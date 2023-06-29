Season › 2022-23 › News New home kit for next season celebrates Goodison Park Michael Kenrick 29/06/2023 85comments | Jump to last Everton's new home kit for the 2023-24 season includes elements that celebrate the iconic design of Goodison Park as the club begins the countdown to the move away from the Grand Old Lady to Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025. For the first time in a decade, an Everton home shirt will feature a collar – one that pays homage to Goodison’s famous Archibald Leitch pattern on its trim. The same iconic design – a feature of Everton’s stadium since 1909 – is repeated on the shirt’s sleeves. The goalkeeper kits this coming season, meanwhile, will all feature elements inspired by St Luke’s Church, which stands at the corner of the ground, with the the home version featuring a pattern depicting the church’s window arches, which is replicated across the front of an "Amazon green" jersey. Dwight McNeil said: “I like what hummel have done with the kit, giving it a retro look and bringing elements of Goodison into it that I think fans will really appreciate. Article continues below video content Goodison – and the fans – are obviously massive to us and I can’t wait to be wearing this shirt when the season kicks off.” To buy from the men’s, women’s and youth home kit ranges, visit evertondirect.com or head to the Everton One or Everton Two stores. Pre-orders of baby and infant kit can also be made at evertondirect.com prior to them going on sale online and in store on Saturday 8 July. Karl Masters 1 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:30:33 Not sure about the collar but the rest looks okay, I think. Danny Baily 2 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:41:36 New kit is very early '90s. Would look good with NEC on the front. Tony Everan 3 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:46:42 I like the kit, it's got a retro feel to it, in a good way. Reminds me of the 1977 kit and the first time I went to Goodison. Kim Vivian 4 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:48:55 Loving that collar.Be nice to be able to get a shirt without the sponsor on it. Lee Courtliff 5 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:56:27 I agree, Kim. First thing I thought was it would look better without that sponsor, like Forest's kit last season. Robert Leigh 6 Posted 29/06/2023 at 08:58:35 Big like, hopefully a retro away kit in white to come! Mark Ryan 7 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:04:42 Good shirt. The Archibald x trusses are a rare sight to behold. If you know your history… UTFT's.Might be tempted to buy one but I hate the Stake logo. Gary Mortimer 8 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:05:57 That just looks very cheap to me.I do not like the collar at all.It also looks like it is made from 1970s school bog-roll dyed blue. Tony Graham 9 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:08:18 Calvert-Lewin wants to wear it more often... on the pitch. Pat Kelly 10 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:24:17 I hear Everton has ordered only eleven shirts, including an extra large for Bill in goal. Michael Lynch 11 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:32:23 I really like it. It's retro, in that it's not messy with loads of different zig-zags and shit all over it, yet it looks modern and sleek. I like the minimalism of it, despite the slightly fussy collar. The edging on the sleeves is good.Fuck me, that's the first shirt in years that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear, except for the sponsor's logo of course. Which is why I won't be buying a replica shirt. That and the price of them. David Morgan 12 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:36:31 2/5 not a good one. Paul Hewitt 13 Posted 29/06/2023 at 09:52:48 That's the only time you will see Calvert-Lewin in it. Pete Hughes 14 Posted 29/06/2023 at 10:03:20 Not fussy on it if I'm honest. I never understood this mania for too much white on our kit?Our primary colour is blue and I believe our kit should reflect that! Just my opinion! Si Pulford 15 Posted 29/06/2023 at 10:44:19 I quite like it. Let’s not forget it’s probably not aimed at grown ups as it would look horrific on the majority of us. Sean Roe 16 Posted 29/06/2023 at 10:53:57 Bloody awful, collars are for shirts not football kits. Ben King 17 Posted 29/06/2023 at 11:28:41 I don't mind it at all… Can't please some people!! Alex Fox 18 Posted 29/06/2023 at 11:35:44 A lovely 90s-inspired design, completely undermined by that hideous sponsor.I feel for Hummel having to incorporate that obnoxiously-large logo.Bring back the days of teams being sponsored by Nintendo, SEGA, Walkers Crisps, Brown Ale, and Chang. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 19 Posted 29/06/2023 at 11:46:12 Rather than NEC Danny, prefer to see Hafnia, especially if the football was as good. Paul Hewitt 20 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:01:46 My favourite kit is the 84-85 one. Brings back lovely memories. Niall McIlhone 21 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:03:17 Nothing terribly exciting about the home shirt, but then, it's not an awful design either: I would worry though as to how that pristine white collar might stand up to repeated washes?I must admit to a liking for the '90s home kit (Danka were the sponsor) which was a darker shade of blue with black detailing and the hooped black and blue socks. We won the FA Cup in that kit; however, my very favourite memory was the sight of Amokachi celebrating his goals at Elland Road when we destroyed those media darlings (Spurs) in the semi. If I see the Danka shirt on a retro website, I always think of Amo's big smile, it's become an autonomic response! It cheers me up, anyway. Tony Shelby 22 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:08:21 Fuck me, that's bad. I realise there's a retro 1979 Hafnia vibe meant to be going on but... Jesus. Nearly as bad as last season's Man Utd shirt. Mike Doyle 23 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:12:56 The idea of incorporating the Archibald Leitchtruss is okay – but might have looked better as a half-tone within the blue.Looks like an after-thought on the collar and sleeve – reminds me of an episode of Peep Show where David Mitchell dread veins onto a bit of cheddar to make it look like Stilton.Best kit we've had is the 1969-70 simple blue shirt, blue cuffs. Round white collar. And we also had a group of players fit to wear it. Jamie Crowley 24 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:13:32 Normally, I'm not a collar-on-a-jersey kinda guy, but I really like this.It's the last full season in Goodison. It's a tip of the cap to tradition, something Goodison radiates as a cathedral of sport.Sharp as fuck. Love it. Class. Frank Crewe 25 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:16:20 It's a blue shirt. It identifies our players from the oppositions players. No doubt it will cost a lot more to buy than it did to produce in some country far from the UK. What more do you want?Below is a list of English clubs using Hummel kits. We are not exactly in distinguished company and, with the relegation of Southampton, we are the only Premier League club using Hummel supplied kits. As far as I can tell, Hummel does not supply kits to any of what I would call "Elite clubs" in any of the major European leagues. They appear to specialise in, shall we say, the lesser lights. Maybe if we can improve our standing and up our profile, we can start getting our kits from the likes of Nike and Adidas instead. Here's the Wiki link:LinkBasildon UnitedCoventry CityEvertonHyde UnitedNuneaton GriffSouthamptonSt AlbansWycombe Wanderers Derek Powell 26 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:38:16 Collar puts me off; I won't be buying it. Dermot O’Brien 27 Posted 29/06/2023 at 12:38:50 Nice jersey, like the collar. Will not be buying it, would buy it if there was no logo on it.UTFT!!! Dan Nulty 28 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:16:08 And if we ever needed to see why so many of us don't agree and how people's perspectives are different, you only need to come here for the comments, lol. Some love it, some hate it. Like the shirt, don't like the collar and hate the sponsor. I asked last year if they'd do me a short without the sponsor and they said they weren't allowed. Shame. Bill Gall 29 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:29:23 Just another shirt that they hope will sell to make money. It's not the shirt – it's the players inside them that sells them as Everton's commercial side of the club is poor, and that was another failure by the board. Mike Doyle 30 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:30:34 As EFC was a pioneer in so many things … first floodlights, first pitch with underground heating etc, perhaps we could be the first in restricting the sale of replica kits to children only. I appreciate that I'm in a minority, but don't understand the appeal to adults (particularly overweight ones). What's wrong with a scarf, rosette or club tie perhaps? Jamie Crowley 31 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:42:59 There's a lot of "buy it, won't buy it" here.My (former) jersey was given to me by Steve Ashcroft, Blue and dear friend, and had Yakubu's name on the back of it. Absolutely loved it.When I went to Orlando to see Everton pre-season when they came to the States, I wore it. Sitting next to Lyndon in absolutely sweltering heat as the afternoon Florida summer sun shone directly at us with temps around 95 degrees, sweating like an absolute hog, the damned shoulder stitching came apart on the jersey. I honestly believe it was all the moisture degrading the fabric from sweating. It was unbearably hot – never been that hot in my life. Finished the game with a flap of fabric hanging from my left shoulder, shoulder exposed.So I need a replacement, and I'll be getting this jersey from the final year at Goodison. Side note - I watched hundreds of Blues that day pound beer. Being a Floridian, I knew not to drink due to the heat. How people avoided extreme dehydration that day is a mystery along the lines of loaves and fish. People should have either been dropping like flies, or looking like raisins. So, so, so hot that day. Professional guzzlers is how I'd describe Evertonians based upon that event. Alan J Thompson 32 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:43:10 So long as we get players who are willing to give their all for ermm... this season's shirt. I don't know why we can't stick with the one playing shirt and various designs for polo and tee shirts as we can't be that vain that people might tell how good a supporter by the design of the shirt. Andrew Grey 33 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:44:53 Love the collar. I will buy it. First time in a long time. I will wait for end-of-season deals though!Edit.. As an overweight adult, you can piss off, Mike Doyle (30). :) Will Mabon 34 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:52:09 Needs an obstructed view down the front for complete authenticity. Christy Ring 35 Posted 29/06/2023 at 13:56:58 Not a fan of the collar myself, but the most important point is to put a few new faces wearing the jersey. It's sad to see that Calvert-Lewin can't even wear the jersey without comments being made. John Raftery 36 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:02:10 Frank (25), You make a valid point about the club's standing and profile influencing the choice of kit supplier. A decade ago, we had Nike for two seasons. They lost interest when we sunk down the Premier League table. The global brand suppliers have no desire to be tainted by association with failing clubs, such as we have been for most of the last decade. Success on the field is the key to commercial growth off the field. I know that is a statement of the obvious. Will Mabon 37 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:06:17 John,they withdrew to save the money, to invest in better conditions for their sweatshop workers. Paul Hewitt 38 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:11:35 Everton's kit should be all blue anyway. Blues shirt, blues shorts, and blue socks. Simple. Barry Hesketh 39 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:18:10 Paul @38,I think we've only worn all-blue kits away from Goodison Park at the likes of Old Trafford et al, I can't remember us wearing all-blue at Goodison Park, but could be wrong. Pete Hughes 40 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:31:06 Paul Hewitt @38,I couldn't agree more! Rob Rothwell 41 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:37:56 @ Niall 21.Sorry to pull a statto, but we didn't wear that shirt at Elland Road for the Semi. We debuted that kit for the Final, and that was our last appearance with NEC. Danka's first appearance was at the Charity Shield.All those many, many, years ago. Good memories, especially driving home from Leeds, and the weekend at Wembley. @ Jamie 31Why the hell the stadium organisers only opened half the Stadium that day (the half in the sun, not shade) was beyond me. Sells more beer I guess. But another Trophy day regardless. Ha. Personally I think it's an awful new shirt..... "what would Everton do". Paul Hewitt 42 Posted 29/06/2023 at 14:48:40 Barry @39. I'm sure we worn it at Old Trafford when we beat Man Utd 3-0. Beardsley, Mo Johnston and Warchyca scored. Mike Gaynes 43 Posted 29/06/2023 at 15:02:38 Jamie, if you're buying it, I'm buying it. You're my fashion maven. Brett Jonathan 44 Posted 29/06/2023 at 15:10:07 Doesn't matter what it looks like – as long as that sponsor logo is on the front, we won't be buying one again this season. Kieran Kinsella 45 Posted 29/06/2023 at 15:20:14 Mike 30,"but don't understand the appeal to adults (particularly overweight ones)."Simple. It's a motivation to lose weight when you get it and it fits like skin on a sausage. Then you step up your exercise and dieting efforts. and 10 minutes later you accept defeat and put it in the back of the closet with the rest of the collection and never wear it again. Iakovos Iasonidis 46 Posted 29/06/2023 at 15:22:08 A collar at last! I really like it, best one we had for years. It is amazing how much the collar divides people, for me is a must, others hate it...If only we had a better looking sponsor! Mike Doyle 47 Posted 29/06/2023 at 15:50:37 Kieran 45] I was with you until your final sentence. The shirt goes back in the closet, but only until the next game … when out it comes again.This fashion disaster is not unique to football either. I live quite close to the Twickenham & Harlequins rugby grounds. If anything, rugby followers are even keener on their replica shirts than footie fans. I just can’t see the appeal.Then again, had I been a character from literature I would have been the little boy in the story of The Emperor’s New Clothes - happy to oppose the popular view.Simple blue and white scarf for me - plus rosette if we ever get to a European final.Final thought… I assume the nod to Archie Leach was timed to coincide with our last season at Goodison - but Colin Chong tells us it won’t be. Everton that! Derek Thomas 48 Posted 29/06/2023 at 16:17:19 It's not blue enough, needs to be at least a shade darker Billy Bradshaw 49 Posted 29/06/2023 at 16:33:47 Collar on a football kit, no no no. Dean Johnson 50 Posted 29/06/2023 at 17:57:52 Everton FCJust so stuck in the past, living off former glories.I like the nod to Archibald leitch but come on, this is Brexit kit (it were great in my day) Rob Halligan 51 Posted 29/06/2023 at 18:08:40 It’s a piece of material, so naturally the moaning bastards on here will moan about it. Billy Shears 52 Posted 29/06/2023 at 18:12:34 Talk about early 90s retro!...sadly the white detailing on the cuffs is not on the long sleeved version.As a collector of Blues shirts it's not bad but at £70 for the long sleeved version...I'll wait! Mark Ryan 53 Posted 29/06/2023 at 18:24:38 When you watch the Everton Unseen film on You Tube with the photo shoot you can see the lads seem to like it. The goalies shirt looks shite IMO with the collar missing. It's a good shirt. Would love it without the STAKE on it Dave Trickey 54 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:16:01 It's all about opinions. Mine is that it looks like a Championship shirt. Paul Smith 55 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:44:20 Relegation written all over it with those collars. See Leicester's from last season, back to the '70s. Matt Byrne 56 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:47:29 Why do we only ever have white socks these days? The shorts and socks look the same every year. We were champions in '63 and '87 with blue socks. In Dixie Dean's day socks were blue or even darker shades. '95 blue and black stripes were great as were '84-'85 blue hoops on white socks. Something a bit different! Dale Self 57 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:49:10 Okay, I've behaved for a little bit so here is my opinion. Relegation references, no matter how clever or nuanced, are complete tripe. Danny O’Neill 58 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:05:28 Matt, don't start the sock debate or we'll have to run a poll. I personally prefer white socks.Maybe Michael K can set something up?!!!Looks like a decent traditional Everton kit to me.For the away, go back to amber with blue shorts and amber socks.As much as I didn't like that pink kit, I saw some of my favourite matches in it last season. Leicester, Wolves and Brighton away.But let's got to amber.Other kits over the years. I liked that dark green away one we had in the Moyes era. I liked to Black Watch One with the sash.Worse ones? Take your pick.The Gary Linekar white bib?That one-to-one lighter shade of blue (not Royal Blue) with that awful yellow stripe across the middle?The away strip around 96 that was yellow but had black and blue stripes all over it?Or the white concoction that I refer to as the Vinny Samways kit? Neil Lawson 59 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:06:53 Ridiculous and pointless collar. Does it have removable stiffeners? Brendan McLaughlin 60 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:13:34 Neil #59,Does Michael Keane count? Dale Self 61 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:29:31 Good man, Danny! Yes to that amber away kit and white socks, yes. James Marshall 62 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:35:14 More old school rubbish from the club stuck in the past as always. Move forward and modernise everything. The club really hasn't got a clue. Retro, my arse.I'm sick to death of tradition. Neil Carter 63 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:12:16 Tony 3Dave Thomas down the wing crossing for the Latch.The magic of Duncan McKenzie Andy King and the brick wall bulldozer that was Mick Lyons3 League Cup finals and derby semi-final robbery.Diamond days indeed!!!! Neil Carter 64 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:16:02 DannyThe electric blue of 1998 shirt was as bad as the football!!!!God bless Gareth Farrelly !!!! Rob Halligan 65 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:46:04 Wow……un-fucking-believable………the style of shirt, with a collar means relegation. Seriously, you couldn’t make this kind of shite up! Tony Everan 66 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:53:43 We wore a pink shirt with a tyre track down the front and didn't get relegated, so we should be just fine with a retro blue & white collared one. Fans and players should be encouraged to grow a mullet and moustache to complete the look. Don Alexander 67 Posted 29/06/2023 at 23:10:02 Some "exquisite" needle work on the edge of the ridiculous collar admittedly, but are we sure it's the Everton kit?I mean, where's the flamboyant perennial embroidery we've had to endure for years from the no-marks in charge? Jamie Lenard 68 Posted 29/06/2023 at 23:22:20 Did our sleeve sponsorship already end with BOXT? Mark Murphy 69 Posted 29/06/2023 at 23:45:54 I don't give two flying shites what it looks like so long as it's Royal Blue and whoever wears it is prepared to sweat for the honour of it.I won't be buying it though.UTFT Stephen Davies 70 Posted 29/06/2023 at 00:01:26 But the kit hasn't been Royal Blue for a long long time.Why is this and when did the colour of the shirt veer away from Royal Blue?https://youtu.be/OeXSUSe2aME Duncan McDine 71 Posted 30/06/2023 at 06:07:03 Can someone tell me how much money per season Everton generate from the main shirt sponsor?I'm also in the large group who would buy one if it wasn't for the massive Stake logo. It just made me wonder if the loss of revenue from shirt sales (from us anti-sponsor types) would be greater than the fee paid by Stake. Danny O’Neill 72 Posted 30/06/2023 at 06:12:32 Now I look at this again, Stephen, it does look a shade lighter.Digressing, on the badge, I quite like the new simple representation of Prince Rupert's Tower that is on the club website, the App and my Everton water flask as well as my Amber T-shirt.Maybe for the away kit that, with a retro 70s style EFC underneath it. The modern with some reference to the past.Be original. I know some get very emotional about the badge on the shirt, but the club hasn't always worn the official crest on the shirt. I think that came about in the early 80s, but disappeared during the brief glory years.Just a thought. Eddie Dunn 73 Posted 30/06/2023 at 07:08:42 It looks cheap and nasty and the collar is just awful. I also dislike the sponsor.Otherwise it's great. Michael Connelly 74 Posted 30/06/2023 at 13:56:55 I wonder how much the revenue that fans are duped into paying for new kits every year, boosts our financial position. Michael Kenrick 75 Posted 30/06/2023 at 14:04:37 Or conversely, how much commercial income do we forfeit – especially compared with our rivals – through the reluctance of our skint fans to shell out on club merchandise? Neil Tyrrell 76 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:51:52 Also, I can't stand the Stake logo, but while the badge and manufacturer logos are embroidered, the sponsor is just a cheap iron-on type of thing. Over time, they start peeling. There must be a way to accelerate this process? Might take a hair dryer to one and see if it works. Billy Shears 77 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:46:36 I still think we should have amber socks with our home kit and if was in charge we would! Tony Abrahams 78 Posted 01/07/2023 at 11:01:44 I have always said the biggest word in the English dictionary is contradiction, and this has never been more evident than it was this morning in our house. My dirty horrible red nose partner said we need to go and get our son the new Everton kit but I told her I'm not buying another thing from Everton until the second biggest curse on our 145-year history is removed. Kim Vivian 79 Posted 01/07/2023 at 18:09:16 When do we get to see the away kit? - Any leaks yet? Ian Bennett 80 Posted 01/07/2023 at 18:16:23 I've heard it's grey. Don't know if that's true or not. Kim Vivian 81 Posted 01/07/2023 at 18:49:32 Hmmmm... Alan J Thompson 82 Posted 02/07/2023 at 07:33:56 Why are people complaining about the collar when there has to be some way for most to know which way round it goes? Jay Evans 83 Posted 02/07/2023 at 19:59:41 Wasn't sure at first but, the more I looked at it, the more it grew on me. Not having any yellow on our home shirt is always a bonus for me.Then yesterday I went into the club shop and saw the kit up close and personal. It looked and felt so cheap and tacky. It reminded me of one of those blag kits you can buy in Magaluf. Justin Doone 84 Posted 02/07/2023 at 22:18:03 The kit design itself is Hummels best effort yet but I do wish it was less shiny and a slightly darker shade of blue. Last seasons had "ship" written all over it. The pink being particularly awful.I agree there's a difference in pictures vs real life slightly cheaper feel to it.I'm not an amber fan, I'm not a fan of grey kits and would love to adopt green as our 2nd colour. Alternatively a dark purple would be lovely. David McMullen 85 Posted 04/07/2023 at 21:32:11 Some interesting views and throw away comments. Alan (82) marvellous! Thought it was meant to be '80s retro it's more early '90s. I didn't like the collar but the shirt is alright. It's blue, is it Royal blue? Not sure it is… I think it needs to be a shade darker. But we've had a variety of colours, the first One2one was both a lighter shade and had that band across it, very weird, and had a collar. 