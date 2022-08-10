🎙TW Podcast – “Breathing a Bit Easier”

10/08/2022



The 20th episode of the ToffeeWeb podcast features a four-strong team of Lyndon Lloyd, Paul Traill, Andy Howard and Adam McCulloch who discuss the positive signs to take from the defeat to Chelsea; the acquisition of Conor Coady and Amadou Onana; whether someone else should get the armband; and whether the new boy from Belgium goes straight into the team on Saturday at Villa.

There's also striker chat given the latest transfer link and Salomon Rondon's availability before the lads pick their all-time favourite Toffees centre-back.

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

