Report: Andre Ayew set for Everton talks

01/02/2023







According to Fabrizio Romano, Ghana international forward Andre Ayew has travelled to London to hold talks with Everton and one other Premier League club.

The 33-year-old is a free agent after terminating his contract with Al Sadd in Qatar where he has spent the past two seasons and was linked with a free transfer to Goodison Park in the waning hours of the transfer window yesterday.

The club denied that anything was imminent last night but Everton's failure to bring in any players last month has left new manager Sean Dyche with a weaker squad than the one left by Frank Lampard and supporters incandescent at what they see as catastrophic failure by the recruitment department and hierarchy.

That could lead Everton to scour the free-agency market where the likes of Ayew, Isco, Russian striker Artem Dzyuba and German forward Max Kreuse (the latter two are both 34) offer potential options.

Ayew spent six years in the Premier League with West Ham and Swansea, making 176 league appearances for the two clubs combined, scoring 52 goals.

He remains a regular for Ghana, featuring in the 2022 World Cup where he scored against Portugal but missed a crucial penalty in the group decider against Uruguay.

