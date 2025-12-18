18/12/2025





David Moyes believes Everton will do everything in their power to make sure James Garner extends his future with the club.

Garner, one of the standouts for the Toffees this season, is entering the final six months of his current deal. Despite recent reports suggesting that the Everton management are in discussions with Garner’s camp over a new deal, speculation has also been ripe about a potential transfer.

Moyes, however, put an end to the speculations that the Birkenhead-born midfielder might be signed on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"Look, I wouldn't be letting [Garner] go and I think the Club will do everything they can to make sure that he stays," said the Everton boss.

"It's probably a bit of a difference and shows signs [of progression] because I'm not sure many clubs have been after many Everton players in the past but now they're maybe starting to take a bit of interest, which is a good sign.

"Hopefully he signs a new contract when the time comes but at the end of the season he's got an option [of an extra year extension] as well so, obviously, we'll be on that, if we need to be."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb