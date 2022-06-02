Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Sunderland in talks to re-sign Nathan Broadhead
Sunderland are reported to be in talks with Everton to see if they can re-sign striker Nathan Broadhead, who spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light.
The 24-year-old had a good loan spell in League One, scoring 13 goals in 27 games but he also missed 26 games through injury and has just 1 year left on his Everton contract.
Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo gave his views on this to the Sunderland Echo:
“Everton are set to be in the midst of an overhaul of their squad with Frank Lampard and new director of football Kevin Thelwell at the helm.
Article continues below video content
“For Broadhead, you'd imagine there would only be a slim chance of him signing a new deal. Realistically if he was going to break through into the senior side, you'd have thought the time would have already come by now.
“There was a certain sense of surprise when the forward signed his last two-year contract with the club when Carlo Ancelotti was still at Goodison Park, but that could yet prove to be a smart decision if the Blues are to get a fee from their exciting talent.
“There's always interest in how loan departures are getting on from the Everton side of things, and Broadhead is no exception to that.
“His spell at Burton Albion in 2019-20 garnered a fair amount of attention as he had a really strong period in what was his first taste of senior football, but he's earned a much more prominent role in his time at Sunderland.
“He's someone who has had a lot of eyes on him from his time with the club's Under-23s in the past as he excelled at that level.
“Broadhead clearly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, why wouldn't you when you're getting regular chances of senior football under a manager that clearly trusts you?
“His strong performances seem to have garnered a lot of praise from Sunderland fans too, and he's taken to them just as much as they have taken to him.
“If you're comfortable at a club, you're getting chances to impress, and they're earning you call ups to your national side (before an unfortunate withdrawal through injury) — then clearly it seems to be a good fit.
“Whether a loan or a permanent deal is the avenue pursued is probably yet to be seen, but you'd expect Broadhead would love an opportunity to prove himself in the Championship.
“Given Everton's well-documented financial situation there is a need for them to clear some players off their books before they secure new talent. But, it's unlikely that Broadhead is a significant outlay as things stand.
“In the past, the club has been open to allowing players to move on in this scenario - if that is their wish. So, you'd imagine that the Blues won't exactly be suggesting an unreasonable fee in the right circumstances.”
Reader Comments (12)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 02/06/2022 at 10:59:12
3 Posted 02/06/2022 at 11:05:05
The future is Dobbin, Okoronkwo and (if we can retain him) Lawrence. Hopefully Simms kicks on too but even that is in balance. The standard of a top-half Premier League striker is incredibly high.
4 Posted 02/06/2022 at 11:09:43
Over the years, we have kept too many “promising” youngsters, eg, Garbutt, Pennington, into their mid-20s. In my eyes, by the time any player reaches 21-22 who isn't at least a regular in the first-team squad, they should be moved on. Get whatever fee we can, with perhaps a few add-ons, re-sale percentage etc.
5 Posted 02/06/2022 at 11:18:23
Just so strange that he got a new 2-year contract just after Carlo Ancelotti left but before Rafa Benitez was appointed. So it's likely neither were even consulted and it was a classic case of the syndrome that John @4 describes – Unsworth's fault!
Time to move him on, despite the fact that he can score under the right circumstances, and especially if the Black Cats will take him.
6 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:39:31
Didn't we wipe the slate clear with Sunderland some years back for outstanding fees which went almost unrecognized while those across the park were lauded for giving them another year or two to repay what was owed to them.
7 Posted 02/06/2022 at 15:57:11
8 Posted 02/06/2022 at 23:29:26
If we don't keep fully grown journeymen, then the U23s could easily get pasted regularly. How would that develop players for us?
9 Posted 03/06/2022 at 07:51:19
Most U23 teams (not just us) comprise players almost exclusively U21. There's only a few still knocking about age 22 or 23 and none of them are any good.
The standard at U23s level is really low. Genuinely talented players will stagnate there after about age 19. Real stars will bypass U23s entirely by joining the first-team from the U18s.
It's not like the old reserve system. The loan system has replaced that.
10 Posted 03/06/2022 at 15:11:11
But then he was let out on loan, and your observation that the loan system has replaced the old Reserves... if ever there was a prima facie reason why the standard at Under-23 is so poor, and the gap to the Premier League so wide, it is because the decent players are all sent out on loan, and the standard of those remaining to soldier on suffers accordingly.
The loan system totally undermines all the highfalutin aims and aspirations of the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) – well, that and the plethora of foreign players. I assume the 8 in 25 rule is still in place for homegrown players in Premier League squads... you never hear of anyone flouting that rule.
Argh... What am I doing? Flagging us up to the FA for Everton to be the first!!!
11 Posted 03/06/2022 at 16:36:24
I don't necessarily agree with it but if you can't beat them join them.
A top half of the Prem player needs to be international class immediately. Some exceptional players can do it - like Foden. Some mere mortals need to work their way up through loans like Gallagher (Charlton, WBA and Palace) or Mount (Vitesse and Derby).
No player of this quality benefits by playing u23s football. They are simply too good by the time they are 17 / 18.
This is true of Branthwaite for example. He is miles better than everyone on the pitch each time he plays.
Any lesser talent at u23s level (eg Warrington or Welch, both of whom are very good) may well have a good career but will have to work hard to become a Premier League player.
Unless they shine big time at u23 level and quickly it is more likely they will follow the footsteps of Forshaw, Bidwell, Evans and Lundstram. Good, creditable careers in the lower leagues and maybe the Prem with a bit of luck after some very hard graft.
Kenny and Davies may well have benefited from lower league loans at about 18 / 19 - and be better players for the experience now. But we can never really know now.
12 Posted 03/06/2022 at 17:48:59
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 02/06/2022 at 10:20:22
If he does really well, then maybe he deserves a shot with us. Hopefully he can stay injury-free.