West Ham United vs Everton

20/01/2023





Frank Lampard takes his Everton team to East London this weekend to face his former club and the Toffees' ex-boss, David Moyes, who is also under huge pressure Frank Lampard takes his Everton team to East London this weekend to face his former club and the Toffees' ex-boss, David Moyes, who is also under huge pressure

Crisis-stricken Everton travel to East London on Saturday seeking a victory that would end a three-month stretch without a win and significantly ease concerns over a desperate struggle to avoid relegation this season.

The Blues have picked up all three points in only three Premier League games all season, one of them against this weekend’s opponents, West Ham, in the reverse fixture back in September but since beating Crystal Palace 3-0 the following month, Frank Lampard’s side have gone nine games in all competitions without a win.

That horrendous run, the worst sequence of form in the division and similar to that which lost Rafael Benitez his job a little over a year ago, has seen Everton drop to joint-bottom of the table but Lampard remains in his post so far and takes his charges south to face not only his former club but the Toffees’ ex-manager in the form of David Moyes.

Moyes comes into the weekend under just as much pressure, with some reports suggesting that the West Ham board will sack him if he loses the game to Everton. And not only that, they’re lining Benitez up as his replacement! The Hammers are on the same number of points as the Blues but have won one more match in the League and, on paper, arguably have the more rounded squad.

Article continues below video content

Furthermore, Moyes’s team has been bolstered by the arrival this week of striker Danny Ings in an initial £12m deal from Aston Villa. Like Everton, West Ham have struggled to score goals all season, registering just 15 in 19 games and the Scot is hoping that Ings, who has scored goals against the Toffees for four different clubs now — and must surely be odds-on to make it five! — will provide him the cutting edge up front he has been missing.

The 30-year-old will provide immediate cover for Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca, two summer signings who are ruled out this weekend through injury together with back-up goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

Everton, however, were working on an attacking signing of their own at the time of writing, with a medical believed to have been lined up for Arnaut Danjuma ahead of the completion of a proposed loan move to Goodison Park from Villarreal.

The Blues are reportedly favourites to land him but whether that deal goes through in time for him to be registered and eligible for this weekend’s game remains to be seen, as does his match fitness after not training with his current club for the past week.

His arrival should provide a boost regardless to a team low on morale and wracked by rancour off the pitch as supporters protest against the hierarchy’s running of the club and for wholesale change.

Lampard was asked about the crisis engulfing the club and how he is trying to keep his players focused on the task at hand, particularly as some were confronted by upset fans outside the ground after last Saturday’s home defeat to Southampton.

“It’s challenging,” the manager admitted. “Not all of those things fall under my responsibility. My priority is the football side of things. In a tough run, it’s about how I can lift the players. I’m aware of the noise and it is my job is to push that to the side.

“I’ve spoken to some of the players. This is not just an Everton situation but this club has a unique passion. Sometimes, passion can overspill in a good way, and maybe in minority cases [in a bad way]. The majority just want this team to do well.

“[The fans have] got an absolute right to voice an opinion but of course we don’t want fans going up to players. It’s a minority who have spoken to them. We don’t want that and I’d love to not see that again. But I understand they’re passionate fans.”

As far as matters on the pitch are concerned, Lampard admitted that he had spoken some home truths after the Saints loss.

“If the players in the dressing room are disappointed we lost then that's good,” he explained. “If they want to fight and be a good teammate, not think about themselves, think about the team and try to get the result the next week and train great intensity, whether they are starting or not, that is all I want.

“They have to think about what is the way out of difficult moments. I've been in many in my career and the only way is work; the only way is focus and the only way is being unselfish about it, putting yourself to the limit and that is exactly where we are.”

Given that it is an away game, Lampard is expected to set his team up with a five-man back line, at least from the beginning, with the same starting XI that started against Southampton.

A win for Everton could lift them back out of the bottom three and, perhaps, as high as 14th place depending on how results go elsewhere but everyone connected with the club would simply be happy to end this long winless run.

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 21 January, 2023

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Andre Marriner

Last Time: West Ham United 2 - 1 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb