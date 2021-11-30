Opinion

Is Everton Football Club up for sale?

While the rantings and ravings of Richard Keys are probably best ignored, there is a certain logical pattern that can be perceived to support the claim that Farhad Moshiri and Alisher Usmanov have had enough of their Everton adventure and are seeking, or would agree, to sell the club.

MIchael Kenrick 30/11/2021 25comments  |  Jump to last
It is clear that the incredible largess in terms of funding the ridiculous waste of money on poor players to the tune of around £500M over the last 5 years has at least come to an end. The restrictions of Financial Fair Play have been cited as a reason for the halt in spending, with Everton's losses well exceeding the 3-year limit allowed, but these would only apply if Everton qualified for Uefa competition, which now seems a more remote pipedream this season than any of the previous ones in the current era.

On the other hand, construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is pressing ahead, with £100M provided by Moshiri to cover the first phase of construction. But ominously the rumoured 'public placement' to secure funding for the balance of the project has still not been confirmed.

And that factors in to the price supposedly being mooted for the sale of Everton Football Club (or more accurately, the 92.16% of shares held by Blue Haven Holdings in the name of Farhad Moshiri). £500M is quoted as the asking price, but there could be a caveat for funding the stadium construction up to another £500M, bringing the effective price of the club up to £1 Billion.

Although this may be the first step down a very long and arduous road, it does present an intriguing prospect for the many fans who have become frustrated with the entire structural edifice of the business entity that is Everton Football Club – from the Board and its seemingly incompetent puppet directors, the corporate management in the Royal Liver Building, the operational rump at Goodison Park, and the hugely blighted coaching, medical and academy system at Finch Farm.

Sale of the club could eventually see the entire rotten edifice swept aside in the sort of wholesale clear-out that is being demanded by an increasingly vocal section of the fanbase – not least those normally faithful traveling supporters who held nothing back in demonstrating their anger and utter disdain to the team and the manager at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday evening.

But the real target of unrest needs to be the upper management of the club, the current owner, Farhad Moshiri, and the former owner, Bill Kenwright, who remarkably continues in his seemingly secured role as Chairman of the Board that has overseen the lack of progress and the churn of managers over the last 5 years.

The club should be holding an Annual General Meeting of its shareholders at some point in the next couple of months. While the immediacy of this annual opportunity to question the club management will be lessened by having the meeting online rather than in person, it represents the only meaningful time when concerned fans who are minority shareholders feel they can be held to account.

But sadly honest answers about affairs of state within the closely held controlling cabal are notoriously difficult to extract that the AGM, and it will be unlikely they would even confirm such an intention to sell the club, even if all the pointers were converging.

While new faces have come (and some rapidly gone!), nothing seems to have improved the seemingly continual decline of this once great club into terminal mediocrity – or potentially worse if the current slide in form on the field of play is not arrested before the end of the season.

Since there is no chance that the moribund structure currently in place will cleanse and refresh itself anytime soon, perhaps the sale of the club to new owners represents the only realistic hope that a fresh start could occur, and the path to recovery becomes something more than an eternal hope for a better future.

Barry Hesketh
1 Posted 30/11/2021 at 09:25:21
How quickly can Bill put together a consortium to buy out Moshiri? It does seem that Keys's rants are usually best to be ignored, but his claim that Everton may be up for sale, might contain a nugget of truth.

We have the feel of a club on the brink of being sold: this season has similar vibes to the past when Johnson and then Kenwright took over.

We'll see in the fullness of time... but, for many Evertonians, something has to alter to escape this cycle of failure.

Derek Thomas
2 Posted 30/11/2021 at 09:38:31
Stadium notwithstanding; they'd have to be better, but by definition - even dafter, unless we're sold for a tenner and a handshake... and even then, why would you?

Whoever might come in, I hope they're of the 'kick arse and take names' variety, because the current mob are just the opposite.

Colin Glassar
3 Posted 30/11/2021 at 09:50:38
Great piece, Michael.

Best case scenario:

Moshiri sells the club to someone with knowledge of football who then quickly initiates a Saturday Night Massacre, clearing the decks of the whole putrid bunch of hangers-on, losers, has-beens and shitbags. Replacing them with no-nonsense professionals who are winners.

Worst case scenario:

Moshiri sells to a consortium led by Kenwright, Jim White and Mike Ashley. Ditches the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, and renames Goodison, ‘The Bill Kenwright Memorial Stadium'.

John Hodgkins
4 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:21:31
I think this would be the only rational way for the fiasco of the last almost six years to end. Mr Moshiri has had his fingers seriously burnt here, and, unless he can find buyers with seriously deep pockets, faces huge losses on his investment. It all has an air of inevitability about it.
John Hall
5 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:27:46
Colin, could we call it the Bill Shitewright Stadium? Then we can all remember and always be reminded of the piece of crap who, over 20-odd years, has ruined a once great club.
Gary Smith
6 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:31:54
Utterly bizarre this one. Everything is for sale, at the right price… so, just because Keys's mate heard ‘something somewhere' does not mean they're actively trying to sell it, nor that they've “had enough”.

With the stadium progressing so well, it'd be a bizarre time to sell. However, maybe the loss of Joe Anderson closed some of the wider “development opportunities” and it just isn't the wider opportunity the likes of Usmanov was really after.

Either way, Moshiri's got himself between a major rock and a hard place. Finding a buyer to pump in £1bn + players just isn't likely, and failing to act on the playing side could lead to another £100M+ lost if we went down.

This is a real juncture for him and the club. I think he has 3 main options:

1) Recommit for 5+ years, hire a manager who's going to invest in youthful vibrant football. Make major changes to the backroom. Sell us flying high in new stadium, or just enjoy that very thing himself.

2) Try to just survive with minimum investment for the next 3 years. Use Premier League money to clear club debts and just try to get the stadium built. Evaluate options then.

3) Find excuse to pause stadium, sell at a huge knockdown or loss, walk away with tail between legs…

My belief is that the plan with Rafa was effectively 2). However, it's backfiring badly, and he now needs to go to 1 or 3. Treading water and praying is not an option for him or us. Inaction over the next month or two and us fans must take action to force the issue. I'm grateful for Moshiri's gamble, but if he risks my club more, he needs to go.

Kim Vivian
7 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:34:50
Nick Page
8 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:37:23
Not one mention of the man who has overseen it all, who has been categorically been the worst owner/Chairman in the club's history and who has not only enriched himself during the entire process but has continually lied to a fanbase he and his cronies like Barrett-Baxendale have treated with utter contempt. Expect nothing else from Bill's buddies at the Red Echo:

Everton chaos shown up by Liverpool as Farhad Moshiri and Marcel Brands scrutiny intensifies

Mark Taylor
9 Posted 30/11/2021 at 10:55:13
I can well imagine that, if someone dropped a bid in excess of £500M and took on the stadium build, Moshiri and Usmanov might well bail out. But who in their right mind would pay that sort of money for us right now?

Someone with more money than sense perhaps, but we missed the boat there when the Saudi's bought Newcastle and they 'only' paid £300M.

I think they'll just try and muddle along for a bit, hoping Benitez can deliver some degree of stability. But of course, it could all fall apart – I see Tony Cascarino in the Times is now predicting we will be relegated.

Clive Rogers
10 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:03:03
Con-man Kenwright having taken Moshiri for £billion has probably rendered the club unsaleable. At the time Moshiri bought in, EFC looked an attractive proposition, but that is no longer the case.

Usmanov has seen the writing on the wall and is heading for the hills. Plummeting towards relegation, massive commitments for the new ground and the fans up in arms. What sort of lunatic would be interested in buying into that?

This could be the end of EFC.

Barry Rathbone
11 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:26:50
What is Moshiri worth? A couple of billion and he's already dropped £500 million? With the real possibility we could go down and his rep in tatters, this is as big a shit storm as it gets. He must pray nightly for a mug to turn up.

Personally hovering between a human rights abuser, full-on tyrant or money laundering drugs cartel. They're all minted and capable of taking out key LFC personnel before a derby – "Say 'ello to my leetle friend!!" echoing around Melwood is the stuff of dreams...

Stephen Brown
12 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:30:03
You would hope that Usmanov and Moshiri can find a creative way to spend £50M on some key players to save their investment from relegation.

This feels serious this time!! I'm very worried we're on the path to oblivion.

Gary Smith
13 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:30:26
Mark, the fact any of our fans would allow us to “muddle along” (some even actually aspiring to this goal) is as sickening to me tbh. If we allow it to go on, we are as complicit as they are if it ends in disaster.
Clive Rogers
14 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:45:06
Stephen, #12, it looks like Usmanov has washed his hands of the mess we are in. Also, I don't think we can spend £50M due to FFP.
Tony McNulty
15 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:45:08
Who knows what may come to pass?

Pretty much everything is always more or less for sale. Just a matter of the price and timing.

Moshiri can't be happy at the results of his foray into the world of football. It would be no surprise if he exited stage left.

John Keating
16 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:50:05
Best for Moshiri to split the Club from the stadium. He might be able to sell the club and rent back the stadium.

Someone might buy the Club?? I suggest we watch the London housing market. There may well be a remortgage coming up again

Jay Wood
[BRZ]
17 Posted 30/11/2021 at 11:57:04
Why is anyone given any credence or gravitas to Richard Keys' utterances?

Read the piece. Every single word is designed to deride and be derogatory about the club and the manager.

He opens with a link to yet another painful parody of Rafa by Darren Farley, describing it as 'scarily near to the truth.' No it's not. It's just crass, contrived 'humour' typical of today's social media. He repeats this 'agent Rafa' association in his final paragraph.

Throughout the piece he calls our club 'H'everton', talks up his credentials as someone qualified to comment on 'H'everton' after working 4 years in the city.

Really? Anyone recall that? I had to look it up. He got a gig with Radio City...43 years ago.

He claims this piece isn't intended as an 'I told you so' about Everton appointing Rafa, but it most certainly is, including an imbalanced hatchet job on his signings.

He regurgitates his earlier 'exclusive' that he heard from a bloke in a bar that 'H'everton' is up for sale. At the time he wrote that, he even said 'he usually takes such stories with a pinch of salt', but because it was 'H'everton', he took it at face value and ran with it.

A shallow, trite, obnoxious piece.

Just watch the mesmerising videos of how the BMD stadium build is progressing and square that with this malicious and speculative article.

Steve Shave
18 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:13:05
Colin 3 - your comment made me spit my tea out laughing! :)
Derek Moore
19 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:20:56
Interesting that this has hit the news. I have stated for months that the failed European Super League would have rattled Moshiri and perhaps had him looking for the exit door. I guess we'll all know in the very near future one way or the other though.
Sean Roe
20 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:30:45
Find a club that's run by a complete bunch of clowns, sell them Rondon for 150 million and buy our way out of trouble in January. Things will look a lot rosier for Mr Moshiri.

There must be a club somewhere that would be willing to spend big money on a poor player.......

Derek Knox
21 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:35:50
Colin @ 3, Don't know if you have ever watched Game of Thrones, but your ideal 'Saturday Night Massacre' sounds both appealing and akin to ' The Red Wedding ' in GoT, ahem, but it should be The Blue Wedding with our surprise slaughter of those at the Top Table and their cohorts !

Don't care who we get if there is to be a new owner (which I doubt, with BMD under way) and Moshiri having bought The Liver Buildings too, seems a lot to commit to, and then sell at a Car Boot Sale to the highest bidder.

Oh and good article Michael, which I'm sure will develop into a popular post. It will be interesting to see the views of many Evertonians, who let's face it have had little or no say whatsoever, in the catastrophic (almost) series of events that have unfolded before our collective eyes over the last few years. It's like witnessing a loved one being abused or maltreated and being defenceless to intervene, or do anything about it !

Kenwright OUT!

Mark Taylor
22 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:38:46
Gary 13,

As someone who has seen live the glory teams of the late 60's and the mid 80's, muddling along would not be my desire, more their 'ambition'.

You seem to think we, as fans, can do much about it but I don't see what. Man U fans never got rid of the Glazers nor do I see how we can get rid of the current lot. There are no means to do so given there is a clear majority owner. In theory a boycot of live home games might work but they are hard to make work and are arguably self defeating. Moshiri either sells- and if he asks for north of £500m I doubt there will be takers- or he holds tight.

John Kavanagh
23 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:50:23
Don't forget that the EPL are also holding discussions to end parachute payments for relegated teams. Who do you think they have pencilled in to be the first victims of this change, ably assisted by fatty Jon Moss and his VAR? We are marked for death by the ESL gang and can do nothing about it, but our plight is our own fault courtesy of Chairman Bill and his chosen investor.
Colin Glassar
24 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:55:47
Maybe a Blue Wave (to use an American political analogy) Derek? To wash away 30 plus years of shite!
Derek Knox
25 Posted 30/11/2021 at 12:57:18
I meant to add to my post before @ 21, should it come to pass that we do encounter resignations and the sale of what remains of the Family Silver (very tarnished) it could be a recipe for success. I know it's Mythology, but look what happened with The Phoenix !

I don't mean the pub in the Dingle on Cockburn Street either. :-)

