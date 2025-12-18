18/12/2025





Jack Grealish has hyped up teammate Iliman Ndiaye, calling him “the most skillful player in the Premier League.”

Speaking on a Stan Sport podcast, Grealish argued that while Bukayo Saka and Jeremy Doku might be two of the most effective wingers in the world, in terms of pure skill, Ndiaye beats them.

"Ndiaye is the most skilful player in the Premier League. In terms of pure skill, yeah,” said Grealish.

I'm not sitting here saying, oh yeah, he could be the best, but skilful. Saka, for example, is so good, one of the best wingers in the world. But he's not skilful."

Comparing Ndiaye with his former Manchester City teammate Jeremy Doku, Grealish elaborated, "Like, Doku, for example, you wouldn't put him in, like, I don't know, a small five-a-side pitch. But Ndiaye wouldn't even need that space at all. Yeah, yeah, yeah. No matter where he is. He's just in and out, whereas Doku, like, you know, might need a bit of space for his, like, pace and stuff. Saka as well."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, signed from Chelsea this summer, also agreed with Grealish’s assessment. Drawing comparisons with Cole Palmer, the Everton midfielder said, "Yeah, but see, Cole... Cole's like... In terms of pure skill, like, you ain't gonna see Cole doing skills like anywhere, so I'm feeling that. Cole's just more silky and moving his body."

Ndiaye, who arrived from Marseille in 2024, has been a revelation for the Toffees. He finished as the top scorer last season and so far this season, he has contributed four goals and two assists across 16 Premier League appearances despite being played out of position.

Everton will miss Ndiaye sorely in the upcoming games, with the Senegalese having left to join his national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

