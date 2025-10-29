29/10/2025

Liverpool U18s 1 - 3 Everton U18s





After going behind to an early goal, Everton U18s secured a great win over their local rivals in Wednesday night's micro-derby at the Liverpool Academy.

With a slew of Everton youngsters away on International assignments, the game marks the debut at this level of a new name: Harlow James McEveley, who is playing Number 4. There's also a new name on the bench: Francis Louis Boggan.

Goals by Ray Robert and Cieran Loney either side of half-time gave the Young Blues something to hold on to. And as the game entered its final stages, Kean Wren stepped up with a third goal for the Young Blues to secure an excellent win.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks; Pita, McEveley, Evans, Poland; Stewart (81' Moses), Akarakiri, Matos, Wren; Loney, Robert.

Subs: Patrick, Billington, Doughty, Boggan.

