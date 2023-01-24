Everton lose out on Danjuma as Tottenham hijack 'done' deal

24/01/2023







Everton were expected to confirm the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season today but the player u-turned on his decision to join the club at the last minute.

The 25-year-old was set to become the belated first arrival of the current winter transfer window and would have provided much-needed attacking threat to a team that has scored just 15 times in 20 games.

However, it appears as though Danjuma has changed his mind and will sign with Tottenham Hotspur instead, having failed to report for training at Finch Farm this afternoon.

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, held talks with Danjuma and his representative in London the weekend before last and made a strong case for him choosing Goodison Park as his destination despite reported interest from his former boss, Unai Emery, who is now manager at Aston Villa, his old club, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Rennes in France and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Having agreed to sign, reportedly despite more lucrative offers from elsewhere, he underwent a medical this past weekend, signed his paperwork and was expected to be officially unveiled as a Toffee today, that despite the dismissal of manager Frank Lampard.

It was initially reported that the Blues had negotiated with the Liga club an option to buy Danjuma in the summer but that did not appear to be the case.

Danjuma, who turns 26 at the end of the month, already has experience of playing in England having played 47 league games for Bournemouth before moving to Villarreal in 2021.

