performance against Palace was to be shunted into the team out of position. His reward for not doing that well whilst playing out of position was to be dropped back down to the bench and given the last few minutes when his team was losing 2-0. Christy Ring 11 Posted 29/10/2025 at 13:24:06 Tony#10 I agree with Tony. I said after the game on Sunday that Dewsbury-Hall was very poor, and he shouldn't have automatically got his place back after his suspension, at the expense of Alcatraz. I also believe Röhl deserves a start in midfield. Kieran Kinsella 12 Posted 29/10/2025 at 13:29:01 Dewsbury-Hall reminds me a bit of Tom Cleverley, a nothing kind of player. Looks the part, runs around... but what does he really add? Goals? Dribbling? Amazing passes? Great tackling? He is not my idea of a Number 10 unless you had a dynamic goal scoring Number 8 alongside, Patrick Viera behind him, plus a decent striker in front. Merlin as Ballack 2.0 sounds wonderful. Fingers crossed. Jay Harris 13 Posted 29/10/2025 at 14:13:30 Time for a complete rethink.Attacking full back play is the order of the day except if they don't have the ability.Jake is not a bad footballer but certainly no comparison to Seamus at his best.The back 4 sits far too deep and has no synergy but we will have to live with that until Jarrad is back.MF lacks attacking threat and goalscoring ability.Solution put Garner RB and bring Rohl in and park KDH and give Alcaraz a run.Our number 9 is not only failing in front of goal he is struggling to hold the ball up so it comes right back at us. Alcaraz may improve the type of balls Beto is given (Usually long punts from Picks) but I would consider switching Ndiaye to false 9 and give Dibling a chance.All the pretty football in the world is no good if it doesn't produce an end product. 