Sunderland in talks to re-sign Nathan Broadhead

Thursday, 02 June 2022



Sunderland are reported to be in talks with Everton to see if they can re-sign striker Nathan Broadhead, who spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old had a good loan spell in League One, scoring 13 goals in 27 games but he also missed 26 games through injury and has just 1 year left on his Everton contract.

Adam Jones of the Liverpool Echo gave his views on this to the Sunderland Echo:

“Everton are set to be in the midst of an overhaul of their squad with Frank Lampard and new director of football Kevin Thelwell at the helm.

“For Broadhead, you'd imagine there would only be a slim chance of him signing a new deal. Realistically if he was going to break through into the senior side, you'd have thought the time would have already come by now.

“There was a certain sense of surprise when the forward signed his last two-year contract with the club when Carlo Ancelotti was still at Goodison Park, but that could yet prove to be a smart decision if the Blues are to get a fee from their exciting talent.

“There's always interest in how loan departures are getting on from the Everton side of things, and Broadhead is no exception to that.

“His spell at Burton Albion in 2019-20 garnered a fair amount of attention as he had a really strong period in what was his first taste of senior football, but he's earned a much more prominent role in his time at Sunderland.

“He's someone who has had a lot of eyes on him from his time with the club's Under-23s in the past as he excelled at that level.

“Broadhead clearly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, why wouldn't you when you're getting regular chances of senior football under a manager that clearly trusts you?

“His strong performances seem to have garnered a lot of praise from Sunderland fans too, and he's taken to them just as much as they have taken to him.

“If you're comfortable at a club, you're getting chances to impress, and they're earning you call ups to your national side (before an unfortunate withdrawal through injury) — then clearly it seems to be a good fit.

“Whether a loan or a permanent deal is the avenue pursued is probably yet to be seen, but you'd expect Broadhead would love an opportunity to prove himself in the Championship.

“Given Everton's well-documented financial situation there is a need for them to clear some players off their books before they secure new talent. But, it's unlikely that Broadhead is a significant outlay as things stand.

“In the past, the club has been open to allowing players to move on in this scenario - if that is their wish. So, you'd imagine that the Blues won't exactly be suggesting an unreasonable fee in the right circumstances.”

