🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘Turn It Up to Eleven’

25/04/2023



Rob Sawyer guests on the podcast, joining Lyndon and Paul to anticipate what is shaping up to be another intense night under the lights on Thursday when Newcastle come to town.

They look back at what was a fairly tepid draw at Crystal Palace and the selection debate surrounding right-back, especially when Seamus Coleman is out injured, and they address the controversy surrounding Bill Kenwright's open letter to supporters.

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

