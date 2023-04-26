Dyche to make late decisions on Onana and Coleman

26/04/2023





Amadou Onana and Seamus Coleman will be subject to late fitness tests ahead of tomorrow's clash with Newcastle United after both returned to training following injury.

Both the Belgian midfielder and the Irish full-back missed the previous two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace with a groin strain and hamstring complaint respectively but could be in contention for the visit of the Magpies.

Sean Dyche said that both have returned to training and they will be assessed before he he makes his team selection.

Ruben Vinagre remains sidelined with an injury of his own while Mason Holgate is suspended after picking up two yellow cards at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

There was positive news for Andros Townsend who is back training on grass after suffering a set-back earlier this year in his long recovery from a torn ACL.

