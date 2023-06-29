New home kit for next season celebrates Goodison Park

29/06/2023



Everton's new home kit for the 2023-24 season includes elements that celebrate the iconic design of Goodison Park as the club begins the countdown to the move away from the Grand Old Lady to Bramley-Moore Dock in 2025.

For the first time in a decade, an Everton home shirt will feature a collar – one that pays homage to Goodison’s famous Archibald Leitch pattern on its trim. The same iconic design – a feature of Everton’s stadium since 1909 – is repeated on the shirt’s sleeves.

The goalkeeper kits this coming season, meanwhile, will all feature elements inspired by St Luke’s Church, which stands at the corner of the ground, with the the home version featuring a pattern depicting the church’s window arches, which is replicated across the front of an "Amazon green" jersey.

Dwight McNeil said: “I like what hummel have done with the kit, giving it a retro look and bringing elements of Goodison into it that I think fans will really appreciate.

Article continues below video content

Goodison – and the fans – are obviously massive to us and I can’t wait to be wearing this shirt when the season kicks off.”

To buy from the men’s, women’s and youth home kit ranges, visit evertondirect.com or head to the Everton One or Everton Two stores. Pre-orders of baby and infant kit can also be made at evertondirect.com prior to them going on sale online and in store on Saturday 8 July.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb