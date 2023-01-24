Season › 2022-23 › News Everton lose out on Danjuma as Tottenham hijack 'done' deal Lyndon Lloyd 24/01/2023 298comments | Jump to last Everton were expected to confirm the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season today but the player u-turned on his decision to join the club at the last minute. The 25-year-old was set to become the belated first arrival of the current winter transfer window and would have provided much-needed attacking threat to a team that has scored just 15 times in 20 games. However, it appears as though Danjuma has changed his mind and will sign with Tottenham Hotspur instead, having failed to report for training at Finch Farm this afternoon. Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, held talks with Danjuma and his representative in London the weekend before last and made a strong case for him choosing Goodison Park as his destination despite reported interest from his former boss, Unai Emery, who is now manager at Aston Villa, his old club, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Rennes in France and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Article continues below video content Having agreed to sign, reportedly despite more lucrative offers from elsewhere, he underwent a medical this past weekend, signed his paperwork and was expected to be officially unveiled as a Toffee today, that despite the dismissal of manager Frank Lampard. It was initially reported that the Blues had negotiated with the Liga club an option to buy Danjuma in the summer but that did not appear to be the case. Danjuma, who turns 26 at the end of the month, already has experience of playing in England having played 47 league games for Bournemouth before moving to Villarreal in 2021. Reader Comments (298) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Phil Martin 1 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:46:18 I give up Mick O'Malley 2 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:48:10 Absolutely unbelievable, amateur hour again Colin Glassar 3 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:48:10 Good. We deserve everything we get. The seven plagues of Egypt are upon us. This is karma. Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:48:43 Apparently he didn't turn up for training. The club were ready to announce the deal. On way to London. Daniel A Johnson 5 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:50:04 Amateur hr at Everton again, what well run club hey Bill? Ed Prytherch 6 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:51:14 Why would any player come to Everton as long as he does not know who he will be playing for? We can forget about bringing anyone in in this window unless we can install a new manager in the next few days. Mike Price 7 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:51:35 What an utter see you next Tuesday. Sam Hoare 8 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:52:46 Comical. Though does not reflect especially well on the player and possibly not the sort of character to have in a relegation battle.Not sure this one can be blamed on the club as apparently contracts were signed and media was done etc.Strange one as he won't get much time at Spurs and could have been a hero here. Richarlison fancy a loan back here? Sean Roe 9 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:53:48 Good, any player that starts making demands before he even joins is not the type of character I want to see at Everton John Cook 10 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:54:25 Always seems to be Spurs either buying our players on the cheap,holding out for eye watering fees for their own players or "stealing " potential targets fucking horrible team,worse than LFC in my opinion. Pete Clarke 11 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:54:57 Another sign that Danial Levy would like to see us relegated. Bill must have bored him shitless with his stories about how great Everton were. Barry Jones 12 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:55:31 One week left and nobody in sight Soren Moyer 13 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:55:36 First, not having a replacement in place for FL when everyone knew for months that his dismissal was coming, and now this!I give up! Mark Ryan 14 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:56:00 Get Danny Ings !! lol Ray Smith 15 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:56:26 They had the time before the West Ham game and the whole weekend to tie him down.You couldn’t make it up.Is Thelwell part of the boardroom inner circle?I think Thelwell has had his hands tied and therefore should walk away if that is the case!What a joke of a club we are😢😢😢 Barry Hesketh 16 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:56:52 Given a choice between Everton and Spurs, at this minute it's a no-brainer for him and his advisors. A multi-million pound Premier League club ran like a Sunday league club, no wonder we don't believe we can survive in the Premier League this season. Mark Taylor 17 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:56:58 I tell you, it's no fun being a laughing stock Tony Abrahams 18 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:57:35 Bielsa wants fast defenders first, or is it because Moyes, is on his way back? Dale Self 19 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:57:38 Yeah so this is probably a case where ‘M’ held his info and did not share with Danjuma what may unfold. Once again thinking he was in control ‘M’ commits an own goal. Sorather than having a little space to het some transfers going ‘M’ has once again constipated the club with his incompetence Money only buys you so much then it’s down to real acumen. Chris Leyland 20 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:57:45 Who can blame him? Daniel A Johnson 21 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:59:07 I hope they wrap up DCL in bubbble wrap in training. If he blows a hammy were fooked up front. Bob Parrington 22 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:59:25 Bad decision making by the board to sack Frank Lampard prior to the confirmed signing. What a bunch of idiots we have running this club. Going down almost for certain.NSNI - No sense, No intelligence! Alan Johnson 23 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:59:37 Unbelievable. Neil H 24 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:59:41 Colour me shocked.How can anybody defend the board, they are utterly incompetent.Genuinely, what a complete laughing stock we are. Kieran Kinsella 25 Posted 24/01/2023 at 14:59:43 Similar to when that other fellow stopped talking to Koeman and went to Spurs. Didn’t work out well. That being said if it’s true he was demanding we don’t hire Moyes then he sounds problematic Colin Glassar 26 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:01:04 If anyone’s seen the sky documentary about transfer deadline day, you’ll see how players and agents operate. The agent of Lois Openda (Lens) tells him while he’s signing his FIVE year contract,” don’t worry we’ll have you out of here in TWO years”.Another agent is just worried about his fee, not the player’s future. This is a cutthroat world and our amateurs (Walker, Madison, Maguire and Robertson etc…) are just not up to task.Let’s just throw in the towel, bite the bullet and hope we can reorganise in the championship under a new board and owner. Luke Welch 27 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:01:07 Did anyone expect anything eles? I have seen Everton as a football club for years! but more of a community club with good out reach programs..As for the next manger, in reality I don't think it really matters, if we stay up we don't have the cash to compete, if we go down we will disappear. Having said that as a competive football club offering any sort of entertainment Everton disappeard years ago! Dan Parker 28 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:01:11 He’s doing everything to help us stay up by not signing ha. Money talks Raymond Fox 29 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:02:02 Thanks Tottenham and ---- off Danjuma, he would probably be a waste of space in any case. Dan Parker 30 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:02:32 Perhaps it’s the case of pulling the plug on a signing the new manager might not necessarily want or need. Still not good and a complete circus act. Kim Vivian 31 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:02:49 I think I read that a chat with Lampard last week was instrumental in his decision to join Everton, so in a way I'm not surprised to read this.As someone said, it's comedy club time. Tony Abrahams 32 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:03:06 I’d have DCL, out there running every day, but I’d ban him from the gym, once he had done his stretching. He looks like he’s spent to much time in the gym, and not enough time out on the grass running. You can wrap him up in bubble wrap, but Dominic, isn’t going to get fit, if this happens. He needs to run. Dale Rose 33 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:03:23 I hope they give him a cushion for the bench. Gerry Western 34 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:05:04 I was actually reassured by the idea that he wouldn't sign if Moyes was appointed. Should be a pre-requisite of any player we might be hoping to sign. Colin Glassar 36 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:06:11 Does this mean Moyesy can now come out to play? Looks like Gordon might be going to Newcastle for peanuts. Don’t be surprised if DCL puts in a transfer request. Who’d want to stay in this circus? Andrew Ellams 37 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:06:39 Weird move this. Where does he fit in at Spurs? James Newcombe 38 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:07:39 As if they even need any more forwards. Richarlison is usually benched as it is. Iakovos Iasonidis 39 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:08:27 Stuff of a genuine tragedy again...Bring it on!! Will Mabon 40 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:08:33 Smart Billy's circus. Barry Hesketh 41 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:08:36 In a remarkable u-turn this morning and after refusing to send his registration form to the FA ahead of training today for his new club Everton, Arnaut Danjuma is now in talks with Tottenham. Everton are currently left bewildered with medical, media and agreements all complete (source:Bobble) Colin Glassar 42 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:09:31 Levy will probably sell us Lucas Moura for £30m now and dumb and dumber will gladly pay it. Christy Ring 43 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:10:03 Could it get any worse, Bill will probably resign next!!! Daniel A Johnson 44 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:10:08 F******G spurs hate them Kim Vivian 45 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:10:15 Is this one part of a plot by Levy which will send Lucas Moura in our direction?Edit: Hahahaha - Colin's post just popped up as I was posting! Raymond Fox 46 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:10:37 Your correct Luke 27, the Prems. as a competion is a joke especially after the ffp nonsense. There's 12 or13 clubs in the League who have less chance of winning something as I have of becoming an astronaut. Mark Ryan 47 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:11:29 Well if you will take 3 weeks to get him to hold a pen. Wankers, the lot of them and him. What is Thelwell actually doing ? Geoff Lambert 48 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:11:37 Richarlison on loan till end of season?? Marc Hints 49 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:11:40 One week left of the transfer windows and this happens, we are such a laughing stock of a club.What happened to the work behind the scenes the last few months on transfers and what we need?We couldn't organise a piss up in a brewary! Gary Johnson 50 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:11:53 Can’t even work out if I care. On one hand, if he’s such a prissy bellend he’d rather go be a backup to Richie and Son and happily do us over, then see you later kid. On another, if it’s a sign that NOONE is going to come here right now, then we are even more screwed than I thought we were. What a shit show. Paul Armstrong 51 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:13:18 Often when a manager was sacked the club would wait respectful 24 hours before announcing the replacement who had been lined up well ahead of the sacking. Everton? No. Sack the manager and leave the club in a coma while the transfer window rapidly evaporates. We have raised the incompetence bar by some way.Operation panic stations. I fear anyone we approach can name their terms which we cannot afford so we will end up turning to Duncan F. Sack the manager who didn't have enough experience and replace him with someone who has. none at all (but he 'gets the club'). Genius Bill Fairfield 52 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:13:34 Must have come to his senses. Tony McNulty 53 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:13:40 Barry (41): "Everton are currently left bewildered"We are the Home for the Bewildered. Daniel A Johnson 54 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:14:15 Serves our self right for leaving it to the last min just so we can get out of paying a few weeks wages. Will Mabon 55 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:15:07 Plan point 46 of 120: engineer an apparent shocking failed transfer to confuse the opposition. Luke Welch 56 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:16:03 Not even he fans can save this horror show Brent Stephens 57 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:16:10 He's decided not to come to a club in our current state of turmoil, conflict and uncertain future. Why? Joshua Steadman 58 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:16:36 Poor that he wasn't tied down but regarding his character and again only rumors, dictating who we don't have as our new manager. Looking forward to the challenge of helping us get out of our current mess. I presumed he was looking for first team football. He will be competing with Son, Kulesevski, Peresic, Moura and Richarlison. No different to Villarreal then? Barry Hesketh 59 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:16:55 I think the new manager whomever it may be, should ask the owner to drop the idea of having a Director of Football, it's just another rung in the ladder, where things can go awry. At least we'd know whether the manager wanted a particular player, and he could take the flak directly for any errors of judgement, mind you, we have to find a manager first don't we? Jim Bennings 60 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:17:45 I can't say I'm shocked by this.Apparently the medical was Friday so it should have been announced that he was our player on Friday.I did say once Lampard got sacked Danjuma wouldn't come because surely Lampard spoke to Danjuma this month about coming here?The club is a waste of time and waste of space, sooner the better someone just turns off the lights at Everton and triple locks the door the better. Colin Glassar 61 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:19:09 Marc, this is symptomatic of what a piss poor joke of a club we are. They’ve (board) probably known for weeks that Lampard wasn’t going to cut it. What did they do? Nothing!I doubt very much that outside of each transfer window Everton do any due diligence. Each window we seem to be caught with our trousers down around our ankles. Like scared rabbits in headlights. Say what you want to say about managers but this negligence is down to the board. The lack of planning, foresight, vision, preparedness etc.. is mind boggling. Do these people actually hate Everton? It seems so to me. Jack Convery 62 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:20:09 Should change his name to Dan Jumpa. As the Germans said ro Basil Fawlty - this is not funny. It is not funny for any of us.I tell you if Jesus walked into Goodison right now, with the intention of saving the club, he'd put on a satan mask and sneak out the back door, once he'd seen what was actually going on. How proud must our owner and board be. Can't we, the fans, form FC of Everton and start again !! It would be much easier. Mike Price 63 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:20:15 Moshiri’s problem has been appointing the wrong people to listen to. I’ve got a bad feeling about Thelwell, he’s been appointed by Moshiri and now it seems like one or the other of them has our future in their hands. Eddie Dunn 64 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:22:35 Well, there were Moshpit, Kenwright and Denise, all in the smoke and nobody thought to meet the lad and get it done.He really can't be blamed for getting cold feet. I would.But, I fucking hate Spurs. Mike Kehoe 65 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:23:12 Laughing stock, absolute shambles, embarrassing, self destructive; typically Everton. How can people with such wealth be so incompetent? Ed Prytherch 66 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:23:58 I think that Jim Bennings is right. Lampard persuaded the guy to come and when Lampard was axed he changed his mind. I doubt that he analyzed the Tottenham situation when he did that. Johan Elmgren 67 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:24:03 More dithering in the transfermarket... we are the absolute worst in transfers. Worst!We always get the fifth or sixth choice... Luke Welch 68 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:25:00 Bet Frank is pissing himself Eddie Dunn 69 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:25:28 Perhaps Danjumper watched a video of Leeds running themselves into the ground under Bielsa and thought "Neuken!" Marc Hints 70 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:26:23 Colin#61Couldn't agree more, you listen to lots of work going on behind the scenes the last few months from the manager etc.. on what players are needed then come transfer window nothing happens, and when something does happen we take to much time and can't get it right!We all know what will happen now is panic buying again as it is the last week so will end up with another Maupay or Mcneil type of signings, backwards with dead wood once again.As you say it is mind boggling how this club is run, never seen anything like it.Kenwright saying the other night we need to win games! How long did it take him to think of that solution I wonder, so deluded. Dave Lynch 71 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:26:48 Rumoured to be after Bambang Dieng now. Anyone know anything about him? John Raftery 72 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:27:53 No manager, a lame duck owner and board, revolting fans and 19th in the league. Why the hell has he looked elsewhere? Dave Abrahams 73 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:30:44 Dave (71). Shush, walls have ears!! Bill Fairfield 74 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:31:59 There’s enough material for a hit comedy series about this club. Jim Bennings 75 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:32:38 John 72Spot on mate.Would any of us go and work for a company that was close to going under?I think we all know the answer to that question.Looks like Gordon is off this week to Newcastle too, no doubt where he'll be properly coached and Eddie Howe will improve his game.I think this club has already accepted it's fate this season and is arguably planning for Championship football in August. Marc Hints 76 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:34:03 Dave#71One thing out about him:A move to Nice fell through when he failed a medical. Dieng has since returned to the first team squad with Marseille – making 10 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.So failed medical will fit right in with Everton! Jack Convery 77 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:34:05 Dave Lynch - ask Daniel Levy. He will know all about him.Can we have a live forum. It's all to scary to be alone these days, listening to the EFC news. I need the solace of live gallows humour to see me through until the new dawn arrives. Derek Knox 78 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:34:25 Dave, Bambang Dieng, sounds like a Vietnamese Hitman ! :-) Colin Glassar 79 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:34:58 Steady on John 72, most of our fans have a weekly bath, at least. James Marshall 80 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:35:36 Can anyone really blame him? I questioned this the other day - why he 'chose Everton over other offers', what a crock of shit. I'd be off to Spurs as well - why any player would want to join Everton is beyond me.Good luck to him - he obviously has his head screwed on the right way. Alan McGuffog 82 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:37:20 Jim, I'd be delighted if we were planning for Championship.I fear that when we are down the club will be floundering like Bedouins in the Arctic Mike Kehoe 83 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:38:17 When we are relegated Bill Kenwright will sit laughing as he smokes a cigar and then tear off his mask, scooby do style, to reveal King Kenny, with a big mohaha horror laugh, as the real poor Bill cries handcuffed to a radiator. That’s the only scenario that makes any sense. Mike Doyle 84 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:38:28 If he does join Spurs he can keep Ritchie company on the bench. Michael Lynch 86 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:40:36 Absolute sickener. Maybe should have tied the deal down before we sacked Lampard? Mind you, Spurs have done this to us before. Ultimately I can't really blame him. Sit on the bench at a top six club or play every game for us in a relegation scrap that will get more and more miserable? Take the money and run, or rather sit down, lad. David Peate 87 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:41:07 Did Danjuma toss a coin just as Albert Stubbins did in 1946? Only that time it was Liverpool not Spurs! Ray Smith 88 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:41:15 Travels to London today, medical this evening, signed, job done in less than a day.Apparently that’s how it’s done.Thelwell to attend Spurs for a course in recruiting 😂😂😂 Christy Ring 89 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:42:05 Our club a total joke, if he was here last Friday why didn’t they get the paperwork signed, having said that the player, agent and Spurs are snakes in the grass Ray Smith 90 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:45:28 Christy 89They may be snakes in the grass, but they know how to highjack a deal, from a bunch of ditherers Michael Lynch 92 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:48:08 While I say that I don't blame the lad, I also think we've dodged a bullet. He literally won't get a look in at Spurs, he'll be behind Richarlison in the pecking order, and RIchie can't even get a game.What's the point in going out on loan if you're not going to play?The kid is a grade 1 knobhead. Frank Crewe 93 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:48:18 So he's at least 4th choice behind Kane, Son and Richarlison. Decided to be a bench warmer until the end of the season. If that's his attitude then he wasn't the player we were looking for anyway. Gerry Western 94 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:48:35 I don't thinks its a coincidence that since we bought into the idea of hiring a DOF our success in the transfer market has plummeted year on year. Matt Henderson 95 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:57:35 If he was only coming for Lampard then best without him as he hardly seems like the committed type we would need with a new manager.Not sure what’s going to happen now other than moving from the denial stage and onto the next step of acceptance in the relegation process. Gerry Quinn 96 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:57:43 Gerry Quinn 97 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:57:43 So, if Everton ever do sign a player (don't hold yer breath) Uefa is to change its Financial Fair Play rules in response to Chelsea's recent trend of signing players on long-term contracts.Signing players on extended contracts enables Chelsea to spread the player's transfer fee over the life of that deal when submitting their annual accounts.That means £89m signing Mykhailo Mudryk will be valued at £11m a year over his eight-and-a-half-year deal.Uefa is to set a five-year limit over which a transfer fee can be spread.Clubs will still be able to offer longer deals under UK regulations but will not be able to stretch transfer fees beyond the first five years.The change to FFP rules will come into force during the summer and will not apply retrospectively. Stephen Davies 98 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:00:55 Apparently Moshiri sacked FL and didn't tell anyone at the Club,that's why it took so long for Club Statement.Decision was leaked to press ( David Ornstein) before Club knew.You couldn't make this up. Kevin Prytherch 99 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:01:31 At least we might get someone with a slightly better record than 0 in 15 premier league games. Even Maupay is more prolific in the premier league than this lad. Marc Hints 100 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:06:08 Stephen#98 I have just seen the same on various reports now that's why Everton couldn't announce as nobody in the media department know about the sacking. Rob Halligan 101 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:08:09 Frank # 93……. isn’t Kulusevski a forward as well,, so potentially fifth choice? Doesn’t make any sense whatsoever for him moving there.I was listening to Talksport this morning, and I think it was Jim White who said that perhaps us fans should now drop any more planned protests against the board, and get fully behind the team. FFS, this is going to make things against the board a damn sight worse. Whose fault is this, exactly? Five days to complete a deal, and next minute whoosh, he’s gone. There is a planned march by the way, before the Arsenal game, starting at 11.30am from the Royal Oak and marching up Spellow Lane to Goodison. Gotta feeling this is going to get really toxic next week if we don’t get any forwards in. A Dwyer 102 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:11:38 Can anyone really blame him ?If he goes off our signings from last January he will see what happened to El Gazi and Deli Ali, top that off with no manager and the fans up in arms and then get offered Champions league football under Conte and it really is a no brainer. Jerome Shields 103 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:14:21 A mess has been made of this deal. Kieran Kinsella 104 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:15:55 Stephen,And yet two days ago it wasn't his decision? What a complete clown he is Jeff Spiers 105 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:16:55 Billy Smarts Circus. Send in the clowns Christopher Timmins 106 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:18:11 Not much more than 7 days before the window shuts. A massive 7 days for this club and unless things work out well we are likely to lose our Premier League status. Darren Hind 107 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:18:25 Stop moaning John @72And more importantly don't get there too early for the Arsenal game, or you might be roped in to replace him.Just had a chilling whatsap saying if a manager isn't appointed by then. Sharpie will take charge of the team ?Under normal circumstances I would have laughed and treated it as a joke. Charles Brewer 108 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:19:36 If he actually accepted the Everton offer then he is obliged to stick with it. In English law a contract exists when there is an offer for remuneration and an acceptance. Whether some piece of paper is sent to the FA or not is of no consequence. I say we sue the prick and sue Spurs for making him break the contract. We'll take £30 million and Richarlison and Richarlison's pay for 2 years in recompense. Marc Hints 109 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:20:35 Just heard that Gordon and Onana were not at training today either Derek Knox 110 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:22:15 Jeff @ 105, Billy Smarts ?More like Fred Karno's ! Jimmy Hogan 111 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:22:45 No real loss. I was reading about him last week and stopped when I read the inevitable "but his form has dipped this season". Kunal Desai 112 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:22:56 To be honest, i'd do the same as Danjuma, better offer and better club came along why would you sign for this lot. They probably strung him along for a few days so he probably had enough.If I was Thelwell i'd walk and get another job.This club is finished under board and owner. Anthony Murphy 113 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:23:00 What a mess. Sadly all avoidable had we sacked Lampard after the debacle that was the Bournemouth defeats - history will show that we should have made our move then - new manager with 6 weeks to assess what’s required and time in the transfer market. I don’t blame the lad at all. Steve Brown 114 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:24:05 Charles, his agent did not send the registration forms to the FA.That was despite medical, media and agreements all in place. Charles Brewer 115 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:24:27 Derek, more like the Circus Maximus with Everton in the role of lunch for the lions and crocodiles. Wikipedia also says the Circus Maximus in the time of Catullus was "frequented by "prostitutes, jugglers, fortune tellers and low-class performing artists." so it fits even better. Steve Brown 116 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:25:34 Onana made clear it was the prospect of working the Lampard that sealed the deal with his transfer. I’d still be surprised though if we agreed to sell him so soon. Bill Gall 117 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:25:37 Kevin # 99 That comment failed to show that any player who is contacted by Everton will be aware of the mess that the Owner and Board have the club in, and for us to sign any player they will wait and see if any other club comes in for them and before signing for Everton, or check to see if it is really not that bad at his present club. This player has just signed for Tottenham with the knowledge he will not be a starter for them when he would have started for Everton, and to me it is disgraceful that average players don't want to come. to Everton F.C. Marc Hints 118 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:25:46 Just heard that Gordon and Onana were not at training today either - Been confirmed by Sky Sports tooAlan Myers reporting Gordon in talks with Newcastle Kieran Kinsella 119 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:28:18 Given there's no manager, and options range from Fat Sam to Bielsa it is probably better we didn't sign him as he may not be a fit for our various potential managers. John Graham 120 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:30:48 If it's true then he was only coming here for the money anyway and Spurs have offered him more.Let him go and sit on their bench with the many other forwards they already have.If he was interested in playing he would have come to us where he is sure to get a game.Does show what a rubbish DOF and scouting team we have though, we should be working on a few deals for forwards with the transfer deadline soon to finish and just incase something like this happens. Kieran Kinsella 121 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:31:04 Steve/MarcThis was his view on why he signed back in August: In an interview with Sport Magazine, Amadou Onana said, “Honestly, I love the coach (Frank Lampard) and I could tell you a lot about him but he’s the man who convinced me to continue my adventure here [Everton].”“I would have never come to Everton because the former star, Frank Lampard was coaching there. He was an exceptional player, but I don’t sign for a club because of the name of its coach.”“[I joined] For his good ideas, though. That’s where he seduced me. When I spoke to him, I realised he was a fascinating man.”“I liked the feeling we had. I like the way he talked to me, the way he talked about football.” Jason Mcclure 122 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:31:30 or maybe they have asked Bielsa about him and he didnt rate him hence why we have stalled allowing spurs an opening. As apparently Bielsa according to certain reports has already analysed the squad and may of suggested other targets.probably not in all likelihood just dithered Bill Gall 123 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:31:36 Mark Whats that saying ( when it rains it pours ) Billy Roberts 124 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:32:01 What's all this, good luck, don't blame the lad etc, etc.Fuck him.We are drowning in bad luck and mostly bad decisions, so I don't feel generous to someone who has just added another blow.Hope he spends his career there on the fuckin bench.Bitter...yes. Kim Vivian 125 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:33:00 Gordon and Onana apparently missing from training today. Charles Brewer 126 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:35:42 Steve, if there has been an offer for consideration and an acceptance of the offer, then there is a contract. To be honest I'd like to see a footballer taken to the cleaners for failing to comply with an agreement he's made, it might get a few of the overpaid halfwits to realise how lucky they are. Steven Kendrew 127 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:36:16 I was expecting this. Who in their right mind would complete a transfer when the manager you would have been speaking to got fired and you don't know who the next one will be? Not me. Marc Hints 128 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:37:13 Can't get any worse Alan Myers now reporting Ralph Hasenhüttl is under serious consideration to be manager Tony Everan 129 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:37:51 Danjuma said he wouldn’t come if Moyes was appointed and he wanted assurances about it. Maybe there were none forthcoming. Colin Glassar 130 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:38:04 Don’t Stan and Ollie have any sense of shame, embarrassment, self respect, honour or humility? If I was them I’d do the honourable thing and commit hari kiri in front of the Gwladys st on match day. Phil Wood 131 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:38:39 Spurs to hijack Bielsa and sack Conte next Charles Brewer 132 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:40:28 I'm sure that Danjuma has the intelligence of a lettuce but his agent worked out that they might go into administration and he'd miss out on his fee. The Gordon and Onana story suggest we're now in freefall. Pickford's mobile must be melting down...Still, we've had some good times.FUCK OFF KENWRIGHT Neil Copeland 133 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:41:34 Personally I don’t want a player unless he will give everything to the cause, in this case a bullet dodged I would say.Is Richy available on loan?….. Colin Glassar 134 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:41:38 Marc, maybe he’ll teach them to yodel. Might get a tune out of them at least.I wonder what the players are thinking? With 1-2 exceptions (Seamus and Tom) the rest are probably thinking about what PlayStation game they’ll be on tonight and should they post it on social media? Peter Hodgson 135 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:42:00 I'm not surprised in the slightest. Pleased in truth. I posted a few days ago that if he had any sense he should reverse his decision.In the event he wouldn't have been right for us and got his finger out. I can't see anyone who comes on a loan being right and prepared to fight for us particularly if Bielsa arrives and adopts his policy of a fast fit game plan. Not against him coming however. He would shake a few wasters up and might be able to get a tune out of some of the others.It should be interesting between now and the end of the season and, I hasten to add, bloody hard to watch.Finally Kenwight should be shown the door and take some others with him if we are to have any chance whatsoever. James Marshall 136 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:42:14 Gordon hasn't been much help this season has he? Looks like a fire-sale could be on the cards, and would explain why we keep recalling the youngsters from loans. Dean Williams 137 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:43:25 Thing is boys. He won't get a start at Tottenham, just be warming there bench. Brian Harrison 138 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:43:36 You really couldnt make this up, a player passes his medical on Sat and we are told that the deal is done and today he is having a medical at Spurs. Who is responsible obviously the DOF has to take most of the blame as he should have had this signed after the player passed his medical. So supposedly signed Danjuma on loan so we could ship out Gordon, and its rumoured that the club are in talks with Newcastle. Its being reported £25m up front with £15m in add ons. Also its reported that Onana didn't train today, doesnt say if thats an injury that stopped him training or maybe he is on his way too.This is all happening while the ship is rudderless, who knows what will happen next. Kim Vivian 139 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:43:48 Is this what a supernova feels like for real? Marc Hints 140 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:44:16 Colin#134I bet they are better at yodel than football! I'm sure the other players are keeping a very low profile Stu Darlington 141 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:45:39 Phew,what a relief.l think we dodged a bullet there!I personally wouldn’t touch any player who publicly says he wants to come to Everton.Under the M’Naghten rules I’m sure he would be found to be criminally insane! Charles Brewer 142 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:45:59 James, we'll probably see Gordon go to Chelsea and turn into the next Haarland or Salah. In this team Dixie Dean would have been pushed to score 5 goals in the 27-28 season. Charles Brewer 143 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:48:33 Given the level of revolution this club requires, perhaps we should remember the words (allegedly) of Vladimir Illyich Ulyanov: The worse, the better. Will Mabon 144 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:50:52 So, no manager, unstable, ineffectual board, internal communication systems broken. Dissatisfied fan base with more protests planned, decent (any?) inward signings looking unlikely, possible disharmony among the playing staff, better players likely to bale out.No encouraging information re. replacement manager on the back of seemingly no contingency planning for such. Jim White back blowing farts, dry bummed by Levy again, club's reputation in tatters, Sharpie rumoured to be a back-up emergency manager.How's the club shop doing? Dan Parker 145 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:51:34 Cmon Spurs, loan back Richie to us! Alec Gaston 146 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:52:04 Hassenhuttl being considered - apparently on the basis he already has a Hummel tracksuit Brian Harrison 147 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:53:38 There is 1 week to go till the window closes and we have no manager and cant even secure a player to come here on loan. Why would any manager worth his salt come here looking at whats going on. Gordon looks to be on his way and maybe Onana too and maybe that wont be the end of any transfers. I get the feeling that Moshiri has given up on any chance of survival and this window will become a fire sale to help pay to finish the new stadium. Phil Wood 148 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:56:32 How low has this Club fallen.Sad, Sad, Sad. Justin Doone 149 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:56:43 It's said football is 50% about timing, right place, right time, right club.Someone needs to change the batteries. Darren Hind 150 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:57:06 Lenin or Lennon.Evertonians have to start considering the fact that there is no Heaven...Imagine that ? Rob Halligan 151 Posted 24/01/2023 at 16:59:41 Bamba Dieng is interested in coming to the premier league, despite interest from French club Lorient. Kenwright is on the phone now to Daniel Levy to inform him that we are going to sign him, and would Levy like to hijack the deal? This is all a ploy by Kenwright to say next Wednesday “Oh well, at least we tried to sign a forward or two, but just couldn’t get a deal over the line”KENWIGHT OUT!BARRETT-BAXENDALE OUT! Stephen Vincent 152 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:01:57 Why are we all so pissed off with Spurs and especially Daniel Levy, they have the hard nosed business minded attitude that we all clamour for and are protesting to get.It all just further illustrates what a group of lazy, irresponsible, incompetent losers we have running our club.So its Gordon to Newcastle, (as Brian #138 says £25m plus £15m in add ons and I heard Ryan Fraser coming our way), Onana to Arsenal and Pickford and DCL to God knows where. The size of the fees and the nature of the deals will tell us how bad our financial situation really is. Getting a really bad feeling about this. Charles Brewer 153 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:02:31 Telegraph reporting that Gordon is probably off to Newcastle. And the alternative is that he's off to Chelsea. If we go on this way the only players we'll have left are those who have been crocked for a couple of months and who can't limp out of Finch Farm fast enough. On the sales - I reckon we'll get £10 million for Gordon, £8 million for Pickford and DCL will go for £50 quid and a free seat at Brentford. Kevin Molloy 154 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:02:44 Everton have approached DC United for permission to speak to Joe Biden Will Mabon 155 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:03:43 No-one would countenance that anything like this could be done to deliberately destroy a club - and yet, if a film was made with this exact plot, it would be considered credible. Will Mabon 156 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:04:35 Kevin :-) Colin Glassar 158 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:06:38 Charles, you mentioned Dixie Dean, anyone else worried that Haaland is going to break his record? The last bit of pride we have left to cling to. Charles Brewer 159 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:07:08 Kevin, I'm trying to imagine the conversation between Biden, Kenwright and Moshiri. Something to do with ice cream, money laundering and the best brand of incontinence underwear. Of course Biden and Moshiri will have a lot to mumble incoherently about, one left £85 billion worth of kit for the Taliban, the other left a half-built stadium for the RedShite to buy for next to nothing. Will Mabon 160 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:07:21 Colin - no chance. Barry Hesketh 161 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:07:27 Kevin @154I heard that the long-serving manager at KFC [Walton Branch) turned us down, he explained that his long-term career wouldn't be improved by managing chickens. Brian Williams 162 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:08:01 Charles. I hope it's Chelsea he's off to as they were allegedly prepared to pay £40m for him. Bill Fairfield 163 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:08:20 This is all turning into a footballing tragedy. The ship is sinking fast,with no sign of a rescue. Oliver Molloy 164 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:08:41 Why is anyone surprised or annoyed that this guy has had his head turned with Spurs even if he's on the bench or not.Its no contest - join a club who have just sacked their manager, second from bottom in the league and in serious turmoil on and off the pitch OR head to Spurs in London who are challenging at the other end of the table still in the CL and of course managed by a guy who's won quite a lot !ANY player will be thinking very hard about joining us and who can blame them.Same old same old Everton, Lampard should have been sacked in November when there was opportunity to find a new manager - we are a nothing club right now going fucking nowhere. Stephen Vincent 165 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:08:57 Charles #143 perhaps it should be:'Tell me anyway–Maybe I can find the truth by comparing the lies'Lev Davidovich Bronstein Charles Brewer 166 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:10:25 Colin, I've been worried about that from about 6 weeks into the season. Given the shitshow that the 22-23 season is, I'd be unsurprised if our one absolutely unique record disappeared. (But I'm sure you do understand that top flight football in England only began in 1992 - there are no records of the game ever being played before that) Colin Glassar 167 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:11:48 Bill Fairfield, it’s so tragic that all you can do is laugh about it. Looks like we’ll be having a fire sale this week ie Gordon, Onana, Pickford and DCL. £120m for the lot of them then we can buy 5 number 10’s. Duncan Lennard 168 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:12:02 I can certainly imagine no possession Darren. Fran Mitchell 169 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:13:07 un-fucking-believable we are truly fucked.no doubt Gordon will be sold, but that money will vanish. Onana may well be sold, and that money will vanish.and Allardyce will become our manager.I absolutely hate being an Evertonian Charles Brewer 170 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:13:41 Stephen, I think in Blue Bill's case, we can only hope he has the insight of Josef Djugashvili: "I trust no one, not even myself". Because we certainly don't trust the bastard.KENWRIGHT OUT Ray Robinson 171 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:14:45 But who does the buying Colin? Will Mabon 172 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:15:43 Charles, there's no chance he'll do it - but speculating that he did for a moment; you'd be stunned how relevant those older historical records would become. Paul Birmingham 173 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:16:09 Spurs are masters of the business skills, and just like about 5 years ago, with Newcastle and Sissoko, pipped Everton, at the finishing post.Gonna be some tempestuous week, and looking a massive challenge, for whoever takes the job, if that is the case.Time to stay firm, in the face of increasing adversity and anti Everton media shite.UTFTs! Steve Shave 174 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:16:27 Serves the board right, fucked him around, fucked us around. I was excited about that signing, genuine quality on the ball and in the final 3rd. The only possible scenario in this which could bring me some possible hope is the suggestion above that Bielsa didn't fancy him. Doubt Bielsa would be mad enough to join this shit show. Fuck off Everton, I'm sick of your shit. Colin Glassar 175 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:16:34 The icing on the cake is that if players and staff turn up for “work” next week and find padlocks on the gates of finch farm and Goodison, with a huge sign saying, “closed due to incompetence and fraud”. Charles Brewer 176 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:16:50 Colin, but if we keep up our normal progress we can send one of the new number 10s straight off to jail for something unsavoury and child-related and one of the others will turn out to be permanently drunk so there will only be three in the queue for the physio on most Monday mornings. Bill Fairfield 177 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:17:15 Colin you’re right,there’s no hope that money will be spent wisely by Moshiri. Stephen Vincent 178 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:17:16 Great stuff Charles we have all three of the triumvirate covered, I know which one of our three I would like to see with an ice pick sticking out of their chest! Jason Hewly 179 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:17:20 I hope he enjoys his 4 substitute appearances, the prick. George Cumiskey 180 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:22:20 Getting a new manager will be like putting out the deck chairs on the Titanic and expecting to get a tan ! Colin Glassar 181 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:23:51 DBB, Ray. She can spot a bargain in Tesco from a mile away. If Hassenhuttl takes over I hope he makes them train in lederhosen. Won’t matter to most of them as they don’t have balls to feel the rub. Bill Fairfield 182 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:28:51 Hassenhuttl? Yeh sounds like a decision Moshiri would make. Kevin Molloy 183 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:29:00 there's two ways this can go. Either these sales are us trying to do what Bielsa wants before he signs (big gamble though, what if he changes his mind after we've flogged them), or we are selling the few assets we have whilst we have no manager. if it's the latter, then our doom is upon us at last. Kieran Kinsella 184 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:29:31 If Gordon goes, he is on reportedly 10k a week so 520k a year in wages. So if we bring some chancer in on 50 or 100k a week to replace him even on loan for six months, that swallows up a hefty chuck of his transfer fee. Andrew Ellams 185 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:32:28 Reading stories that neither Gordon nor Onana were at training today. Both speaking to other clubs? Will Mabon 186 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:33:49 Andrew, Gordon "believed" to be speaking with Newcastle, nothing heard about Onana. Chris Gould 187 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:35:44 Worst run club in the country!!Could we not have got him signed up BEFORE we sacked Lampard FFS!!!We are an absolute embarrassment! Charles Brewer 188 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:36:46 Kieran, a smart club would take this hysteria as an opportunity to get rid of a load of deadwood and promote the young lads who would see this as the opportunity they'd never have had while the current players are there. Get rid of Doucoure, Gana, Mina, DCL, Garner (knackers' yard sounds about right) for him, Townsend, McNeil, Maupay, Holgate, Keane, and tell the lads they can make their names by playing out of their skins for the rest of the season. Although, of course, as Arteta has demonstrated, playing young lads like Saka and Nketiah will never get you anywhere.And for Steven, I think we need the training staff to be selected from the likes of Felix Dzerzhinsky, Nikolai Yezhov or Lavrenty Beria (the last of whom was reported to be very fond of children too). Paul Birmingham 189 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:37:25 Derek@110 and Charles@115, great analogies.Surely after this latest, lowest depth of failures, Everton, can’t fall any more...But there’s a week of the window left, but who knows what’s going to happen, next. Joe McMahon 190 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:38:57 I have no words. What hope is there! Just everything Rob Halligan 191 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:42:36 It’s reported that both chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Onana. FFS, how depressing is this. Will Mabon 192 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:43:29 Rob - beyond depressing. Gary Johnson 193 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:44:27 Bournemouth adding Jackson today to Dango. Two fantastic signings that’ll keep them up. Dave Williams 194 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:45:30 Thank god we find out now that this guy is not the type for a relegation scrap. It sounds like he would have been a nightmare and not what we need.His demands about not wanting Moyes as his manager and now jumping ship to Spurs do not sound like the type who will fight and scrap which is what we need.That said it doesn’t look good on the club and adds to the feeling of complete chaos. I just hope we don’t sell Onana- if he goes and we don’t reinvest the money it will have all the signs of a fire sale with Moshiri grabbing the cash before relegation hits us. Ian Bennett 195 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:45:32 Amateur hour at the circus again. It's a little like how can Everton let you down again, and low & behold they've managed it.The one bit if context is that he's nearly 27, and Villareal are happy to loan him out mid season. He failed at Bournemouth previously. I am thinking he's nothing that great anyway (el ghazi mk2). Probably why we scouted him... Neil Thomas 196 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:46:36 Absolutely embarrassing, and if we sell anyone else, then who the hell is seriously going to sign for us? I feel totally gutted that this is what we have become. One week of the window left, and we’re back to square one. We are doomed for relegation, we have no manager, no transfers bought in, and now we look like we’re selling one of our attacking players. Honestly I really don’t know what else to say, but this as got to be one of the worse seasons in Everton’s history Paul Birmingham 197 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:51:01 Unless Everton, are getting extra value transfer deals, then how can they sell Onana, and Gordon?If so this looks like capitulation in terms of the playing side, in terms of building a team. No takers for the deadwood, yet.. Fekkn, incredible if the rumours turn out to be true, but this is Everton FC,2023. Gary Cash 198 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:54:56 Neil (196)You are right this is the worst season for anybody under 70years of age. Not a bad run in the top flight and plenty of honours. (nothing lasts for ever my fellow Everton fan's)As hard as it is to take, we need to get the best price for Pickford Onana and Gordon then give the youth a chance and prepare for next season in the championship and do what Burnley have done, with no FFP to worry about due to selling the players I mentioned before. Here is to the future "YES WE WILL BE BACK" Andrew Bentley 199 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:55:13 ha ha ha ha ha ha ha - honestly we all expected this to happen. What right minded footballer would sign for a club when the manager has just been sacked - no clarity on who they would be playing for, would the new manager even play them etc.We are absolutely f***ing clueless.Sack the whole damn lot of them. Peter Carpenter 200 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:55:53 Is the fire sale starting before we are even relegated? If I didn't know better I would think the shameless fools and bastards running our club (our club, not theirs) were actively trying to destroy it. Mark Ryan 201 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:57:31 One of the worst Neil ? it's curtains pal.The board is fucking up, againThe fans are screaming at their own players to fucking do one as they drive home from the ground. Headlockgate lies from our boardBottom of the DivisionNo identityAll radio and TV pundits slagging us offNewspapers reporting the demise of a once great club, dailyNo managerA billionaire owner who has lost his walletFFP crippling usNo manager interested in coming to usPlayers refusing to come and sign for usNo deadwood outgoingsNo decent incomingsNot one of the worstTHE worst !!RIP EFC Charles Brewer 202 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:58:20 Neil, if we were back to square one, we'd have a manager, and Onana and Gordon would be looking forward to an end of season scrap.We are less at square one than in the dustbin after the dog ate the dice and someone poured a gallon of shit over the board.Mark, you've left out the "And VAR will continue to ignore blatant handballs, vicious leg breaking tackles and offsides if committed against Everton, but will find reasons to call offside for Everton players putting the ball in the opposition net" (Actually the last one isn't true, we don't have any players who can do that so the anti-Blue offside VAR doesn't apply this yea). Barry Hesketh 203 Posted 24/01/2023 at 17:58:39 Peter @200I believe that they aren't bothered about the football, but they are interested in the money, but they can't seem to make the leap that they'd have more money if the football side was run properly. Danny O’Neill 204 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:00:33 Onana to Chelsea several months after signing and Gordon seemingly on his way to Newcastle.Mismanagement on the highest scale.Lions and donkeys as the phrase goes. The donkeys will remain in place. Neil Thomas 205 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:00:58 Well at least ticket prices in the championship are cheaper, sorry that’s the only ray of hope I can mention at the moment Colin Glassar 206 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:01:13 They are clearing the decks while the Good Ship Lollipop slowly sinks. This pile of manure are no better than a bunch of asset strippers. Why doesn’t Mr Everton come out and show his face for the club he claims to love? Jim Wilson 207 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:02:46 We had to make it a done deal before sacking Frank, anyone should have know that.Spurs seem to be taking the piss too.Everything tells me we should get Dyche in to organise us, with Baines and Ferguson helping and bringing back some pride and spirit into the squad Sign a couple of experienced players, one for the midfield and a forward who can lead and help the team through this horrible time and I would certainly involve at least a couple of our best young players.It is now about sensible management, simple tactics and instilling some pride, confidence and motivation into the team.We now need to get the basics right and start to calm things down. Neil Thomas 208 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:03:04 Are they purposely ruining our club? And I mean OUR club, not theirs, they are only the tenants Rob Dolby 209 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:03:17 This is a proper farce isn't it. if it was Messi or Ronaldo I would be a bit more upset but now we are being shafted by a player that couldn't score for Bournemouth!Sure I read the other day that he wouldn't play for Moyes. I wonder if he knows more than we do.Gordon off to Newcastle is a rat leaving the ship. Local lad and all that.Carragher putting the boot in.Could things get much worse.We do have the ingredients to create a siege mentality at the club for the rest of the season. Ray Smith 210 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:05:30 Whichever way we turn, we are up the creek without a paddle.A vote of ‘no confidence’ in the board appears to me, to be a non starter, as Moshiri has nobody with 10% of shares to challenge a vote of no confidence in the board.Moshiri could if he chose too! but what has Kenwright got over him.At the moment, I feel like saying to hell with the lot of them, do a MK Dons and work our way back up over a period of years.However, that won’t happen as Moshiri as a businessman is too astute to lose out on his investments, regardless of his football knowledge.Where do we go from here?I havn’t a clue!Gordon to Newcastle, a week ago I wouldn’t have bothered, but now, we are on a very slippery slope!!! Brian Wilkinson 211 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:05:31 Could this mean Richarlison coming in onloan nah don't think so. Dale Rose 213 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:08:09 Fuck me we will be selling the goal posts next. What is happening here.... The death of a great club in three days. Jim Wilson 214 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:08:39 Rob @ 209Loads of fans have made it clear they want shut of Gordon.I couldn't blame him for wanting to leave now and if I was his dad I would be encouraging it.He is not a rat, he is another promising player we are ruining. Charles Brewer 215 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:09:15 Oooh! Oooh! I've just realised, in 2 years, season 24-25, I could be watching Everton play Dorking Wanderers at Dorking's ground! Jay Harris 216 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:10:26 I cant believe the shit show that is Everton right now.We must really be in the proverbial with the profitability rules and Lampard's payoff.Bill are you still getting phone calls to ask what would Everton do?Thoroughly depressed. Keith Meakin 217 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:11:29 How many bloody players do Tossingham need, greedy bar stewards Neil Thomas 218 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:13:05 Rob#209No Gordon isn’t the rat leaving the sinking ship. Does anyone really deserve to be chased and abused by their own fans, or any other fans for that matter. That’s the most embarrassing moment from this season. Did they actually think that it would help matters? Or that it would encourage other players to sign for us? Joe McMahon 219 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:13:56 How can that luvy living decades in the past EVER show his bloated fat mug again. All of them including Greame Sharp. And another thing Greame you weren't that prolific anyway. Tossers lot of them. I'm done, this club cannot and will never compete again. Kieran Kinsella 220 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:14:03 FFS now there are reports that Maupay, Iwobi, Davies etc DID show up for training. Peter Carpenter 221 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:17:10 A nice little competition would be to predict our first opponent for a league game at BMD. Entry £1, all money to charity. Charles Brewer 222 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:21:11 OK Peter, I think it will be Dorking Wanderers! Gavin Johnson 223 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:21:48 Gutted Danjuma has effectively done the dirty on us and with Spurs pulling a sly move. I'll try and tell myself that he was the wrong kind of character if he's prepared to do something like that, but that's no comfort when we still don't have any players coming in who can score goals. Jeff Armstrong 224 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:22:14 Peter 221, after the last fortnight, what makes you think BMD will be finished? That’s tomorrow’s bad news no doubt. Peter Carpenter 225 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:24:43 I was going to add that, Jeff, but thought I would go down the optimistic route and hope that it's not the first opponent for some other team not too far away. Peter Carpenter 226 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:26:30 Dorking possible with double relegation for us and double promotion for them. Colin Glassar 227 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:27:43 Maybe Moyes was right about this guy all the time. Andrew Bentley 228 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:28:51 Anyone keen to set up a support group as not sure I can take any more of the crap we are constantly served up. A safe space to share with like minded people - but like Alcoholic’s Anonymous. We could call it Everton Anonymous. Quite apt really as we will be anonymous in a few years.Tranmere will probably end up in BMD as we won’t at this rate Dale Rose 229 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:31:55 Well there has never been a greater need for some of our youngsters. If there is such a thing as a silver lining it will give them a chance. As far as BMD goes I think it's the world's biggest bouncy castle and doesn't really exist. Will Mabon 230 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:32:13 Jeff, from tomorrow they're gonna start replaying all the drone films in reverse. Peter Neilson 231 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:32:16 Neil (205) don’t count on cheaper prices in the Championship. Our home prices will have to help cover BMD and away prices aren’t capped at £30 as it is in the PL. I’m expecting to pay a freak show premium if the worst happens. Barry Hesketh 232 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:34:13 Baines: "yeah, I had good times here, great place to work, by the way, where is the squad"Baines and Tait Peter Neilson 233 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:37:09 When the club finally got round to posting a statement, the last sentence “Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed” had the distinct ring of a school staffing issue. Mr Lampard won’t be taking PE for the foreseeable. Maybe the input of DBB. Jamie Lenard 234 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:37:30 I'm sure the donkey jacket wearing Bermondsey old boys Brigade are rubbing their fucking hands together right now. Si Cooper 235 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:39:12 At what point is a contract signed that becomes a done deal? Should have at least got the deal to that stage before drastically changing who the player was coming in to play under. Mike Corcoran 236 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:42:02 Just getting Apocalypse Now vibes, with the Doors singing This is the End, my only friend, the end. If we were going to fire sale the squad then we may as well have kept Frank and let him resign at leisure. I feel strangely detached from all of this. Charles Brewer 237 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:44:34 Si, as I noted earlier - before the gallows levity took over - in English law, a contract exists when there has been an offer and an acceptance for a consideration. If this player said "Yes" to an offer made by Everton which included terms of payment then there is a contract.Everton should nail this piece of shit to the wall tie him up in litigation so he can't play for Spurs or anyone else - three or four years of fucking about with lawyers should do it - and watch his career disappear sitting in a court rather than alongside a football pitch. A nice piece of litigation motivated solely by malice would go down well amongst a lot of football supporters, I would suggest. Jim Wilson 238 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:45:34 Just waiting for the Thelwell bombshell nowWill it be a sacking or resignation? Pat Kelly 239 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:45:53 At least we've still got Dele Peter Neilson 240 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:46:21 Si (235) it’s done when the FA has the signed registration forms. It’s been reported he’s refused to send these. Barry Hesketh 241 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:51:19 Jim @238He's more likely to be given a five year contract extension and a huge bump in his salary. Charles Brewer 242 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:53:29 Barry, is he really that bad? Ernie Baywood 243 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:54:54 Charles, I'm going to take a guess that footballer contracts are subject to work permits and successful registration. Otherwise we'd be left holding an unplayable player if one of them didn't eventuate.Regardless, he doesn't want to play for us and that's not exactly what we need right now. Plus, from an ethical point of view, can you really blame him? We've just sacked the manager that presumably he agreed to come and play for. For all he knows he could be playing kick and run for Allardyce if he joined us.It's just another day at Everton. No new lows... just another in a series of lows. Paul Tran 244 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:55:34 If he doesn't want to come here, best we know this before he arrives. Don't blame him choosing Spurs over us. Speak volumes for our management, though.Best we get a manager tied down so 'incoming' players know who they'll be playing for, eh?What would Everton do... Soren Moyer 245 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:57:20 Latest reports saying now Palace want to sign Danjuma lol. John McFarlane Snr 246 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:57:51 Hi all, this may be my last contribution as I have been invited to log out. Chris Donnelly 247 Posted 24/01/2023 at 18:58:54 I have said this time and time again, Moshiri is just the face of the club, he is Usmanov’s puppet, this is a grand scheme to launder his money, how else can you explain the inept running of our club. Over inflated transfer fees for terrible players that wouldn’t even cut it in the championship. Losing money hand over fist. But when they finally sell the club, with the main asset being the new stadium, they will end up washing their cash at about 20p to the pound, destroying our historic passionate loyal club and leaving it to ruin and we will drop faster than a lead balloon. It stinks of every kind of fraud and money laundering. Bill Kenwrong needs to open his eyes and realise what is happening right in front of him. Will Mabon 248 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:00:49 John - you've been quiet lately. Charles Brewer 249 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:03:00 Ernie, I take your point and I wouldn't want him anywhere near the club, but tying him in legal limbo for a few years would be one in the eye for Spurs, a suitable punishment for the player for breaking his word, and might begin the restoration of an Everton that wasn't known simply as a soft touch place you could get paid a fortune for doing nothing but reporting sick for years on end.Examples are Mina, DCL, Garner, Delph, Holgate, Townsend - I'd except Gomes because he really did get done over by Son, and came back remarkably quickly but was never the same. In fact, stuffing Spurs for the damage done to Gomes would seem to be a form of revenge on them too.The suit would be put forward with the sole intention of fucking up Danjema's career and Spurs' prospects for the season. Not that anyone would ever say so... Danny O’Neill 250 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:04:56 Welcome back John and don't log out. Kieran Kinsella 251 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:05:05 JohnWhat do you mean? Will Mabon 252 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:06:16 Chris, said it before, if... if you wanted to break a club for whatever nefarious reason or other...The ongoing level of incompetence over recent years is almost impossible to fathom. It can't be... but by God, things are far from right. Julian Exshaw 253 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:10:38 Surely there shouldn't be any deals at all before a manager is appointed, at least no players being sold. If all the rumours are true, it's beyond my comprehension, it truly is. A shambles from top to bottom. Christy Ring 254 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:12:48 It looks like we're selling anything that moves, reminds me of Bill's time in charge, totally embarrassing, so how are we supposed to stay up again? Whatever about Gordon, hope it's only hear say about Onana. We signed him for £35m, over 4/5 year instalments, so how would it be a good deal selling him now? Paul Kossoff 255 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:12:48 If Moshiri sacked Lampard then it's not Kenwright running the club because him doing the sacking means he's the decision maker. If Moshiri didn't sack him then was it was his mate Alisher Usmanov. We are now in the twilight zone. Colin Glassar 256 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:13:36 By god, John? I hope it’s not the other fella Paul Hughes 257 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:15:04 Utter shambles, but it may be a lucky escape. Goodness knows we've had some dross over the last few years. Didn't do much for Bournemouth, and clearly is extra to requirements for Villareal, so may well have been another of our long list of duds.Strange that Spurs want him, though, I can't see him getting a game. John McFarlane Snr 258 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:17:55 Hi all, it appears that I have been given a reprieve, I recently purchased a new laptop, and maybe I haven't noticed the wording in previous posts, if this is true I owe an apology to the editor, which I readily offer. Colin Glassar 259 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:18:29 Chris 247, I’ve raised this point several times. I even asked the esk a few days ago (who really owns Everton) but I think the question was removed, I’ve been thinking a lot recently about is this a giant money laundering scheme? Are we literally being taken to the cleaners? Danny O’Neill 260 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:19:18 John, you keep going Sir.You can't disappear until you get to tell me off again. Will Mabon 261 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:22:06 John, can be difficult at the controls of a new spaceship. Steady as she goes. Mal van Schaick 262 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:23:26 Can we get any lower. No manager, nobody wants the job, nobody wants to sign for us, players not turning up to train. Will the board take any responsibility whatsoever for the demise of our club? Charles Brewer 263 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:24:08 Does anyone remember Mel Brooks 'The Producers'? The idea was it was discovered that if a play failed, the tax authorities would not bother looking into the financing and so would not discover that shares issued for investments in the play amounted to more than 100% of the assets. They then searched for a play that was guaranteed to fail and, of course came up with the wonderful "Springtime for Hitler". It would be entirely implausible for anyone to think that the financial crashing of a football club could end up with assets being laundered through a bankruptcy process. The two main characters involved in the film were a cowardly accountant and a fat, over-the-top luvvie stage producer. So totally implausible... Christine Foster 264 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:24:33 Welcome back John, just leave the darn thing up and running, it's what I do sometimes! Eddie Dunn 265 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:24:44 Well, if Gordon does go, Townsend is surely nearly fit by now. Joe McMahon 266 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:24:46 Peter@231, I was thinking if it end up you know who taking BMD off us, the regeneration will motor on as it all turns red. However they will want at least 60k capacity if not more, so it probably won't happen. Peter Carpenter 267 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:25:21 Paul, thinking again, perhaps this is a very clever revenge on Spurs for Alli? Mosh is actually a genius! Peter Carpenter 268 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:27:13 I hope not, Joe. It's my worst nightmare and if it happened football would be finished for me. I too think it's unlikely though. Will Mabon 269 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:27:33 Charles, parallels, parallels... Robert Tressell 270 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:27:58 Charles at 263, Zero Mostel as Bill Kenwright. A compelling image. This football club. Barry Hesketh 271 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:30:19 According to London news, Spurs only turned to Danjuma because Gerard Deulofeu's [once of this parish] current club wanted to sell rather than loan him to Spurs. Charles Brewer 272 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:30:34 On 'The Producers' theme, Wikipedia says "Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) is an aging, fraudulent, corruptible, and greedy Broadway producer past his prime who ekes out a hand-to-mouth existence romancing lascivious, wealthy elderly women in exchange for money for a "next play" that may never be produced."So no similarities whatsoever... Derek Knox 273 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:30:47 John @ 246, I echo Danny, John, please stay with us, your experience as Senior Statesman and TW contributor are invaluable. David Vaughan 274 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:32:25 I'm crying here. Rob Halligan 275 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:34:57 Reports that the absence of Gordon and Onana was a planned absence ie, they were given permission to be absent. Anthony Gordon may well have been talking with the skunks today, but no idea on Onana? Reported interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, with a fee of £50M being mooted. Just seen the Newcastle squad for tonight, and Ryan Fraser not included in their squad. There is talk of him coming the other way if Gordon goes there. God knows what money is going to change hands on this deal? Bill Gall 276 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:36:09 Colin @259 The owner of Everton F.C. is the majority shareholder, and you can find out who sold their shares and to whom, who became the majority shareholder and became owner of Everton F.C.As for the Russian gentleman who keeps getting mentioned on here. With the amount of different governments that have placed sanctions on him and his companies, I believe it would be very difficult for him for his name to be on owning shares, and also sanctions would be placed on persons selling them to him. Christine Foster 277 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:37:43 Christy, 254# I just posted on another thread that I didn't like the feeling of the thought that's growing in the back of my mind that the owner and board have accepted relegation. We are selling assets before a fire sale. No new players, all one way traffic. The appointment of a new manager will show exactly what Moshiri is thinking. Survival or make do.Mal 262# can we get any lower? Yep. We don't even try to survive.There was a shot towards the end of the game against WHU, were Bill Kenwright sat on his own watching the end of the game. The seats next to him empty, no board, no Moshiri, just him and I thought, he has been cut adrift, he isn't making the calls anymore, Moshiri is. Lampard got the call from Moshiri, not Kenwright. It would appear the bromance is over. Moshiri is cutting ties. Peter Carpenter 278 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:42:04 Charles, maybe it's 'Blazing Saddles' and Bart and the Waco Kid are about to ride into town to save us. Mal van Schaick 279 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:43:43 Christine #277. The rats are deserting a sinking ship then. It’s becoming clearer and making sense. Bill Gall 280 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:48:55 Christine 277No matter who is supposed to be in charge when you fire a manager and his coaches and you never had anyone to replace them you must have excepted the consequences. And it disgusts me that someone who continually says how much he loves Everton, will not stand up to the owner and resign. But I suppose he is not willing to admit he is a coward.. Rob Halligan 281 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:49:03 Joe and Peter re: BMD. The shite are in the process of building an extension to the Anfield road stand, that will cost, I think, touching £80M.Their redevelopment of the main stand cost about £110M, so there’s £190M alone. I don’t know the overall value of Anfield, but we certainly wouldn’t take it. It would be cheaper to continue with BMD. They are also looking at further extensions, so I doubt very much they would even consider taking BMD off us. So as you both say, there’s no chance of it happening. Fran Mitchell 282 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:49:36 Onana apparently had pre-scheduled a family visit hence his absence from training. Really hope he is here at least until the end of the season.In terms of Gordon. Will be a huge loss. All of our attackers lost form, but getting him back into form would be key for whoever our next manager will be in any hopes for survivalHe will likely thrive at another club and we'll sit here lamenting getting a pittance. The fee quoted is what is paid for Championship forwards.And any money we get will disappear. Looks like an attempt to sort the books and avoid financial sanctions when we go down.No money from any Gordon fee will go into buying anyone.But they can say Townsend returning from injury is 'like a new signing '.Utterly depressing. Paul Armstrong 283 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:51:41 Mal@283Source? Brian Harrison 285 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:57:08 Christine 277 I had the same thoughts and said exactly the same in my post 147. I don't know if Moshiri is thinking more about selling what assets we have in order to keep the stadium build on track, or he is thinking these players are worth a lot more now than if we go down, so cash in now. I think you are right that Moshiri is now making all the decisions and isn't even bothering to inform the board before making those decisions. Apparently those in the know say he told the press about Lampard's sacking before he told the board. Also reports are suggesting that he wants Bielsa despite the board and the DOF wanting Dyche.I am also sure somewhere in the background Usmanov will be advising Moshiri as he has done from day 1. We saw pictures of Moshiri in Qatar with a prospective investor/buyer, but he and Usmanov know that should Everton go down the club will be worth next to nothing, and the only tangable saleable item would be the new stadium. My worry is that if things go pear shaped quickly maybe they would sell the ground to a 3rd party to lesson their losses. Stuart Sharp 286 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:58:08 Surely this announcement will put even more managers off? Barry Hesketh 287 Posted 24/01/2023 at 19:58:59 Unless a deal is imminent and that seems unlikely, I suppose there will be even less chance to add to the squad in this window and that Baines et al will have to soldier on, until such time as we are sold, which probably means Plymouth here we come. Oh bugger. Danny Baily 288 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:00:44 I'm not particularly bothered about these developments. I didn't think Danjuma was what we needed, and Gordon isn't a good player and is too old to be a prospect, so by all means sell to the highest bidder.I've posted this numerous times now but we are not getting six or seven wins, so we're not staying up. As rubbish as that is, it does take the immediate pressure off in terms of signings and results. Kieran Kinsella 289 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:01:23 It’s like you buy a vintage car spend a ton fixing it up but employ cowboys to do the work. Leave the car in the hood with doors open so cats piss in it, thieves plunder parts, and tramps use it as a lodging, then show up at a motor show trying to hawk it as a mint condition classic. Dale Self 290 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:01:57 Charles the Zero Mostel image is spot on. I kept flashing back to Youssarian talking to Richard Benjamin and Buck Henry in Catch22. “All you have to do is like us”. Aaaaaaaah! Clive Rogers 291 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:23:17 Danjuma going to Spurs, Gordon and Onana possibly being sold. What next from this basket-case club??? Joe McMahon 292 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:23:55 I've been mulling this over, and I can only assume that Bill didn't get the opportunity to regale him with stories of Alan Ball, Dixie, Z Cars, the magnificent 7 DVD, the (Boy) 11 years of good times with Moyes and the Boys Pen. Colin Glassar 293 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:33:03 Govt. intervention now! This is all very dodgy to say the least. Joseph Walsh 294 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:37:38 4 June 2021 — Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said earlier this year:“One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do because they always get it right?'"Whoever said that was clearly laughing at him and he is so arrogant he didn't realise. The world now knows what we knew already – that he is the biggest fraud in football and the media are slowly coming round. What staggers me more than most things is the absolute scattergun approach to this. In business, we have to have 3-year and 5-year plans. We have focus, direction, leadership and a strategy. Whilst there is a load of paper talk we can dismiss so far today I've read we are linked with Biesla, Dyche, Hasenhüttl (dare I say it) Allardyce and Frank. As it has been said on here many times already why wasn't a shortlist drawn up before the World Cup so if the inevitable happened we had a back up lined up to replace Lampard. But no - we dither and wait and only start the search now. It was hardly a surprise Lampard would be sacked but it is apparent we had ZERO shortlist drawn up or approached any manager. Other clubs exit a manager and the next day have the new guy in situ - certainly within a few days. Not us - we only start the search after the manager is fired when we need new players in before the window shuts that's why we have lost out to Danjuma and who could blame him. I hope I am wrong but you can see it a mile off it's Rooney or Ferguson - Kenwright's dream team backed up by Tony Hibbert, Franny Jeffers and JonJoe Kenny as the back room staff. How to destroy 150 years worth of history and bankrupt a club which is what we are looking at if we go down given the new ground costs - that's his legacy!!!! The only solace I am taking in all of this is I don't have to see his face ever again on the big screen at Goodison as he is now persona non grata! Brent Stephens 295 Posted 24/01/2023 at 20:59:06 Joseph "If he is selling up does that come with the usual caveat anybody coming in has to take Kenwright"Sitting tenant. Robert Tressell 296 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:00:38 Bournemouth have now added £20m Nicolas Jackson from Villareal - the attacker we were linked with over summer. Him and Outtara will at a lot of pace and quality to their attack.It really wouldn't surprise me if we don't recruit at all this window. Anthony Dove 297 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:01:40 You might be forgiven for thinking things couldn't possibly get any worse now. I will resist that temptation until we know the next manager. On that score, it is worrying that Danjuma wasn't wanted by Moyes and he has now done a runner to Spurs. Jonathan Oppenheimer 298 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:12:00 A friend just sent me this a few minutes ago, about sums things up: https://i.redd.it/fyj90gct60ea1.jpg Ian Riley 300 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:25:53 Was he really coming? Oliver Molloy 301 Posted 24/01/2023 at 22:27:16 I don't think there will be a fire sale of players this window, certainly might see some players off loaded if decent offers come in.If Gordon wants to go then let him and get the best price.Onana will be going nowhere this window but come the end of the season, who knows – we know money talks and for all we know Onana may have clause that if we go down he can leave and don't forget Everton have to pay 20% of any profit to his former club. Joe Digney 302 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:11:45 “Other boards ask themselves, what would Evertons board do?” Chris James 303 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:29:45 Not really bothered about Danjuna to be honest, no guarantee of anything than another luxury winger without pl pedigree and we need fighters.Manager more important than players now - need someone with balls to put some belief and fear in the side. Dyche if Moyes not available Si Miles 304 Posted 24/01/2023 at 23:57:40 And still the useless Kevin Thelwell has job...God help us Dupont Koo 305 Posted 25/01/2023 at 00:06:41 Anyone of us in Danjuma's position would choose the "life boat" instead of the Titanic. Just that simple, case closed. Nothing to see here, go and seek other options. Mark Boullé 306 Posted 25/01/2023 at 01:10:12 Not had time to read all the comments, so apologies if I'm repeating something, but I'd love to know what paperwork he signed and what, if any, breach of contract there may have been by Danjuma in reneging on it at this stage...I'm a lawyer, can't help myself! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb