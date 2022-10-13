Injury “setback” rules Mina out of Spurs trip

13/10/2022



Everton travel to the Capital for the second time this season when they take on high-flying Tottenham but Yerry Mina won’t be included in the squad.

The Colombian had hoped to be available this weekend but has, in the words of manager Frank Lampard, had a setback in his recovery from the injury that has sidelined him since August.





