Everton exploring Beto-Artem Dobvyk swap

| 18/12/2025



Everton’s search for a new striker could see them exploring a potential swap between Beto and AS Roma’s Artem Dobvyk during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Both clubs, owned by The Friedkin Group, are yet to conduct direct business with each other. However, ESPN’s Matteo Moretto reports, “Beto-Dovbyk could be a working hypothesis for Roma and Everton heading into January. The Ukrainian striker's willingness remains to be seen.”

Beto, signed from Udinese in 2023, still has his admirers in Italy after scoring 22 goals in 65 appearances before arriving on Merseyside, where he has found the back of the net 17 times in 89 matches.

Meanwhile, Dobvyk scored 17 goals in 45 games in his first season at Roma after finishing as the top scorer in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign with Girona. The Ukrainian international has, however, scored just two goals in 14 appearances for the side from the Italian capital this season.

Beto, apparently, is also attracting interest from David Moyes’ former side, West Ham United. TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey reports, "We can, however, confirm that one player West Ham have enquired about is Everton’s Beto. But he would only be available if the Toffees were able to bring in another forward."

