Everton confirm new deal for Coleman

29/06/2023







Club captain Seamus Coleman has extended his Everton career by a further by signing another 12-month contract with the Toffees.

The 34-year-old's existing terms were due to expire at the end of this month but the club have now confirmed that he has taken up the offer of another year.

Coleman, famously one of the all-time bargain buys of the Premier League era when Everton snapped him up from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 14 years ago, underwent surgery to correct knee ligament damage sustained in the 2-2 draw at Leicester last month but he is expected to be fit for the start of the new season.

The Irishman's decision to keep playing alleviates somewhatm the urgency to buy another right-back at a time when Everton need several additions to the squad, including on the other side of the defence at left-back and at centre-half where Yerry Mina and Conor Coady have already departed and Mason Holgate is being linked with a move away.

Coleman's new contract also puts him in a position to surpass Tim Howard's Premier League appearance record for the Blues. The former USA international played 354 League games for Everton, two more than Coleman but short of Leon Osman's 433 appearances in all competitions in the Premier League era.

“Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club," Coleman said on evertonfc.com.

“From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the Club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.”

Manager, Sean Dyche, meanwhile said:

“We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager. He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club.

“His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he’s back fit.”

