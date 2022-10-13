Season › 2022-23 › News Injury “setback” rules Mina out of Spurs trip Lyndon Lloyd 13/10/2022 2comments | Jump to last Everton travel to the Capital for the second time this season when they take on high-flying Tottenham but Yerry Mina won’t be included in the squad.The Colombian had hoped to be available this weekend but has, in the words of manager Frank Lampard, had a setback in his recovery from the injury that has sidelined him since August. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Terry Nolan 1 Posted 13/10/2022 at 21:57:28 Once again sicknote has a injury..I really like Mina however Everton just cannot depend on him to be fit, yet if he plays for his country NEVER miss a game, If rumour is true Inter want him in January sell him not worth the headache and save £100k/week Mark Andersson 2 Posted 13/10/2022 at 21:58:19 More reason to get shut in January... Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb