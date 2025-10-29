Season › 2025-26 › News Everton U18s secure great win in the mirco-derby Michael Kenrick 29/10/2025 4comments | Jump to last Liverpool U18s 1 - 3 Everton U18s After going behind to an early goal, Everton U18s secured a great win over their local rivals in Wednesday night's micro-derby at the Liverpool Academy. With a slew of Everton youngsters away on International assignments, the game marks the debut at this level of a new name: Harlow James McEveley, who is playing Number 4. There's also a new name on the bench: Francis Louis Boggan. Goals by Ray Robert and Cieran Loney either side of half-time gave the Young Blues something to hold on to. And as the game entered its final stages, Kean Wren stepped up with a third goal for the Young Blues to secure an excellent win. Everton U18s: Lukjanciks; Pita, McEveley, Evans, Poland; Stewart (81' Moses), Akarakiri, Matos, Wren; Loney, Robert. Subs: Patrick, Billington, Doughty, Boggan. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Billy Shears 1 Posted 29/10/2025 at 20:46:38 Take a bow lads, something are first team ain't capable of doing! Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 29/10/2025 at 20:55:09 Is Loney the lad we signed from Scotland last year? If he is I didn't realise he was that young when we signed him. A big lad and with still time to grow, I'd like to see him now, he was pretty raw last year but I thought he was older than that. Jack Convery 3 Posted 29/10/2025 at 21:01:58 Good lads. Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 29/10/2025 at 21:48:55 Dave, yea, June 2024, when he was 16:Everton set to land Partick Thistle youngster Cieran Loney Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb