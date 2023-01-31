Transfer Deadline Day

31/01/2023





Everton are reported by the Mail to have had an offer of £22m accepted for Ghana international winger Kamaldeen Sulemana but face competition from Southampton Everton are reported by the Mail to have had an offer of £22m accepted for Ghana international winger Kamaldeen Sulemana but face competition from Southampton

Everton go into the final day of the 2023 winter transfer window as the only relegation-threatened club not to have made a single signing so far this month and desperate to add attacking reinforcements to what is the second-lowest scoring team in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche was finally confirmed as the club's new manager yesterday but as they entered the final 24 hours before the deadline the Blues had still not landed anyone following the collapse of the loan deal they had arranged for Arnaut Danjuma last week.

However, according to late reporting by the Daily Mail last night, both Everton and fellow strugglers Southampton have had a £22m offer accepted by Stade Rennais for Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, with the player left to make a decision over which club to join. Ghanaian journalist Kofi Malandi claims that PSV Eindhoven have also had an offer of the same amount accepted but most reports indicate that the player wants to move to England.

The Toffees' interest in the player has been reported for the past week or so but they have had to increase their offer after Saints' initial bid of €19m was rejected.

Article continues below video content

Southampton, meanwhile, are said to have had an offer of £3m accepted for striker Moussa Dembele who is out of contract at Lyon this summer, although there is reportedly a hefty agent's fee involved that could push the outlay for the former Celtic forward into eight figures.

The Mail also claim that Everton are in talks with another Ghanaian in the form of Andre Ayew who has just had his contract terminated with Al Sadd in Qatar and is a free agent. The 33-year-old former West Ham and Swansea forward played for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup and scored in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal during the group stage.

The club are also being linked with Genk striker Paul Onuachu, Union Berlin attacker Sheraldo Becker, and will apparently need to front up £25m if they want to prise Viktor Györkeres away from Coventry City.

Meanwhile, there is at least one report that suggests Everton have lodged a bid with West Ham for fullback Ben Johnson and the club still maintains an interest in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga whose rumoured switch to Borussia Dortmund never materialised. Erik Ten Hag isn't keen, however, for his player to move to Goodison Park on loan.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb