28/10/2025





Merlin Röhl expects to play a versatile role and thinks he can “bring a lot” to the Everton team after signing from SC Freiburg this summer.

Brought in on an initial loan deal, the 23-year-old midfielder’s stay will be made permanent provided the Blues avoid relegation this season. Röhl has had a tricky start to his career on Merseyside with an injury-laden spell sandwiched between his three appearances for David Moyes’s side.

He made his Everton debut against Aston Villa before suffering an injury and only returned to the fray last weekend against Manchester City. The lanky midfielder’s physical presence and skillset were praised by Moyes recently.

“I think I can bring a lot to the team,” said Röhl. “The focus doesn't need to be on one position or on certain players.

“I think I can fit in different roles and can bring different attributes into our team. I like to go forward with the ball on my feet. I like to go deep.

“I like to work behind to get the tackle. So, yeah, there are a lot of positions and there's no need to take focus on certain players and say, ‘That's my position where I want to play.’”

Speaking on how he’s been received warmly by everyone at the club, Röhl added, “I really like the league. I like the club, I like the manager, my teammates.

“I'm full of enjoyment even after a bad game because I think it's a great opportunity for me to showcase my abilities because of the league.

“The staff welcomed me very nicely, especially the manager. He's working with me very closely.

“He gave me some minutes on the pitch after I was out with the injury. It's not normal you come back so early and just get minutes. I'm pretty happy about that.”

While Röhl is awaiting his first start in royal blue, he has been a regular substitute for Moyes when deemed fit. His most recent outing saw him play 24 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Disappointed with the 3-0 loss, he said, “We had some good control over some parts of the game.

“But of course, in the important situations, we didn't make the right move, and we conceded some goals after set pieces. We need to get better.

“We’re a team and we all need to work on getting goals and creating more chances. And every player needs to focus on themselves. I need to look on my actions and want to improve for the next game.

“That's how everybody does it and then we come together as a team in the next game and try to do better.”

