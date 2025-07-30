Everton enquire about Assane Diao and Takefusa Kubo

| 30/07/2025



Everton’s management have made enquiries for wingers Assane Diao and Takefusa Kubo according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on Twitter (now called X), Romano also revealed that the club is still awaiting a final decision from Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana. The Toffees have been in contact with Fofana’s camp and despite getting their first bid of £31.5 million rejected by the French club, are close to meeting their valuation of the player.

However, the Belgian is still looking for clubs that can offer him European football, especially the Champions League, which is stalling the deal at the moment.

As the situation continues to evolve, the Blues have also decided to approach Serie A side Como for Assane Diao and La Liga’s Real Sociedad for Takefusa Kubo.

Diao only joined Como from Spanish outfit Real Betis in January for a deal worth around £10 million. He was instrumental for Cesc Fabregas’ side in the second half of the season and scored eight goals in only 15 Serie A appearances. He is capable of playing on both wings and has been capped twice by Senegal.

The presence of Senegalese stars Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye could be convincing for Diao. The Blues have followed the winger closely since last summer when he was still at Real Betis.

Como, however, are expected to value their player strongly. According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Italian side has already turned down a £39 million offer from Nottingham Forest for the player during this transfer window.

Kubo has also been on the Toffees’ radar for a while now. The Japan international, who played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid’s youth academies, has 41 goal contributions for Real Sociedad in 137 appearances.

