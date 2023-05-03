Season › 2022-23 › News Good news for Coleman as he escapes serious injury Lyndon Lloyd 03/05/2023 19comments | Jump to last Seamus Coleman has received positive news after scans on his injured knee revealed no damage to his anterior cruciate ligament. The Everton skipper had to be stretchered off the field at the King Power Stadium on Monday night following a heavy collision with Boubakary Soumaré amid fears that he had sustained a serious injury. Coleman posted the news to Instagram, saying: "Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.” It is not clear if he will recover from could be at least significant bruising and swelling to the knee in time to take part in any of Everton's remaining Premier League games but he might be fit in time for the Republic of Ireland's European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar next month. Coleman's current contract with Everton expires this summer and it is not clear whether he will be handed another extension so it may be that the veteran has played his last game for the club if he doesn't recover in the next couple of weeks. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christine Foster 1 Posted 03/05/2023 at 11:56:48 Brilliant.. looked bad too.. absolutely delighted for him, and us! Christopher Timmins 2 Posted 03/05/2023 at 12:33:10 Fantastic news!Perhaps he may even play a part in the remaining games which would be remarkable. Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 03/05/2023 at 12:36:57 Great to hear that the injury is not as serious as previously reported, wish you well Seamus for the future, would be nice to see you back this season but your health is more important. Peter Carpenter 4 Posted 03/05/2023 at 12:39:51 'Be back soon' - err, Monday 5.30pm, Seamus? Brian Wilkinson 5 Posted 03/05/2023 at 13:20:17 Tough as old boots Coleman. Dennis Stevens 6 Posted 03/05/2023 at 13:37:23 Even if Coleman is fit enough to return to the match day squad before the end of the season, I hope he gets no further than the bench - partly for his own good & also because Paterson needs a run of games, imo. Christy Ring 7 Posted 03/05/2023 at 14:12:59 Fantastic news about Seamus, delighted it’s a minor injury, hope we’ll have him back for the run in. He’s such an important player for us mentally and physically for the team, no disrespect to Patterson. Joe McMahon 8 Posted 03/05/2023 at 14:24:41 Great news, a superb dedicated player for us. However I agree with Dennis@48.I'm surprised that non of the Sky 6 tried to lure Seamus away. He is a winner and its a shame he couldn't win anything with Everton. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 03/05/2023 at 15:12:06 This fella can keep us up on his own,. What an absolutely outstanding servant he's been. And also made of iron. Most people thought that was a career-ending injury. No damage sustained. David Bromwell 10 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:35:45 Great news, and lovely that Seamus wanted to keep the fans updated. He has been a fine player and captain during a largely unhappy time for the club. I hope he will be able to make it back into the dressing room for at least some of the remaining games as I am sure his presence would have a positive effect. Mike Gaynes 11 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:35:52 That is AMAZING news. Miracles do happen. Congrats, Seamus. Francis van Lierop 12 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:38:10 Really good news Larry O'Hara 13 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:42:06 Certainly give him another year! Tony Everan 14 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:42:18 Wow, wasn’t expecting this, fantastic news, all the best Seamus, see you soon. Andy Crooks 15 Posted 03/05/2023 at 16:56:30 Our season just got better. Danny O’Neill 16 Posted 03/05/2023 at 17:21:05 I hope he is able to bring his daughters onto the pitch against Bournemouth as he did against Palace when we stay up.In front of the cameras, asked who they support in their Everton kits, Everton was the response. Echoes of that iconic Alex Young documentary.Good luck Seamus. In agony on Monday and we were all genuinely very concerned for you from the stands. But still he rallied the team from the stretcher.Was it one of the Monty Python sketches? It's just a flesh wound. Get in Seamus. Blue warrior 💙 Graham Hammond 17 Posted 03/05/2023 at 17:27:59 No ACL damage for Seamus, that is brilliant news, made up for him. I thought he did really well for the most part at Leicester the other night despite sleeping a bit on the cross over to Harvey Barnes for their first goal, he gave Barnes too much space sadly and it ultimately cost us. I felt Keane and Pickford didn't cover themselves in glory on that first Leicester goal either though. The injury to Seamus put a real dampener on the night on Monday so his coming back from the abyss is very welcome. Ian Pilkington 18 Posted 03/05/2023 at 17:33:16 Fantastic news.There has been far too much cronyism in the past but Seamus is one player who deserves to stay on at the club in some capacity at the end of his playing days, which may not be over just yet. Pete Neilson 19 Posted 03/05/2023 at 17:49:22 Great news. If every other player had his heart and ability we’d be nowhere near our current position. 