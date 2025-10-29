Michael Kenrick 29/10/2025 4comments  |  Jump to last
Liverpool U18s 1 - 3 Everton U18s

After going behind to an early goal, Everton U18s secured a great win over their local rivals in Wednesday night's micro-derby at the Liverpool Academy.

With a slew of Everton youngsters away on International assignments, the game marks the debut at this level of a new name: Harlow James McEveley, who is playing Number 4. There's also a new name on the bench: Francis Louis Boggan.

Goals by Ray Robert and Cieran Loney either side of half-time gave the Young Blues something to hold on to. And as the game entered its final stages, Kean Wren stepped up with a third goal for the Young Blues to secure an excellent win. 

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks; Pita, McEveley, Evans, Poland; Stewart (81' Moses), Akarakiri, Matos, Wren; Loney, Robert.

Subs: Patrick, Billington, Doughty, Boggan.  

 

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Billy Shears
1 Posted 29/10/2025 at 20:46:38
Take a bow lads, something are first team ain't capable of doing!
Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 29/10/2025 at 20:55:09
Is Loney the lad we signed from Scotland last year?

If he is I didn't realise he was that young when we signed him. A big lad and with still time to grow, I'd like to see him now, he was pretty raw last year but I thought he was older than that.

Jack Convery
3 Posted 29/10/2025 at 21:01:58
Good lads.
Michael Kenrick
4 Posted 29/10/2025 at 21:48:55
Dave, yea, June 2024, when he was 16:

Everton set to land Partick Thistle youngster Cieran Loney

