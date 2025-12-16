16/12/2025





Everton are now halfway through December, and after an impressive string of results, their upcoming fixtures are only going to get more difficult.

With the Afcon due to begin on 21 December, two key players, veteran Idrissa Gana Gueye and starman Iliman Ndiaye, will join Senegal in their bid to win a second continental title.

Replacing Gueye will offer its challenges, but following his three-match suspension after Everton’s win against Manchester United, the Blues had the opportunity to field teams without the 36-year-old.

However, filling the void of Ndiaye is a more concerning task that lies ahead for David Moyes. The winger is one of only three outfielders to have started every league game for Everton this season, and he is the club’s joint highest goalscorer.

While it is a near-impossible task to replace Ndiaye, this is the perfect opportunity for Tyler Dibling to showcase his talent. Since making his move from Southampton, he has found it hard to gain any momentum on Merseyside.

Although this has caused some disappointment amongst the Everton faithful, it would be difficult for any 19-year-old to find consistent playing time in a squad that features Jack Grealish and Illiman Ndiaye.

However, with the Senegalese star now set to potentially miss up to seven matches, this should provide sufficient opportunity for Dibling to gain confidence and playing time. Akin to how Moyes has put his trust in Thierno Barry, this same treatment must be given to the £40M winger.

Over the course of this season, Dwight McNeil has picked up more minutes than the England U21 international but, with concerns over Grealish’s hamstring, it is possible both could thrust themselves into the starting XI ahead of the clash against Arsenal. However, should the Manchester City loanee find a spot in the starting XI, Dibling must be given the opportunity to start and showcase his skills.

Starting McNeil would be tempting for Moyes, and he has reason to, with the 26-year-old possessing much more experience. However, linking this selection dilemma to the early-season debate over the Everton Number 9 role, the manager eventually showed faith in Barry, and the Frenchman has started to find his feet, scoring his first goal against Nottingham Forest.

Dibling is not the finished package for the Toffees, and he will need time, but how else will he develop if he is not given the chance to apply his skills consistently?

It would be plausible to protect the teenager by not starting him against Arsenal due to their exceptional defensive record, but the next few weeks will provide the perfect opportunity for him to generate a run of games and demonstrate his impressive skillset.

The £40M price tag that has been paired with Dibling does not help with the pressure that has been directed towards him but, with patience and trust, he will prove his worth as a valuable asset in this Everton side, and for the future.

