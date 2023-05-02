Everton's window to safety narrows following hectic draw at Leicester

01/05/2023



Leicester City 2 - 2 Everton



Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi were on target as Everton salvaged a draw at the King Power Stadium Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi were on target as Everton salvaged a draw at the King Power Stadium

Everton had to be content with just a point from a match they desperately needed to win but avoided another damaging defeat thanks to Jordan Pickford and a redemptive second-half strike from Alex Iwobi.

The Blues struck first in what was a relegation "six-pointer" between 18th and 19th in the Premier League but poor defending allowed Leicester City to equalise and then sloppy play by Iwobi gifted the Foxes a second that sent them into half-time 2-1 up.

It could have been worse for Sean Dyche's men at the halfway stage after captain Seamus Coleman had been stretchered off with a serious-looking injury and Michael Keane gave away a penalty for handball. But Jordan Pickford guessed correctly to deny James Maddison from the spot and, ultimately, it was Dean Smith's side who might have felt fortunate to escape with a draw when stand-in goalkeeper Daniel Iversen pulled off an excellent late save to deny Abdoulaye Doucouré.

With Coleman passed fit following a hamstring problem, Dyche was able to name a natural full-back on the right side of his defence again but illness prevented Amadou Onana from making a second successive start since recovering from a groin strain. That saw James Garner return to central midfield while Michael Keane continued at centre-half despite the criticism levelled at him for his recent displays.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made a third straight start and added a much-needed exta dimension to the Blues' attack, even if he somehow contrived to miss an absolute sitter three minutes before half-time.

Everton needed a strong start to set the tone after their miserable performance against Newcastle on Thursday and they were easily the more dangerous of the two teams for the first quarter of the contest.

Coleman had the first real shot in the sixth minute that was blocked behind before Idrissa Gueye skied a decent opportunity to test the keeper from the edge of the box when he had time to at least get it on target but it was Iwobi who thought he had scored after just seven minutes.

Doucouré had teed Iwobi up nicely with a well-weighted pass in the Leicester area but Iversen got a cruciual glove to the Nigerian's side-foot shot and diverted it wide.

Now that he is back in their starting XI on a regular basis, the hosts' chief threat is once again Jamie Vardy and he sounded a warning for the visitors in the 13th minute when he got in behind the defence and cut the ball back for Maddison but Jordan Pickford made a fairly routine stop to deny the midfielder.

Two minutes later, however, Everton's early superiority was rewarded when the ball was flighted towards Calvert-Lewin just in the side the box and he went down under a clear shove from Luc Castagne that left referee Michael Oliver in no doubt about the award of a penalty.

Calvert-Lewin stepped up himself to take it and swept a perfectly-struck effort high down the middle of Iversen's goal and there was a chance to make it 2-0 almost immediately when Iwobi played the striker in, his shot was blocked behind but Keane could only nod the resulting corner wide at the back post.

The Toffees' lead last just seven minutes, though. Dwight McNeil gave away a cheap free-kick inside his own half and when Maddison's set-piece wasn't dealt, Wout Faes headed the ball back across goal, Keane failed to track Caglar Soyuncu who swivelled it in off Pickford's hand to level the match at 1-1.

McNeil squandered a promising opening when he elected to shoot rather than square it to Calvert-Lewin in fron of goal and Iwobi received a let-off when he was dispossessed but Maddison's curling effort failed to unduly test Pickford but he wasn't so fortunate a minute later.

Iwobi's ill-advised cross-field pass across the centre-circle was intercepted by Youri Tielemans, Maddison quickly threaded the ball through Everton's defence where the 36-year-old Vardy easily out-stripped Keane for pace, rounded the keeper and slammed it home to turn the match on its head.

To their credit, Everton responded and when Iwobi and Calvert-Lewin combined and the latter fed Coleman on the overlap his cross was turned goal-wards by McNeil, only for Iversen to stick out an instinctive hand to prevent it finding the net in the 42nd minute.

A minute after that, there might have been a goal at either end, with McNeil surging forward and cutting the ball to Calvert-Lewin almost on the goal-line but the striker somehow prodded the ball to the only part of the gaping goal where the keeper was and Iversen was able to keep it out.

Leicester counter-attacked immediately where Vardy twisted Keane into knots before drawing Pickford and chipping a shot over him but, thankfully, the ball bounced off the crossbar and over.

That wasn't to be the end of the first-half drama as Coleman, who had been having a very good game to that point, went down in a heap clutching in his knee after being pole-axed by Boubakary Soumare and was eventually carried off, the skipper still geeing his team-mates up from the stretcher as he was replaced by Nathan Patterson.

Then, in the ensuing injury time, Iwobi lost the ball again in an advanced area, Leicester poured forward once more and when Harvey Barnes's cross struck Keane's out-stretched arm, referee Oliver pointed to the spot again, this time in the home side's favour.

Pickford elected not to pick a corner, though, and stood tall in his goal to beat away Maddison's penalty as he tried to drive it down the middle to keep it at 2-1 heading into the second half where the contest became more and more akin to a winner-takes-all cup tie.

Everton came out the more purposeful of the two sides and almost got their reward again just seven minutes in when Calvert-Lewin's knock-down was collected by Iwobi and his low cross was turned goalwards by the striker but Iversen denied him with an out-stretched foot at the near post.

Two minutes later, however, it was 2-2. McNeil's cross came off the head of Faes and dropped invitingly to Iwobi arriving on the other side of the box and he steered a beautifully cushioned half-volley past the keeper.

That sparked a sustained period of Leicester pressure and James Tarkowski had to be well-positioned to clear Vardy's goalbound header off his line on the hour mark as the veteran forward connected with Barnes's mis-hit effort.

But as the game moved into the final quarter of an hour, it was Everton who looked the more likely to grab a winner, although a moment of madness from Pickford almost gifted Vardy a goal when the England keeper was dispossessed on the touchline but the resulting shot dropped wide.

McNeil eschewed a better-advised pass to Calvert-Lewin and went for goal himself again in the 75th minute but his effort was defelcted wide, Iversen had to nip into to steal a cross destined for DCL a couple of minutes later and Iwobi also decided to go it alone for another deflected shot but it was Doucouré who went very close to stealing the points three minutes from the end.

The Mali international found himself with time on the edge of the area to line up a left-footed shot that he despatched in search of the bottom corner but Iversen had sight enough of the ball to dive to his right and palm the ball behind.

So, not the result that Everton needed with just four matches remaining, two of them against daunting opposition in the form of Brighton and Manchester City, and the club still sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Individual errors and amateur defending continue to be huge issues that Dyche seems incapable of addressing, either through coaching or team selection, but the manager will have been buoyed by the spirit shown by his team, the attacking threat they posed with Calvert-Lewin leading the line, and the fact that they managed to score twice away from home for the third time under his stewardship.

Salvation is still possible but matters are out of the Blues' hands for now, though, with help needed this coming weekend in matches involving their relegation rivals until they can try and help themselves at the Amex Stadium on Monday against the Seagulls.

