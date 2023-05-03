Good news for Coleman as he escapes serious injury

Seamus Coleman has received positive news after scans on his injured knee revealed no damage to his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Everton skipper had to be stretchered off the field at the King Power Stadium on Monday night following a heavy collision with Boubakary Soumaré amid fears that he had sustained a serious injury.

Coleman posted the news to Instagram, saying:

"Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes. Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon.”

It is not clear if he will recover from could be at least significant bruising and swelling to the knee in time to take part in any of Everton's remaining Premier League games but he might be fit in time for the Republic of Ireland's European Championship qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar next month.

Coleman's current contract with Everton expires this summer and it is not clear whether he will be handed another extension so it may be that the veteran has played his last game for the club if he doesn't recover in the next couple of weeks.

