Opinion

Is Everton Football Club up for sale?

While the rantings and ravings of Richard Keys are probably best ignored, there is a certain logical pattern that can be perceived to support the claim that Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov have had enough of their Everton adventure and are seeking, or would agree, to sell the club.

Share article:

It is clear that the incredible largess in terms of funding the ridiculous waste of money on poor players to the tune of around £500M over the last 5 years has at least come to an end. The restrictions of Financial Fair Play have been cited as a reason for the halt in spending, with Everton's losses well exceeding the 3-year limit allowed, but these would only apply if Everton qualified for Uefa competition, which now seems a more remote pipedream this season than any of the previous ones in the current era.On the other hand, construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is pressing ahead, with £100M provided by Moshiri to cover the first phase of construction. But ominously the rumoured 'public placement' to secure funding for the balance of the project has still not been confirmed.And that factors in to the price supposedly being mooted for the sale of Everton Football Club (or more accurately, the 92.16% of shares held by Blue Haven Holdings in the name of Farhad Moshiri). £500M is quoted as the asking price, but there could be a caveat for funding the stadium construction up to another £500M, bringing the effective price of the club up to £1 Billion.Although this may be the first step down a very long and arduous road, it does present an intriguing prospect for the many fans who have become frustrated with the entire structural edifice of the business entity that is Everton Football Club – from the Board and its seemingly incompetent puppet directors, the corporate management in the Royal Liver Building, the operational rump at Goodison Park, and the hugely blighted coaching, medical and academy system at Finch Farm.Sale of the club could eventually see the entire rotten edifice swept aside in the sort of wholesale clear-out that is being demanded by an increasingly vocal section of the fanbase – not least those normally faithful traveling supporters who held nothing back in demonstrating their anger and utter disdain to the team and the manager at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday evening.But the real target of unrest needs to be the upper management of the club, the current owner, Farhad Moshiri, and the former owner, Bill Kenwright, who remarkably continues in his seemingly secured role as Chairman of the Board that has overseen the lack of progress and the churn of managers over the last 5 years.The club should be holding an Annual General Meeting of its shareholders at some point in the next couple of months. While the immediacy of this annual opportunity to question the club management will be lessened by having the meeting online rather than in person, it represents the only meaningful time when concerned fans who are minority shareholders feel they can be held to account.But sadly honest answers about affairs of state within the closely held controlling cabal are notoriously difficult to extract that the AGM, and it will be unlikely they would even confirm such an intention to sell the club, even if all the pointers were converging.While new faces have come (and some rapidly gone!), nothing seems to have improved the seemingly continual decline of this once great club into terminal mediocrity – or potentially worse if the current slide in form on the field of play is not arrested before the end of the season.Since there is no chance that the moribund structure currently in place will cleanse and refresh itself anytime soon, perhaps the sale of the club to new owners represents the only realistic hope that a fresh start could occur, and the path to recovery becomes something more than an eternal hope for a better future.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb