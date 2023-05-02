Season › 2022-23 › News Coleman likely to have suffered 'serious' knee injury at Leicester Lyndon Lloyd 02/05/2023 3comments | Jump to last Everton fear that Seamus Coleman suffered a serious, season-ending injury during last night's pulsating 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The Club Captain was clattered by Boubakary Soumare in the closing stages of the first half and had to be stretchered off in visible agony having lain prone on the turf clutching his knee in the immediate aftermath of the collision. It was Coleman's first match back after a three-game lay-off with a hamstring problem and his return to the side had been a significant boost in the first 42 minutes of what was a massive game against a rival to beat the drop at the bottom of the Premier League. Unfortunately, it looks as though he has played his last football of the 2022-23 campaign and, depending on the severity of the injury, perhaps his last game in an Everton jersey just three matches shy of breaking the club record for Premier League appearances. Article continues below video content "It's really unfortunate," manager Sean Dyche said afterwards. "We're waiting on news. "It could be serious, a knee injury. I thought he was terrific. "The medics have had a look at it and it doesn’t look great. We’ll hope for the very best for him.” Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Everan 1 Posted 02/05/2023 at 07:23:26 It looked ominous that this was a real bad injury to knee ligaments. It’s going to be a difficult one to come back from at his age, I wish our captain all the best and a speedy recovery. It says everything about his commitment and character that he was the most influential man on the pitch in the first half last night, after returning from injury. I hope the lads can try their best to use this positively, and do the business for Seamus and the fans. Tony Abrahams 2 Posted 02/05/2023 at 07:28:08 I said to my son that will be the last match Seamus Coleman ever plays, but I hope I’m wrong obviously.Seamus Coleman is a proper footballer and a proper humble human being, and he’s definitely one of us, a real genuine Evertonian. Jim Bennings 3 Posted 02/05/2023 at 08:04:12 Always the possibility that he can come back for a cameo goodbye maybe in 9 or 12 months, still only be 35 but you'd think that realistically that's all it would be now, it's more than likely his career done in terms of regular playing. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb