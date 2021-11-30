Is Everton Football Club up for sale?
While the rantings and ravings of Richard Keys are probably best ignored, there is a certain logical pattern that can be perceived to support the claim that Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov have had enough of their Everton adventure and are seeking, or would agree, to sell the club.
On the other hand, construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is pressing ahead, with £100M provided by Moshiri to cover the first phase of construction. But ominously the rumoured 'public placement' to secure funding for the balance of the project has still not been confirmed.
And that factors in to the price supposedly being mooted for the sale of Everton Football Club (or more accurately, the 92.16% of shares held by Blue Haven Holdings in the name of Farhad Moshiri). £500M is quoted as the asking price, but there could be a caveat for funding the stadium construction up to another £500M, bringing the effective price of the club up to £1 Billion.
Although this may be the first step down a very long and arduous road, it does present an intriguing prospect for the many fans who have become frustrated with the entire structural edifice of the business entity that is Everton Football Club – from the Board and its seemingly incompetent puppet directors, the corporate management in the Royal Liver Building, the operational rump at Goodison Park, and the hugely blighted coaching, medical and academy system at Finch Farm.
Sale of the club could eventually see the entire rotten edifice swept aside in the sort of wholesale clear-out that is being demanded by an increasingly vocal section of the fanbase – not least those normally faithful traveling supporters who held nothing back in demonstrating their anger and utter disdain to the team and the manager at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday evening.
But the real target of unrest needs to be the upper management of the club, the current owner, Farhad Moshiri, and the former owner, Bill Kenwright, who remarkably continues in his seemingly secured role as Chairman of the Board that has overseen the lack of progress and the churn of managers over the last 5 years.
The club should be holding an Annual General Meeting of its shareholders at some point in the next couple of months. While the immediacy of this annual opportunity to question the club management will be lessened by having the meeting online rather than in person, it represents the only meaningful time when concerned fans who are minority shareholders feel they can be held to account.
But sadly honest answers about affairs of state within the closely held controlling cabal are notoriously difficult to extract that the AGM, and it will be unlikely they would even confirm such an intention to sell the club, even if all the pointers were converging.
While new faces have come (and some rapidly gone!), nothing seems to have improved the seemingly continual decline of this once great club into terminal mediocrity – or potentially worse if the current slide in form on the field of play is not arrested before the end of the season.
Since there is no chance that the moribund structure currently in place will cleanse and refresh itself anytime soon, perhaps the sale of the club to new owners represents the only realistic hope that a fresh start could occur, and the path to recovery becomes something more than an eternal hope for a better future.
Reader Comments (25)
Whoever might come in, I hope they're of the 'kick arse and take names' variety, because the current mob are just the opposite.
Best case scenario:
Moshiri sells the club to someone with knowledge of football who then quickly initiates a Saturday Night Massacre, clearing the decks of the whole putrid bunch of hangers-on, losers, has-beens and shitbags. Replacing them with no-nonsense professionals who are winners.
Worst case scenario:
Moshiri sells to a consortium led by Kenwright, Jim White and Mike Ashley. Ditches the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, and renames Goodison, ‘The Bill Kenwright Memorial Stadium'.
With the stadium progressing so well, it'd be a bizarre time to sell. However, maybe the loss of Joe Anderson closed some of the wider “development opportunities” and it just isn't the wider opportunity the likes of Usmanov was really after.
Either way, Moshiri's got himself between a major rock and a hard place. Finding a buyer to pump in £1bn + players just isn't likely, and failing to act on the playing side could lead to another £100M+ lost if we went down.
This is a real juncture for him and the club. I think he has 3 main options:
1) Recommit for 5+ years, hire a manager who's going to invest in youthful vibrant football. Make major changes to the backroom. Sell us flying high in new stadium, or just enjoy that very thing himself.
2) Try to just survive with minimum investment for the next 3 years. Use Premier League money to clear club debts and just try to get the stadium built. Evaluate options then.
3) Find excuse to pause stadium, sell at a huge knockdown or loss, walk away with tail between legs…
My belief is that the plan with Rafa was effectively 2). However, it's backfiring badly, and he now needs to go to 1 or 3. Treading water and praying is not an option for him or us. Inaction over the next month or two and us fans must take action to force the issue. I'm grateful for Moshiri's gamble, but if he risks my club more, he needs to go.
Everton chaos shown up by Liverpool as Farhad Moshiri and Marcel Brands scrutiny intensifies
Someone with more money than sense perhaps, but we missed the boat there when the Saudi's bought Newcastle and they 'only' paid £300M.
I think they'll just try and muddle along for a bit, hoping Benitez can deliver some degree of stability. But of course, it could all fall apart – I see Tony Cascarino in the Times is now predicting we will be relegated.
Usmanov has seen the writing on the wall and is heading for the hills. Plummeting towards relegation, massive commitments for the new ground and the fans up in arms. What sort of lunatic would be interested in buying into that?
This could be the end of EFC.
Personally hovering between a human rights abuser, full-on tyrant or money laundering drugs cartel. They're all minted and capable of taking out key LFC personnel before a derby – "Say 'ello to my leetle friend!!" echoing around Melwood is the stuff of dreams...
This feels serious this time!! I'm very worried we're on the path to oblivion.
Pretty much everything is always more or less for sale. Just a matter of the price and timing.
Moshiri can't be happy at the results of his foray into the world of football. It would be no surprise if he exited stage left.
Someone might buy the Club?? I suggest we watch the London housing market. There may well be a remortgage coming up again
Read the piece. Every single word is designed to deride and be derogatory about the club and the manager.
He opens with a link to yet another painful parody of Rafa by Darren Farley, describing it as 'scarily near to the truth.' No it's not. It's just crass, contrived 'humour' typical of today's social media. He repeats this 'agent Rafa' association in his final paragraph.
Throughout the piece he calls our club 'H'everton', talks up his credentials as someone qualified to comment on 'H'everton' after working 4 years in the city.
Really? Anyone recall that? I had to look it up. He got a gig with Radio City...43 years ago.
He claims this piece isn't intended as an 'I told you so' about Everton appointing Rafa, but it most certainly is, including an imbalanced hatchet job on his signings.
He regurgitates his earlier 'exclusive' that he heard from a bloke in a bar that 'H'everton' is up for sale. At the time he wrote that, he even said 'he usually takes such stories with a pinch of salt', but because it was 'H'everton', he took it at face value and ran with it.
A shallow, trite, obnoxious piece.
Just watch the mesmerising videos of how the BMD stadium build is progressing and square that with this malicious and speculative article.
There must be a club somewhere that would be willing to spend big money on a poor player.......
Don't care who we get if there is to be a new owner (which I doubt, with BMD under way) and Moshiri having bought The Liver Buildings too, seems a lot to commit to, and then sell at a Car Boot Sale to the highest bidder.
Oh and good article Michael, which I'm sure will develop into a popular post. It will be interesting to see the views of many Evertonians, who let's face it have had little or no say whatsoever, in the catastrophic (almost) series of events that have unfolded before our collective eyes over the last few years. It's like witnessing a loved one being abused or maltreated and being defenceless to intervene, or do anything about it !
Kenwright OUT!
As someone who has seen live the glory teams of the late 60's and the mid 80's, muddling along would not be my desire, more their 'ambition'.
You seem to think we, as fans, can do much about it but I don't see what. Man U fans never got rid of the Glazers nor do I see how we can get rid of the current lot. There are no means to do so given there is a clear majority owner. In theory a boycot of live home games might work but they are hard to make work and are arguably self defeating. Moshiri either sells- and if he asks for north of £500m I doubt there will be takers- or he holds tight.
I don't mean the pub in the Dingle on Cockburn Street either. :-)
We have the feel of a club on the brink of being sold: this season has similar vibes to the past when Johnson and then Kenwright took over.
We'll see in the fullness of time... but, for many Evertonians, something has to alter to escape this cycle of failure.