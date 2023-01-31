Season › 2022-23 › News Transfer Deadline Day Lyndon Lloyd 31/01/2023 7comments | Jump to last Everton are reported by the Mail to have had an offer of £22m accepted for Ghana international winger Kamaldeen Sulemana but face competition from Southampton Everton go into the final day of the 2023 winter transfer window as the only relegation-threatened club not to have made a single signing so far this month and desperate to add attacking reinforcements to what is the second-lowest scoring team in the Premier League. Sean Dyche was finally confirmed as the club's new manager yesterday but as they entered the final 24 hours before the deadline the Blues had still not landed anyone following the collapse of the loan deal they had arranged for Arnaut Danjuma last week. However, according to late reporting by the Daily Mail last night, both Everton and fellow strugglers Southampton have had a £22m offer accepted by Stade Rennais for Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, with the player left to make a decision over which club to join. Ghanaian journalist Kofi Malandi claims that PSV Eindhoven have also had an offer of the same amount accepted but most reports indicate that the player wants to move to England. The Toffees' interest in the player has been reported for the past week or so but they have had to increase their offer after Saints' initial bid of €19m was rejected. Article continues below video content Southampton, meanwhile, are said to have had an offer of £3m accepted for striker Moussa Dembele who is out of contract at Lyon this summer, although there is reportedly a hefty agent's fee involved that could push the outlay for the former Celtic forward into eight figures. The Mail also claim that Everton are in talks with another Ghanaian in the form of Andre Ayew who has just had his contract terminated with Al Sadd in Qatar and is a free agent. The 33-year-old former West Ham and Swansea forward played for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup and scored in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal during the group stage. The club are also being linked with Genk striker Paul Onuachu, Union Berlin attacker Sheraldo Becker, and will apparently need to front up £25m if they want to prise Viktor Györkeres away from Coventry City. Meanwhile, there is at least one report that suggests Everton have lodged a bid with West Ham for fullback Ben Johnson and the club still maintains an interest in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga whose rumoured switch to Borussia Dortmund never materialised. Erik Ten Hag isn't keen, however, for his player to move to Goodison Park on loan. Live Forum Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kieran Kinsella 1 Posted 31/01/2023 at 03:21:53 I’m thinking we should offer 2 million less than Blackburn have agreed for Barry Ferguson, phantom bids for Kuyt and Owen then sell Graveson and Arteta at midnight before mislaying the money.Hopefully we won’t sign Beattie or Tosun, though Campbell or Donovan would be welcome even if they’re now middle aged. Then again so is Ayew. Derek Knox 2 Posted 31/01/2023 at 03:45:34 Kieran, you are forgetting that we still have Tom Davies, our 'secret weapon' even though he has dined out on that goal against City nearly 6 years ago, who needs players going for goal and forward passing, when we have TD ?Has Skateboard, Roller Boots, and Muddy Fox at the ready ! Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 31/01/2023 at 04:18:08 Derek What’s that saying? If you talk of the devil he will appear? Or if you talk of Tom, Darren will appear Derek Knox 4 Posted 31/01/2023 at 05:20:54 Kieran, I think the latter definitely, here's one for Darren regarding TD. If Campbell's got hold of him (TD) he's be Condensed Shite In a Tin ! Jeff Armstrong 5 Posted 31/01/2023 at 05:45:25 Ayew???? We get rid of Rondon and possibly go for Ayew ! Unbelievable, surely Thelwell is not that daft, media shite stirred up by desperate agents. Derek Knox 6 Posted 31/01/2023 at 06:27:13 Jeff, hopefully gossip by journos and those vulture people (agents) a disservice to Vultures as they do what they do to survive not for pure greed. Worryingly also, apart from leaving everything to the last minute again, those we are allegedly after, are preferring, or going, to Southampton, who are below us in the Table. :-) Darren Hind 7 Posted 31/01/2023 at 06:31:34 Its transfer deadline day. Every fan of every club will be keeping an eye and an ear out for news of incoming talent.Not on here though. Two posts in !!! I fear the world will fall in for some if the golden locked one with Betty Davies eyes is moved on.KK "Maybe I didnt love you, quite as often as I should"DK "Little things I should have said and done. I just never took the time"DK and KK - "You were always on my mind. You were always on my mind"