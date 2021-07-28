Coleman commits to a further year at Everton

The club captain, who turns 33 in October, has been with the club for 12 successful years now and he said he was very happy to extend his spell at Goodison Park.

“It's a massive honour to extend my time here,” he said. “It was about getting my head down and to keep working hard like I've always done, and the club decided to reward me with that. It's something I'm very happy with.

“Hopefully now I can keep going as long as possible, give my experience to the younger lads, help and support them in any way I can, and contribute on the pitch as much as possible.

“Discussions with Marcel, the Board and the manager were straight forward. It's not something that I just wanted to be given. I worked very hard last season and thought I did quite well in the games that I played in.

“Every day in training I pushed myself to the limits and did all I could to stay and play for a big football club like this.

“I keep saying it and make no apologies for it – winning is what we're here to do. The whole football club's vision is to break that barrier [to win silverware].

"My job in the process is to be sure we are doing all the right things behind the scenes.”

The club are known to be in hunt for the Irishman's long-term successor but Coleman, who made 31 appearances last season, is still very much part of the first-team picture for the time being.

And earlier this year, Director of Football, Marcel Brands, intimated that Coleman has already been earmarked for a possible role on Everton's coaching staff when he finally hangs up his boots.

“I really like to use former players, especially with for example the likes of Leighton and Seamus," Brands told an Everton USA Live virtual event.

“They have so much experience, they love the club, they know the club, they know what's necessary at Goodison.

“I'm now already in talks with [Seamus] to get him involved in, let's say, things off the pitch."

