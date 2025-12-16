15/12/2025





Everton U21s came back brilliantly to beat PSV Eindhoven after going 2 goals behind in their second Premier League International Cup group game at Goodison Park on Monday night.

PSV took an early lead in the 9th minute, doubling their advantage in the second-half.

But Paul Tait’s second-half substitutions proved decisive, with goals inside 2 minutes from Malik Olayiwola and Kingsford Boayke drawing Everton level.

The winner then came from the penalty spot, as Shea Pita was brought down in the area and calmly converted the spot-kick himself to complete the comeback.

Everton U21s: G Pickford, Davis, Van Schoor, Tamen, Campbell, Foster (58' Olayiwola), Ebere (58' Boakye), Bates, Morgan (58' Akarakiri), Benjamin (70 Pita), Graham (83' Loney).

Subs not Used: Lukjanciks, Thomas



