Coleman likely to have suffered 'serious' knee injury at Leicester

02/05/2023



Everton fear that Seamus Coleman suffered a serious, season-ending injury during last night's pulsating 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Club Captain was clattered by Boubakary Soumare in the closing stages of the first half and had to be stretchered off in visible agony having lain prone on the turf clutching his knee in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

It was Coleman's first match back after a three-game lay-off with a hamstring problem and his return to the side had been a significant boost in the first 42 minutes of what was a massive game against a rival to beat the drop at the bottom of the Premier League.

Unfortunately, it looks as though he has played his last football of the 2022-23 campaign and, depending on the severity of the injury, perhaps his last game in an Everton jersey just three matches shy of breaking the club record for Premier League appearances.

"It's really unfortunate," manager Sean Dyche said afterwards. "We're waiting on news. "It could be serious, a knee injury. I thought he was terrific.

"The medics have had a look at it and it doesn’t look great. We’ll hope for the very best for him.”

