Demarai Gray: I've found my purpose after overcoming dark period

04/11/2022



Demarai Gray has opened up about the challenges and demons that derailed a hugely promising career following Leicester’s improbable title triumph six years ago before he was given a route back from a difficult spell at Bayer Levekusen to the Premier League with Everton last year.

In an in-depth interview with David Ornstein for The Athletic, Gray describes how, mentally, he descended to a dark place where he admits he questioned his purpose in life during the worst of the Covid-19 lockdown while he was in Germany.

The winger had always lived in Birmingham, even while playing for the Foxes, the club who beat Everton, among other clubs, to his signature during the January 2016 transfer window, but he opted for a fresh start in the Bundesliga after falling out of favour once Brendan Rodgers had replaced Claude Puel as Leicester boss in 2019.

He transferred to Leverkusen during the depths of the pandemic in early 2021 but whereas the novelty of lockdown in England offered him the chance to self-reflect and analyse, he found the isolation of Germany’s strict protocols and the lack of access to his family and young son difficult to bear.

“[It’s] the lowest I’ve felt,” he admits. “I’m not involved or going back to a partner — it’s just me. I’m in a hotel. [The Covid regulations] were very strict in Germany. The borders were closed, so I couldn’t pop home if we had days off and family couldn’t fly over. I didn’t see my son for the whole time I was there.

“I’m a family man; I love being around family and close to my friends. It’s a different country and culture. It was tough and it was lonely. Being quite quiet, I probably wouldn’t talk as much to people or let them know how I was feeling. I’d just be by myself and think, ‘Wow, what’s going on? What am I doing here?’.

“Mental health is a real thing and men are probably more reluctant to speak out — especially in football. We’re looked at as the providers, the ones to steer the ship. Sometimes the responsibility of that can be difficult. It’s something I’ve dealt with for a long time and if I look back now it’s something I’d say affected my football as well, probably for two seasons.”

It wasn’t only in Germany that Gray struggled with his mental health. He describes how he would suffer breakdowns when he wasn’t involved at Leicester, tomorrow's visitors to Goodison Park in the late-afternoon kick-off.

“You hit the point where inside you feel like you’ve got nothing left mentally,” he explains. “Going to training, getting through sessions like I’m not even there. I’m there, obviously, but it’s like I’m not present. My mind is elsewhere.

“It’s silly to think but I’d say to my mum, ‘I don’t know if I want to play football anymore’. [W]hen I’m doing [everything right] but not getting opportunities and this is going on for a couple of years, you don’t feel like you’re ever going to get a chance, so what’s the point? Because, realistically, it could happen again (elsewhere). I could come across another manager who doesn’t fancy me.

“That’s when I fell out of love with football for a bit,” he says before admitting that he would seek fill the void of not being regularly involved in the Leicester squad by going out “more than I should” with friends.

“That’s why it’s important to have good people around you — because it’s so in your face, social media, everyone wants to look like this and act like that. In reality, that side of life is fake, it’s not authentic. What good do you get out of it? I had to learn that. I only realised in the last few years I don’t need that to give me joy.”

An offer from Everton and then-manager Rafael Benitez gave Gray a quick route back to England just six months after he had signed for Leverkusen on an 18-month deal. He says he is grateful for the Spaniard for having faith in him.

“I enjoyed my time with him,” Gray says of Benitez, who lasted less than eight months at Goodison Park before being sacked in mid-January this year. “I played some of my best football under him. He gave me a sense of freedom and made me feel a valuable member of the squad. That was important for someone like me and the way I am as a player.”

The arrival of Frank Lampard, whom Gray credits with having “a lot of balls” for taking over the crisis-wracked Blues when he did, saw Everton eventually stave off relegation following what “Dimi” describes as a “beautiful struggle” but he reveals that it wasn’t always a unified effort.

“We fought with each other a lot towards the end of the season,” he admits. “It never got to the physical point. People would step in before that. Just vocals and getting at one another.

“You need that. It’s important. I always laugh after. Seamus is the peacemaker — lovely guy but he’ll tell you how it is. Dom had one. You don’t mess with Yerry.

“I remember one time Yerry had a little pop at Anthony. You see how Anthony plays — he’s fiery, so he’ll give it back and I had to separate it on the pitch. But we laugh about it later.”

Gray also reveals that it wasn’t a given that he would remain at Goodison beyond this past summer but a “heart-to-heart” with coach Joe Edwards and the arrival of a host of new recruits upgraded the squad and added some strong, positive characters to the dressing room.

Now Demarai says that, “this is the best I’ve felt in my career. I’m proud of myself, of how I’ve grown as a person and how I’ve come out of situations. For the first time in a long time, I’m genuinely happy and back feeling myself, playing like myself. The last few years have been up and down but I don’t regret anything and wouldn’t change it.

“I’m a father, a son, a big brother. And I now know my purpose. Those people are my purposes. They are why I do what I do.”

