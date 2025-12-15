15/12/2025





Everton’s already threadbare squad has been stretched thinner heading into the final stretch of games of the year.

Following the 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the Toffees have several concerns with multiple key players missing in midfield and defence. Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Röhl have missed most of the season, with the German midfielder closer to a return than Branthwaite.

Captain Seamus Coleman has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and is expected to be on the shelf for a while.

Key players Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye have also departed to join the Senegal national team camp for the Africa Cup of Nations. The Lions of Teranga will begin their campaign against Botswana on December 23. One of the favourites for the tournament, should Senegal make it to the final scheduled in Rabat on January 18, the duo will miss as many as seven games for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall suffered a hamstring problem on his return to Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen how serious his injury is. The 27-year-old had been instrumental in the Blues’ recent positive run and his absence was felt in west London with Chelsea scoring a few minutes after he came off.

James Garner and Jack Grealish are also walking on eggshells at the moment. Both of them were taken off late in the game against Enzo Maresca’s side due to precaution. Garner is one yellow card away from suspension, while Grealish “felt something in his hamstring”, according to David Moyes.

Iliman Ndiaye’s absence could lead to Dwight McNeil or Tyler Dibling entering the gaffer’s plans. McNeil has played 91 minutes, while Dibling, the Toffees’ most expensive summer signing, has played 82 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Dibling, in particular, looked impressive in his little cameo towards the end at Stamford Bridge and given his potential, should start receiving more game-time going forward.

Charly Alcaraz and McNeil remain the favourites to play in the number 10 role, depending on the severity of Dewsbury-Hall’s injury and the length of his absence. Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam is the only option at Moyes’ disposal to partner James Garner in the middle.

The defence, for the moment, picks itself. James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Jake O’Brien and Vitalii Mykolenko have played the majority of the season together and although the manager also has options in Nathan Patterson and Adam Aznou, neither of them has played a single minute of Premier League football so far this season.

David Moyes’ hands are pretty tied, with the Toffees squad reduced to 13 available players (reserve goalkeepers, Aznou and Patterson notwithstanding) at the moment. Any further injuries or suspensions could lead to sleepless nights for the fans as the Blues prepare to host league leaders Arsenal this weekend.

