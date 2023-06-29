Season › 2022-23 › News Everton confirm new deal for Coleman Lyndon Lloyd 29/06/2023 167comments | Jump to last Club captain Seamus Coleman has extended his Everton career by a further by signing another 12-month contract with the Toffees. The 34-year-old's existing terms were due to expire at the end of this month but the club have now confirmed that he has taken up the offer of another year. Coleman, famously one of the all-time bargain buys of the Premier League era when Everton snapped him up from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 14 years ago, underwent surgery to correct knee ligament damage sustained in the 2-2 draw at Leicester last month but he is expected to be fit for the start of the new season. The Irishman's decision to keep playing alleviates somewhatm the urgency to buy another right-back at a time when Everton need several additions to the squad, including on the other side of the defence at left-back and at centre-half where Yerry Mina and Conor Coady have already departed and Mason Holgate is being linked with a move away. Article continues below video content Coleman's new contract also puts him in a position to surpass Tim Howard's Premier League appearance record for the Blues. The former USA international played 354 League games for Everton, two more than Coleman but short of Leon Osman's 433 appearances in all competitions in the Premier League era. “Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club," Coleman said on evertonfc.com. “From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the Club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain’s armband in recent years.” Manager, Sean Dyche, meanwhile said: “We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager. Everyone knows how much Everton means to me which is why it is special to sign this new contract and continue to play for this great club," Coleman said on evertonfc.com. "From the moment I joined more than 14 years ago, the support my family and I have had from our fans and everyone around the Club has been amazing and I never take for granted just how fortunate I am to represent Everton. That has included the honour of wearing the captain's armband in recent years." Manager, Sean Dyche, meanwhile said: "We are all pleased Seamus has signed his new deal. I have hugely enjoyed working with him since becoming Everton manager. He is a top professional who helps to set high standards every day and makes it clear what it means to play for Everton Football Club. "His quality and experience continue to be of great use and will do again once he's back fit." Reader Comments (167) Gaute Lie 1 Posted 29/06/2023 at 19:55:57 In the situation we are in, this is good news. But if there are no quality players coming in, we will struggle even more next season... James Flynn 2 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:11:21 Good. Sean Kelly 3 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:20:36 Feels like a new signing! Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:26:14 I'm pleased with this.Seamus has looked after himself, is fit and and seemingly a calm influence in the dressing room.We have the master (Seamus) who the apprentice (Patterson) can learn off. Steve Shave 5 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:39:49 Great news! I love Seamus and he is one of my all-time favourite players. Two seasons ago, I feared the worst for him and his time at Everton but this season he was largely fantastic. This season needs to be one of transition for Patterson, if we use Seamus intelligently that should be a natural merging until Nathan is the first-choice right-back. We then don't have to worry about back-up until the following season. Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:40:08 So needed. Big-game player and a respected captain. Dale Self 7 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:47:01 I would have tried to keep him just for leadership in the locker room but I truly believe he still has something to give. With a more structured Dyche system, this could be a very good thing. Maybe use a tandem with Patterson early and Seamus coming on in the second to keep the lead. Larry O'Hara 8 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:54:18 Great stuff! Si Pulford 9 Posted 29/06/2023 at 20:56:53 No sentiment here. He's earned this contract with his performances. He's still our number one right-back for me. Patterson has looked good in patches but this year will give him more time to grow into that right-back berth. Excellent news. And 15 years at this level is an incredible achievement. Peter Hodgson 10 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:02:45 Fantastic news and well deserved by an true Everton stalwart. Not many of them around, mores the pity. Tony Everan 11 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:08:01 Well-earned contract extension. He looked sharp and full of commitment last season. It will be good to see if Patterson can force his way in, because Seamus won't step aside easily. Neil Lawson 12 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:09:00 Probably our only signing of this transfer window.At least it's a good one. Danny O’Neill 13 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:12:49 I probably should have said that, although on the other side of the pitch, Mykolenko can benefit from Seamus's presence. Full backs at the end of the day. Tom Bowers 14 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:29:39 A worthy signing for the next season although we all know his best days are gone but, like Tony Hibbert and Leon Osman, he has been a loyal and steady servant during some of our poorest years.We are not blessed in the full-back position with the likes of Patterson and Mykolenko still to prove themselves in my opinion and Holgate a no-hoper.We had some promising young full-backs who somehow got lost in the constant shuffle of managers and they vanished off the scene. These days, however, one doesn't know how any team will line up with sometimes 3 at the back and 5 or 6 across the middle so it would appear that teams who have adaptable full-backs who can also do well in midfield are the ones who will be hard to handle.Everton have a long way to go in that department with the current players available. Barry Rathbone 15 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:35:24 Dare I say something?'Checks life insurance - not enough for the missus - walks on by…' Mal van Schaick 16 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:35:34 A loyal player with 15 years of excellent service. Worth keeping him on as a player and a mentor to other players. Ray Smith 17 Posted 29/06/2023 at 21:39:33 Brilliant in one respect, in that Seamus thoroughly deserves every accolade that has and will continue to come his way.However, that sewer rat Kenwright is trying to ingratiate himself back into the fold by riding on the back of Seamus, with platitudes unbecoming.Kenwright as far as I'm concerned can do one, don't use Seamus's new contract to worm your way back in, because you've burnt your bridges, so just go!!!Sorry Seamus, you are 100% blue, but others who claim to be blue, are riding on your genuine popularity to try and ingratiate themselves back into the fold! no chance!!! Neil Carter 18 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:02:38 Good news!We need someone at the club we can rely upon Mike Hayes 19 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:08:14 That’s the budget blown - good to see HE is what Everton are all about let’s hope he gets some games in 💙 John Raftery 20 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:23:27 Positive news although there was never any doubt Seamus would stay. The best full-back at the club just now might be James Garner. However, we need him in midfield so it will be between Seamus and Patterson to compete for first-choice right-back. If he has fully recovered from his injury, Seamus looks the better option to start the season. Andy Crooks 21 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:30:42 Oh come on Barry! We'll have a whip round. Get it off your chest. Brendan McLaughlin 22 Posted 29/06/2023 at 22:56:22 Andy #21,Barry's wife has just text me offering a substantial contribution even if it leaves her ill-provided for.She's big on Free Speech... worth the sacrifice apparently.She's asked "What does crowd-funding involve?" John Zapa 23 Posted 29/06/2023 at 23:03:15 I would have much preferred he retired now, with everyone having fond memories of him, a wonderful career and thankful for his part in staying in the Premier League. Instead, we have a soon to be 35-year-old, who has recently undergone surgery, will miss most if not all of pre season. I feel as a result, he will have a miserable season, with most people wishing that he just quits, and ends up overstaying his welcome. Dupont Koo 24 Posted 29/06/2023 at 23:54:31 Seamus' best days might have been gone, but having a model professional leading the way everyday at Finch Farm still carries a lot of weight. A high school mate of mine who used to play professionally told me a training ground story: daily trainings would start at 0930, and when he once arrived at 0900 and tried to praise himself, he found that the two oldest players in the team would always show up no later than 0830 because they knew their injury-ravaged bodies need at least an hour of warm up and stretching to merely get into training shape for a tough gaffer. These two "dads" enlightened my mate's subsequent approach on how to look after his body and improved his work ethics.Seamus would bring the same impact. It is especially critical if the team continues to integrate more youngsters into the squad. If this extension is also helping Seamus to transition into a coaching career a la Leighton, I'll be happy too. Christine Foster 25 Posted 29/06/2023 at 00:04:39 Love the guy, fantastic player, personifies everything we love about the club. Brilliant service, he can be rightly proud of another contract. There is a but…Time and tide wait for no man.There were times last season were he struggled, where the opposition targeted him with fast wide players, where he lost the foot race. There is no doubting his experience and it has served him well. Another serious injury won't help and as such its extremely doubtful (or wishful thinking) that he will be the first-choice full-back he has been. Care has to be taken with his use. I cannot help remember the crucification of that other brilliant servant, Tony Hibbert, a game too far. Hold him up there, but use him sensibly. Bill Gienapp 26 Posted 30/06/2023 at 00:54:09 No-brainer – he can still play at a high level. You can tell how heavily the relegation battles these past two seasons have weighed on him though, as someone who dearly hoped to deliver silverware to the fans. Let's make sure he doesn't have to go through it again... eh, Everton? Eh? Lester Yip 27 Posted 30/06/2023 at 01:17:58 A fighter always. Lost the run he once had when going forward, but improved in defending in his later years against a lot of good wingers. A back-up who you can count on. Ernie Baywood 28 Posted 30/06/2023 at 01:30:23 Go on then, Barry, I'll say it...There's no room for giving sentimental contracts in this game. We've been guilty of that with players and backroom staff before.And if it's not that, and he does indeed play next season, well that says even more about this club.And I'll contrast it with the response on here when Davies was offered a contract. At 24, with some resale value.As much as I love Seamus, it's a sad state of affairs that we're rolling him out for another season. And as Christine says, I really hope it's not a season too far as his enduring reputation doesn't deserve that... just because a football club can't run itself to an appropriate standard.Was I close, Barry?Tin hat on. Jamie Sweet 29 Posted 30/06/2023 at 02:46:43 I think we've already got our value for money out of Seamus, haven't we? Hopefully he can stay fit next season and prove to be good value once again.His transfer fee works out at under £5,000 per year of service.By comparison, Declan Rice will need to play for Arsenal for the next 21,000 years to offer them equal value! Mike Gaynes 30 Posted 30/06/2023 at 03:13:27 Ernie, is he good enough to play in the Premier League? Yes.Is he passionately committed to Everton? Yes.Do we desperately need players who are good enough and passionate enough? Yes.So what the hell else would you want in a signing?I just don't get you on this. Alan J Thompson 31 Posted 30/06/2023 at 03:30:18 If he will be fit for preseason and the season's start then it makes sense to have cover at right back for a season without having to pay a transfer fee. Do we have any promising right backs in the junior teams? Don Alexander 33 Posted 30/06/2023 at 03:32:51 Seamus is on a plinth to me, alongside Labone, Ball, Reid, Nev, and Waggy in terms of being an Everton devotee (amongst others), and in his case despite more potentially lucrative offers to transfer elsewhere in the past.That said, age and his visible loss of pace has well before now diminished all the traits that made him so appreciated, and it's not his fault, obviously.I just wonder what other Premier League club would now offer him a 1-year contract as a demonstrably now frail but 100% earnest professional?Apart from very skint us, of course. Steve Brown 34 Posted 30/06/2023 at 04:50:51 I thought the overall quality of Seamus's performances last season were good. We also need his leadership in the squad.Well done and greatly deserved. Danny O’Neill 35 Posted 30/06/2023 at 06:06:51 Don,Go and say your Hail Mary's!It's a debate in it's own right, but you missed arguably the greatest Evertonian to support and represent the club at just about every level. Colin Harvey.I suppose it could be generational a generational thing. Mick Lyons? Ernie Baywood 36 Posted 30/06/2023 at 06:46:00 Mike - I think the answer to your first question is very debatable.He stepped in for us last season because we had no-one else. He was very good in spells, particularly towards the end of the season when his character really shone through. He also struggled in spells. He's never been a tremendously talented footballer but he's made up for any shortcomings with his pace and attitude. The attitude is still there – the pace isn't. And here we go with another year, after another injury.If we had let his contract expire, do you think any other team would have come calling for him? I really don't.Like it or not – there will be a point when Seamus Coleman isn't in our first team. Ideally that should be because we have moved on. It shouldn't be because his legs have long since stopped working. But this is Everton. He'll be rolled out until he can't run anymore. Tony Abrahams 37 Posted 30/06/2023 at 07:41:04 Seamus signing his new contract has even pulled Chairman Bill out of his Tibetan monastery to describe him as one of the biggest heroes in the club’s 145-year history. It looks like the second biggest curse in our 145-year history is going nowhere, a sickening, condescending, antagonist man whose continued presence at Everton is definitely helping to slowly suck out whatever life is left. This is only my view, of course. Bill Gienapp 38 Posted 30/06/2023 at 08:02:42 To elaborate on my initial post, I absolutely think the torch should be passed to Patterson this season (frankly it was already passed to him at the start of last season, but then he got hurt)... but Coleman is more than capable of stepping into the breach when called upon. Searching for additional cover at right back is an extra headache we simply don't need at the moment. Michael Lynch 39 Posted 30/06/2023 at 08:43:56 I'm delighted. A great Evertonian, and still one of the best footballers at the club. Despite being "not what he was" he scored our goal of the season for 2022-23, and was a vital part of our battle against relegation.I know he has to finish at some point but, right now, we have nobody else of his quality – as a professional, as a leader, as a person – at the club. Si Pulford 40 Posted 30/06/2023 at 08:53:22 John (23),He was the best full-back at the club last season. So I'm not sure why you think he's about to disgrace himself. Some players play into their late 30s comfortably. Even if not starting, he'd be a more than capable back-up. Steve Brown 41 Posted 30/06/2023 at 08:54:13 Good spot, Tony A.“I've said it often, Seamus Coleman is one of this Club's greatest heroes in its 145-year history.” Cue standing ovation for the great thespian. And we all know who Bill regards as the Club's greatest hero of the last 40 years. Si Pulford 42 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:02:32 The notion that other clubs wouldn't offer older players an extension is nonsense. Milner played for Liverpool till 37 and has now signed for Europe-bound Brighton (hailed by many on here as the blueprint and rightly so….) A different angle would be ‘Would any other club in the Premier League offer the best full-back at the club a 1-year extension after a good season?' The answer is Yes. Yes, Seamus struggled in the derby (they all did) but he also won the game vs Leeds. All players have bad games but when a player over 32 has one it's old Father Time catching up and they should hang up their boots. What's the excuse for Patterson and Mykolenko? Both young and both had numerous shockers last season. Not offering a 1-year extension with the options we had would have been a serious dereliction of duty. Jerome Shields 43 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:34:13 It's an Everton thing, these 1-year contract extensions for older players, showing a lack of football development at the Club. In the present situation of decline, it is actually a good move by Dyche, because at times in the coming season players available to be introduced when required are going to be in short supply. At least with Seamus, he is sure what he is going to get. I hope Seamus has made a good recovery from his injury. We will find out when he plays.More than ever, Dyche's ability to get performances out of a threadbare squad is going to be the deciding factor in this coming season. At least he has a full season and may be able endure the usual below-par periods that Everton have had season after season, which still has not been addressed. Christopher Timmins 44 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:34:41 Earned and deserved! Brian Harrison 46 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:37:33 Even at 34, Seamus is our best right-back, so why wouldn't you offer the best right-back at the club a 12-month extension? Barry Rathbone 47 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:40:22 Ernie Baywood 28Let a candle forever be lit in your name with words inscribed "He spoke the truth, for him fear did not exist."I salute you, sir. Tony Everan 48 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:43:14 I think a key point is that this decision is not based on sentiment, which we need to see an end of , just the plain fact that Seamus Coleman can still do a very good job. It is testament to his professionalism and how he looks after himself physically , like Gareth Barry did, well into his thirties.Last season he proved he is still the best right back at the club, now it’s up to Nathan Patterson to prove otherwise. From what I’ve seen Patterson will make the position his own this season, if he can have more luck with injuries. Rennie Smith 49 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:50:32 I don't see this as sentimental at all, he's not going to play every game but he's shown over the last couple of seasons he's good enough to play in the Premier League. Just look at the emergency replacements who played at right-back when he was injured at the end of the season (apart from Garner v Bournemouth), did they do a good job? Were they better than Seamus? Absolutely not. Just having him in the dressing room and training ground is reason enough for me. As Carlo said, Seamus has a contract with Everton for life. Phil Greenough 50 Posted 30/06/2023 at 09:58:36 Barry, did you have the same ageist opinion about Dave Watson, when he won man of the match in May 1995, aged 34? Give the man a chance, if he doesn't meet your expectations next season, then feel free to further abuse him. Alex Gray 51 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:02:00 It makes sense. We have a limited budget and there are other areas of the pitch that need addressing. Between Coleman and Patterson, we'll be covered to an extent. We have one left-back in the squad, one crocked striker and the other being useless, two natural wingers one of which looks like he's off elsewhere. Coleman for another year is fine and, if we can address our issues for once, then right-back can be looked at. Barry Hesketh 52 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:07:36 Few Evertonians dislike Seamus, and quite a few neutral fans like him, he's an old-fashioned player in a sport that has become dominated by modern media platforms and pop-star status. Seamus the person deserves his new contract; Coleman the player shouldn't have to be relied upon to perform at Premier League level at this stage in his career. Why can't Everton find a natural successor to Coleman? It's only been 5 or so years that the club has been searching for one, perhaps, the future right-back is somewhere out there sat next to the elusive goalscorer who the club has also been searching for since Lukaku left.If the club is to progress, it cannot continue to re-hire players past their use by date, Seamus is an Everton hero, and I would hate for him to make a costly mistake in an important game due to his body letting him down, and thus have his Everton career tarnished because of it. However, I doubt he will figure in too many games and his enthusiasm and general attitude is good for the club and the squad, I'm sure that once he hangs up his boots, he will move into coaching and will continue that career with Everton. Si Pulford 53 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:42:19 Barry, both Seamus the person and the player deserve a new contract. He's our best full-back and still capable at this level and perfect to ease the transition of Patterson – who, let's face it, wasn't as good as Seamus last season. You're right though, we 100% shouldn't have to rely on him. It's an indication of our recruitment but as others have said- with Patterson and Seamus we're okay at RB for now and can concentrate on that Lukaku replacement! Michael Lynch 54 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:47:38 I'm a bit gobsmacked by the ageism on here. Seamus is only 34, not 44. As Phil @50 said, what about Dave Watson, and as Si @42 said, James Milner played til he was 37 at the RS - who are hardly desperate for players, and has just signed for Brighton who qualified for Europe this season.I don't see this as a sentimental signing at all, or as a sign that we are desperate. Seamus and Patterson as options at right back is fine with me, especially as James Garner not only filled in there for us against Bournemouth, but was picked twice for England U21 in that position.Great signing, now lets worry about the positions that are really a problem. Sam Hoare 55 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:51:40 As much as I love him, I don't want Seamus Coleman to be our first-choice right-back next season. I want to see Patterson fill that role and I'd also like us to buy a new full-back, ideally someone to cover on both sides.However, I am 100% on board with giving Coleman a contract extension as someone who can provide squad depth and a high level of professionalism on and off the pitch.He can always be relied upon to give everything and performed well at times last season at right-back and also as a third centre-back. He's the perfect pro to help guide Patterson into (hopefully) being first choice and help any other new full-backs we get.His wages are not big. Handing out oversized wages to players has been arguably our biggest failure over the last 4 years. £100k + to Iwobi, Mina, Alli, Gomes, Sigurdsson. £80k+ to Godfrey, Holgate, Gbamin, Keane. Madness!! Has made it very hard to shift all of the mediocre players we have bought and then overpaid. Danny O’Neill 56 Posted 30/06/2023 at 10:54:42 Add Weir and Stubbs to that, they played well into their 30s.Now we have Gueye and Tarkowski who some would consider old. Arguably two of our better players last season – Tarkowski was my Player of the Season.I don't get overly excited about age. If the player has looked after themselves and stays fit, they can still do a job.A good non-Everton comparison is Cristiano Ronaldo, who maintained the highest level into his late 30s compared to Rooney, whose legs where gone by 31. Dave Abrahams 57 Posted 30/06/2023 at 11:07:44 Not sure about this. I like Seamus, who doesn't, but I think he owes it to Everton and himself to retire from international football so he can concentrate on performing for just one team in this late part of his career.I hope he continues to play the way he has always performed for the Blues, honest endeavour and putting the team first before himself.I hope you have a good season Seamus, best of luck and enjoy an injury-free season and help to keep us up (again). Ian Bennett 58 Posted 30/06/2023 at 11:09:31 I am pleased he's re-signed, but hope he's used sparingly. That will mean Patterson has taken his chance, and remains injury free. I have my doubts on the latter. Yes, other players have played well into their mid- to late-30s, but not as an attacking right-back. It is the most demanding position on the pitch. You're asking a 35-year-old not to be out of position – but give you something going forward. That's a tough ask for a 35-year-old when the full-back on the other side is garbage – with no-one to to cover him, never mind challenge Mykolenko. Opposition just play a high left winger to pin Coleman back, knowing the other duffer won't cross the half-way line.I agree, Garner can cover if needed, but that does miss him in the central areas. 1 July tomorrow, hopefully players come in the new financial year. John McFarlane Snr 59 Posted 30/06/2023 at 12:38:36 Hi all, I don't judge a player by his age, the important thing to me is his ability, and although there were some who considered him past his sell-by date I think that he has been our best right-back for some time. I believe that there will be proof of other players who have been playing well beyond expectations, the classic example being Stanley Matthews. For those who would claim that the game is faster now, I would counter by saying that the players are fitter, and better looked after. Pete Neilson 60 Posted 30/06/2023 at 12:45:58 Good news, if we had a player for every position as competent as Seamus and Pickford, we wouldn't struggle as much. Maybe he'll tweak his game and or tactics will make allowances for any age-related issues. Regarding his age, it's purely down to the individual; Cafu retired at 38. Raymond Fox 61 Posted 30/06/2023 at 13:06:14 We are in survival mode again this season so retaining Coleman is a no brainer. Alan McGuffog 62 Posted 30/06/2023 at 13:27:41 Exactly, Pete. If we signed Modric and Abrahamovic for a season, then we wouldn't be headed for the relegation battle that we surely are… Christine Foster 63 Posted 30/06/2023 at 14:10:01 A professional footballer is at the top of the fitness ladder for a relative short period time. After 30, cardiovascular performance drops, muscle mass falls, reaction times get worse, lungs cannot deliver the same rate of oxygen needed for outstanding performers.Yes, fitness and heath can mean a reprieve for those who don't rely on an engine to get up and down a pitch, but a full-back is usually up against a teams young and fastest players. They cannot compete physically and rely on experience. Last season, when Seamus played, we got targeted with diagonal balls behind him as the younger speed merchants tried to force him into a sprint chase. The opposition knows how to play Seamus and his experience is not enough over a full game. Jack Convery 64 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:04:59 I am happy with this as long as he is the cover. If they don't think Patterson is reliable due to injury records, then we will need to use Garner as further cover at full back, thus weakening the midfield.Not a good scenario.We appear to be struggling as we did in January to bring in a centre forward. The fact we said no to Ipswich over Simms tells me we can'r risk selling him in case we are left with DCL and Maupay. Dyche urgently needs to see if Tom Cannon looks like he may be up to it. What's the betting we try for Vardy - 1 year left on his contract. He played 42 games, though completed 80 minutes or more on 8 occasions. He managed 6 goals and 5 assists. No injuries according to Transfer Market.Desperate times indeed.Squad as it stands:GK - Pickford, VirginiaRB - Patterson, ColemanLB - MykolenkoCB - Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, BranthwaiteDM - GueyeCM - Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Gbamin, Gomes, AlliRW - IwobiLW - McNeil, GrayCF - Calvert-Lewin, Maupay, Simms John Keating 65 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:09:10 ChristineHave to say, spot on! John Zapa 66 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:18:22 I'm surprised how many here are choosing to overlook the not so small matter of a serious injury which required surgery that may force him to miss the start of the season. It's unknown how his body will react to this.Comparisons with Milner are absolutely nonsense, he is a freak of nature, rarely had any injuries throughout his career and is on track to break the Premier League appearance records over the next year or two. Coleman doesn't have the same physical condition, sustained multiple serious injuries throughout his career and is just not made of the same stuff as Milner, Ronaldo or Cafu. Neil Tyrrell 67 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:33:33 If we didn't extend him for a year, we'd be looking for another right-back; seems like a sensible move.Now let's get easy draws in the League Cup and somehow beat Man City in the final so Seamus can lift a trophy at Wembley! Andrew Ellams 68 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:51:57 Looking at some of the transfer business happening in the league we play in this week and all this news does is depress me at how far this club has fallen compared to the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd. Clive Rogers 69 Posted 30/06/2023 at 15:57:29 Andrew, I feel the same. There are some decent players moving and we are not involved. We seem to be looking at relegated and Championship players whilst decent Premier League players won't come to us. Everton are finished as a big club. Si Pulford 70 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:00:17 John, nice to see you think other people's opinions are nonsense. Especially considering you follow it by stating that Seamus isn't made of the same stuff as Milner, Ronaldo or Cafu. He is. Flesh and bone. And whether it fits your narrative or not, they are factual examples of professionals playing into their late thirties. There are hundreds more. You also said in your first post that you thought he'd have a miserable season?!! Before a single ball has been kicked. Decided that have you? Crystal ball or intuition? Yet my opinion is nonsense. Clive Rogers 71 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:03:03 Alan, 62, Abrahamovic? Yes but was he any good? Never heard of him. Mike Gaynes 72 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:07:41 Ernie #36, I couldn't care less who would or wouldn't have come in for him... I think, and most here appear to agree, that loss of pace or not, he's still good enough to play in this league. And we wouldn't still be in this league without him... certainly we have nobody else who could have scored that goal. We'll just disagree.Christine #63, many of the greatest players on the planet would disagree with you. Messi, Lewandowski, DeBruyne, Gundogan, Benzema, Mahrez and Di Maria are past 32, some way past. Lewa has been the most productive striker in the world since turning 30. Everybody slows down, but I don't think there's a hard-and-fast threshold of when it happens. Of course Coleman at 34 got targeted last season but, from my view, he handled the onslaught very well. Michael #54, spot on. Alan McGuffog 73 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:10:50 Ha ha Clive….yeah he’s a new one on me too. Blame it on my age, the beer and my brain being stewed by years watching this lot. Cheers Kieran Kinsella 74 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:16:35 Mike Gaynes & Michael Lynch,It's funny how the elderly card resurfaces. I remember the early 90s we had 39-year-old Gordon Strachan as a flying winger for Leeds, Trevor Francis, 39-40, doing well at QPR & Sheff Wed. Ray Wilkins and Bryan Robson I think were both 38 or 39, Dalglish hung it up at the same age. A few years later, Sheringham was another – plus Arsenal's entire back line of Seaman, Dixon, Winterburn, Bould, Keown, and Adams were all close to 40. Then we hear the modern game is too fast, even though in the interim we see the likes of Teddy Sheringham 40 sneaking by. But in the last few years, the past-35 crowd of Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Modric etc have dominated. Clive Rogers 75 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:19:19 Alan, I knew who you meant but couldn't resist. Sorry. I'm similar aged and stewed. By the way, he's retired. Dale Self 76 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:27:56 The Dave Watson and Gordon Strachan references make this a good thread. I still have that vision of Strachan dribbling into a crowd and giving an absolutely classic elbow to the midsection of I think an Argy defender to clear way for his advance. Len Hawkins 77 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:38:55 Don't forget Tony Book at City during training they used to have a run through the tree-lined streets of Moss Side and he used to nip in the Post Office to get his Pension and have a quick fag even Joe Mercer called him Dad. Kieran Kinsella 78 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:41:56 Dale,Wasn't Strachan the Coventry manager when we survived on the last day in '98? After Everton legend David Burrows got an assist for Dion Dublin's goal. Peter Gorman 79 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:51:49 Kieran - yep, he took over from Ron Atkinson during the previous season.Fun fact, Dion Dublin ended up joint Premier League top scorer thanks to his goal against us. Kieran Kinsella 80 Posted 30/06/2023 at 16:53:12 Peter,I didn't know that. I wonder how Howard Kendall felt about that stat given he resigned when the club refused to sign Dublin during his second spell? Paul Tran 81 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:32:52 There's a world of difference between Kenwright giving a never-been player a coaching job because 'he's a Blue' and giving another year to a model professional at a time when we're short of money and mindset.There's no one on here that dislikes the ridiculous sentimentality of this club more than me. There are players in this squad who make my heart sink when theyre on the teamsheet. Seamus isn't one of them.A good decision. Christy Ring 82 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:38:44 Ernie #36 and Barry #47, You say that Seamus is not a talented footballer, and made up for it with his pace and attitude. That alone wouldn't have given him a great career in football. Try and give him a bit of credit, he can play football, and a great tackler, and reader of the game. I don't believe a player should be given a contract extension on sentiment, but how you can't see he deserved his contract because he's still the best full-back we have and deserved it for his performance last season. I hope he doesn't play as often this season, hopefully Patterson will get over his constant injuries, but even to have Seamus on the bench will have a positive effect on his fellow teammates. David West 83 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:44:50 Experience so underrated in this country. I don't think we value it as much as other countries. Will we have another Giggs, Maldini, Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo or Zlatan? Seamus earned his contract with the immense effort he showed last season, ability too. He's still our best right-back, why wouldn't we keep him? We are better with him than without him. I'd give him £70k a week to just bollock the rest of team when they are not pulling their weight. If ever there was a player to show that investment in youth and development is better than the big fees and wages, it's Seamus! Marc Hints 84 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:48:45 Liverpool just agreed €70 million for another midfielder.God it's depressing being an Everton fan.We are after Arnaut Danjuma on loan who rejected us last time for Spurs. Mark Taylor 85 Posted 30/06/2023 at 18:51:14 I just hope our medical team have taken a jaundiced view of this and made certain he can recover okay from his injury. That body has a lot of miles on the clock.If so, he did well enough last season to merit this. I get he is a modern-era great – albeit that's a low bar – but that shouldn't be enough to get more money, he has to deliver. Hopefully he will also show some potential beyond just playing, coaching and especially mentoring Patterson. I agree with others that ideally you would be moving a mid-30s defender on and it might be a year too far, but it is entirely pragmatic to extend for a year, we have bigger fish to fry and gaps to plug. David West 86 Posted 30/06/2023 at 19:31:12 Mark @84,I'm not arsed what that shower are doing. They are not our competitors at the moment, we are miles from competing in that market. I'm more concerned with West Ham banking £105M to spend, what Wolves, Palace, Bournemouth and Forest are doing to strengthen as this will affect us a lot more. Marc Hints 87 Posted 30/06/2023 at 20:03:54 David #86,Yes totally agree, just makes you feel deflated how we can't shop in the same market. Nick White 88 Posted 30/06/2023 at 20:13:35 Another “old timer” not mentioned is Richard Gough. He was amazing for us at nearly 40!No brainer this contract extension for me. He won’t be 1st choice but a good solid backup and a leader in the squad. Dale Self 89 Posted 30/06/2023 at 20:22:43 Kieran, I think you are right but 1998 was a foggy year for me. Oh yeah, I was in Saigon on honeymoon trying to find out if we survived. I couldn't get the scores for days. Danny O’Neill 90 Posted 30/06/2023 at 20:28:18 Don't forget the eyebrow-raising signing of the 34-year-old Paul Power who won a League Title. Barry Hesketh 91 Posted 30/06/2023 at 20:44:11 Try and choose a first eleven from the veterans who have represented Everton, see the link below. Seamus doesn't even make the cut as Tony Hibbert at 35 years and 70 days is the 'youngest' in the list, Seamus could match or better that if he gets a run-out in the latter stages of next season.Everton Oldest PlayersSouthall, Hibbert, Baines, Jagielka, Gough, Weir, Barry, Neville, Ginola, Kendall and Mark Hughes. Is my team based on those I've seen play for the Blues, slightly light on forwards, but could sneak a few one-nils maybe? Kieran Kinsella 92 Posted 30/06/2023 at 21:13:06 Barry,If you look at the list also, 18 of them (over half) played within the last 30 years in the "high speed" era. Si Pulford 93 Posted 30/06/2023 at 21:27:24 I think we can all agree Seamus has earned his contract, is still our best full-back and being 34 means fuck-all. Finally!!!! Tom Bowers 94 Posted 30/06/2023 at 21:33:18 Season only just finished and hardly surprising the ''Billionaire clubs'' are throwing money around like confetti.Wouldn't it be nice if Everton could afford to get a piece of the action? So much effort being put in to the fantastic new ground and so far it's looking like we won't have a team good enough to match it. George Stuart 95 Posted 01/07/2023 at 00:51:18 I love Seamus.That said, is this beginning to feel a lot like January? Jamie Crowley 96 Posted 01/07/2023 at 03:50:10 Fucking thrilled with this.Seamus just shits gold bars in my world. I don't give a flying fuck how old he is.Blue through and through. The guy is literally everything I want in an athlete who plays for "my" team.Walks on water, my Seamus. Jerome Shields 97 Posted 01/07/2023 at 08:59:36 Christine #63,I agree that Seamus was targeted by opposition teams, but on occasions, Seamus's replacements were targeted with similar tactics and came off worse. I remember last season prior to a game that Seamus was selected to play in highlighting these targeted tactics, only to find that it was Mylolenko who was targeting with success on the other wing.I do think that Seamus should retire from international football, as Tony rightly suggests, but I was watching Seamus's post International interview last year, when he was asked when he was going to retire.He was totally affronted by the question and it was obvious he was not considering retirement, His whole demeaner give the impression he wasn't even thinking of retiring.Seamus does have a positive influence on Iowbi and I do think Onana benifits also. But such is the culture at Everton ,others players do not seem to buy into Seamus's enthusiasm. Brian Wilkinson 98 Posted 01/07/2023 at 09:34:09 Coleman can still do a job for Everton, we have far more worrying positions that need filling on the pitch.Coleman will hold his own next season, he will not play every week, but he will be used more sparingly and give a calm influence in defence, Patterson will learn so much from him.Last season, when he went off on the stretcher, every single Evertonian's heart sank. Was that the last we would see of one of our greatest players in recent times?I am absolutely over the moon we will get to see him wear the Everton shirt again, and what a fairytale if we somehow managed to get a cup run and give Coleman his swan song at Wembley.You do not know how lucky you all are to get to see Coleman play one more season at Everton, when it looked like his career was ended by a bad injury.Enjoy the moment because, when Coleman finally hangs his boots up, it will be the end of an era for blood sweat and tears, and loyalty to a football club.We will not see the likes of Coleman, Baines and Jagielka again.Welcome back, Skipper. Phil Lewis 99 Posted 01/07/2023 at 11:29:42 Age counts for nothing. If you're good enough, you play, full stop.Players have different 'sell-by' dates. Apart from genetic differences, certain players look after their bodies, while others abuse theirs. Over time they pay the price with early retirement. Diet and lifestyle being contributory factors. The hypocrisy of some fans never ceases to amaze me. It's true regarding Seamus. When the man was desperately trying to find his form after that horrendous injury he was being written off as over the hill, at Goodison and by many on here. Now everyone wants to jump on his bandwagon of praise. Which incidentally, he thoroughly deserves. If he has two bad games, the same merchants of doom will reappear. I'm more concerned about the form of Onana. I don't buy into all this nonsensical 'he's a star of the future' hype. He's shown nothing yet to suggest anything of the sort to me. I'd sell him in a heartbeat to the highest bidder. Taking the age analogy of Coleman to the other end of the lifetime of a player, I believe that if you're good enough, you're old enough: Alan Ball, World Cup winner; Howard Kendall, FA Cup finalist; Joe Royle and Colin Harvey, first team regulars, all in their teens. Great players show their greatness at that age.Onana's greatest strength is his inflated price tag. We should cash in on it without delay and use the money restructuring the team. Alan McGuffog 100 Posted 01/07/2023 at 11:56:52 Brian…you are 100% wrong. Coleman is a dead weight that has been dragging the team down, year on year. We are so close to finding the missing piece to the jigsaw that will bring us success and glory.We have a reliable ever-present centre-forward who regularly bangs in 20 + plus goals a season. Our wide men confound defenders and delight the crowd with their range of skills. We have energetic box-to-box midfielders reminiscent of Reid and Bracewell who contribute goals on a regular basis. Our centre-back pairing is second to none, almost telepathic is their understanding.No, the one position that stops us reviving the spirit of the eighties is right-back. He has to go! Michael Barrett 101 Posted 01/07/2023 at 12:03:45 Tom 94, We had that kind of money and spunked it up the wall, mate. Brian Wilkinson 102 Posted 01/07/2023 at 13:10:41 Nice bit of tongue-in-cheek there, Alan. Mick Davies 103 Posted 01/07/2023 at 14:58:19 Drifting slightly off topic, former blue Tom Cleverley has retired, aged 33. John Daley 104 Posted 01/07/2023 at 15:20:21 For the few people who actually read the first two parts of the Seamus Coleman epic/snooze-fest I posted on here a while back, the third and final (yeah, yeah, ‘thank fuck', I know) piece can be found here: LinkI admit, I kind of forgot all about finishing it off until the news of Seamus extending his contract emerged yesterday.I haven't submitted it to ToffeeWeb as I have a feeling it's probably farrrrr too long for Lyndon/Michael's liking (but if you do wish to use it then obv feel free). Barry Rathbone 105 Posted 01/07/2023 at 16:58:29 The issue with Seamus is not about his credentials as a man or Evertonian nor is it about his age. It is the notion he is still the best right-back at the club. His Moyes days were never of the champagne variety, like most of the era. He was reasonably functional never in danger of being snaffled by a truly challenging outfit. Still, years later, being resident as the main right-back is a borderline scandal totemic of the lack of progressive thinking at the club. It's not his fault of course and being such a popular figure the waters get muddied by sentiment. But his retainment is confirmation of zero progress bordering on regression at Everton Football Club. Kim Vivian 106 Posted 01/07/2023 at 16:59:51 Very good article that, John Daley, some good, entertaining anecdotal tributes in there. Well worth a read, lads – and it's not as long as some I've trawled through. Great man and an Everton legend certainly in my mind. Christy Ring 108 Posted 01/07/2023 at 17:18:02 Superb article, John Daley, the shows the professional and humble side of a club legend Seamus Coleman. Barry Rathbone @ 105 should have a read. Michael Boardman 109 Posted 01/07/2023 at 17:45:07 Christ, nothing against Seamus, but I feel like I'd rather be Leicester right now. Jay Harris 110 Posted 01/07/2023 at 17:56:24 I am really pleased for Seamus and think this is good for the club too but like many I am concerned about how much more his body can take.He has slowed noticeably in the last couple of years but makes up for that with his experience and knowledge of the players he is up against.However (and this is a big 'however'), Seamus is gonna be even more prone to injury and, as Patterson also appears to be subject to injuries, I believe we need more cover at right-back. Godfrey obviously is not the answer and has really deteriorated as a player following his injury and Covid. Barry Rathbone 111 Posted 01/07/2023 at 17:56:37 Christy 107,I read the piece and I have no problem with it being a eulogy to the character of the man but that is not the issue.Tucked away near the end is tacit agreement with my point - "In an ideal world, Seamus would have been used more sparingly over recent seasons, providing back-up and competition while helping to school a suitable successor. Yet, a neglectful recruitment policy neutered any possibility of him being phased out naturally when such a process should, rightfully, have taken place and instead prolonged his place as a nailed-on starter, even as his prime recedes further behind him." You should have read and understood the entire piece. Gary Brown 112 Posted 01/07/2023 at 18:16:25 I would rather not slag off Leicester or Coady, but idiotic comments like Michael at 109 make it hard. Ben King 113 Posted 01/07/2023 at 20:20:51 Michael #109,Wins the award for the most stupid thing ever written on ToffeeWeb. Ever. Danny O’Neill 114 Posted 01/07/2023 at 20:23:17 I don't think I'd want to be Leicester and in the Championship. They didn't want to be Leicester and in the Championship as they stood on the pitch waiting for the news from Goodison. John @104, thanks for the link. Really good read. You should have posted it. Tony Everan 115 Posted 01/07/2023 at 20:36:45 Michael, why? A team in disarray, relegated, possible £100M+ hit to their finances, a stadium that will never be better than ours, no guarantees of immediate promotion. Fire sale of their better players.Last season, we were a decent striker away from being mid-table; this season we will have one, maybe two if Calvert-Lewin gets fit. There's a bit of stability at the club with the pragmatic no-nonsense Dyche, fitness levels have improved, players look happier in their work, and to top it all the Esk says Kenwright will be gone soon, then we will have a united club again. I agree it has looked very depressing, but Doucoure's thunderous strike has punctured a hole in the darkness. There's a faint ray of light at the end of the tunnel. Jeff Armstrong 117 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:10:39 Before Everyone jumps on Michael @ 109, would you not take League Cup winners 2000 (yes), Premier League winners 2016 (definitely yes), FA Cup winners 2021 ('kin right yes) versus a Maddison missed penalty and a fantastic late save from Pickford 15 minutes from the end against Bournemouth to keep us up? So we end up in the Championship (which might happen anyway) but with a great trophy haul over the last 20 years.Hmmm... On balance, Everton, cos I'm an Evertonian,.. but he's got a point. Mike Gaynes 118 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:21:23 Jeff, he didn't say he'd rather have been Leicester over a 20-year period. He said he'd rather be Leicester right now.I don't think a Leicester fan on the planet would agree with him.Gotta go with Ben #113 on this one. Jeff Armstrong 119 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:35:40 Mike, Leicester right now gives you that recent history, but currently as a Championship club.Hobson's choice really. A season in the Championship (guaranteed promotion if offered) but 3 great trophies in your recent history, what would you take? Dale Self 120 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:40:05 That is like wanting to be someone who's been beheaded because you love their hair. Okay, that wasn't great but you know. Hiring Lardass to replace Frank remains the dumbest thing I've read here. Brendan McLaughlin 121 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:41:55 Leicester... or any other club?I mean who thinks like that? Brent Stephens 122 Posted 01/07/2023 at 21:48:00 "A season in the Championship (guaranteed promotion if offered)."That's moving the goalposts a bit! Not realistic. Gary Brown 123 Posted 01/07/2023 at 22:34:10 Jeff for the Dumb and Dumber award of 2023! If you'd trade recent history for real history, Championship for Premier League, and most of all, Coady for Coleman… you really are truly warped. Rob Halligan 124 Posted 01/07/2023 at 22:50:39 Maybe Michael @109 feels like he would rather be like a bit of cheese, because, fuck me, there cannot be any other reason as to why he would rather be like Leicester right now! What a ridiculous post, probably the most insane post ever posted on TW, and believe me, there have been many of them!! Mike Price 125 Posted 01/07/2023 at 22:53:36 We are a soft touch football club. Coleman has been a great servant but this is just another example of lazy, inept decision-making.On another note, I think we should all commend Pickford's agent for getting him a fantastic new deal when so many clubs were in for him!! The Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs interest was a complete red herring… no one wanted him. We are the biggest suckers in world football. Jeff Armstrong 126 Posted 01/07/2023 at 23:25:09 Gary @123, So recent history is not real history then? I'm dumb… you're dumber. Shane Corcoran 127 Posted 01/07/2023 at 23:27:47 Mike,You'd have let Coleman go for free and paid out how much of our bottomless transfer kitty on a new back-up right-back when so many other positions need filling. You'd have let the most admired and best leader of the squad walk off and replace this intangible with what?And Pickford, probably our most important player over the past two seasons. Tell him "No Jordan, no contact for you. We're going to let to run it down as well as let your back-up leave too." Jeff Armstrong 128 Posted 01/07/2023 at 23:34:35 Shane127,Pickford signed a new contract a few weeks ago. Shane Corcoran 129 Posted 01/07/2023 at 23:45:24 Jeff I know. I was commenting on Mike's post. Great stuff again, John. Brilliant read. Dale Self 130 Posted 01/07/2023 at 00:00:57 Jeff and Michael, I'm not trying to create trouble for you or pile on but then they all say that when they are. Just to frame it nicely, am I understanding that you would take the Premier League, Championship, and a relegation together over a continued yet admittedly contested tenure in the Premier League? That goes with all the financial considerations and probabilities of promotion. This is your chance to switch up, mates. Mark Taylor 131 Posted 02/07/2023 at 00:55:07 I kind of see where Jeff is coming from. It's a 'Man in the Arena' type "who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”Problem is, the solution here gives me a Premier League win in the past, that has already happened, that I can't savour and have effectively missed. Just a piece of history.Give me a Premier League win next season but relegation the one after? Now I'm tempted. I'm tired of being a cold and timid soul... Danny O’Neill 132 Posted 02/07/2023 at 08:38:07 Jeff,I appreciate you are trying to add balance and context. I never mind that, nor the different views. It is healthy discussion.We all see things differently for the same common cause. I'll repeat, my brother has said countless times, only Evertonians can argue about the one thing they all agree on!! He's wiser than me, even though I am 17 years his elder. I revert to talking about Kevin Sheedy, my other brother reverts to Heysel. If Anfield ever burns down, I'd be straight on the phone to check if he was involved.I don't want to be Leicester or anyone else. That smacks of the Kenwright - Moyes years of systematically lowering our expectations. Or trying to. Well, that is a lost cause with me. Especially as Kenwrigth openly and publically accused Everton supporters to their face of betraying the club. And that was before Headlockgate and taking the shithouse approach of abandoning us.Give your seats to those who can't get tickets because we sell out every week home and away.It's like saying we'd want to be Liverpool or Manchester United.No. It doesn't wash with me.We want to be and are Everton. That's what we want to be. Everton. Not Leicester or anyone else. We want to compete and give ourselves a chance of winning something.We have done it and will do so again. Sailed close to the wind on 4 occasions, but haven't been relegated since the 1950s and have proudly stood in the top flight with the most recorded season presence in the top flight over every other English club.Fuck them all. We are Everton. Always will be.And we are not getting relegated next season. As soon as the season kicks off, we have a chance of qualifying for Europe and / or winning a trophy.I'm not sure why we would follow thinking otherwise.So no. I don't want to be Leicester. I don't want to be anyone else. I want to be Everton. Everton is what matters. I don't care or compare with the rest. They don't matter.There is still one piece missing from the puzzle. When is the obvious root cause who has been present since 1989 being retired? After the 48 hours, he's still here.I had an interesting discussion with family last night. Some point the finger at Moshiri and I understand that. He has been naive and ultimately he is the owner, so the buck stops as they say. But the one consistent who lowered our expectations (not mine), continues to influence and told supporters to their faces that they had betrayed the club has been in place at executive level in one shape or form, since 1989. He is still there.Does he have hypnotist type powers inside the corridors of Goodison?Time to go, before the season starts, because he is hanging around like a toxically bad smell. He must see it. Moshiri must see it. Act. Otherwise this will continue. Listen to the supporters who give up time, money, effort and emotion to follow our proud club.If only you had the same pride. Not fake news type "we understand" or "greatest Evertonian ever" sentiment. Jeff Armstrong 133 Posted 02/07/2023 at 08:49:01 Danny 132, I did say at 117 that, on balance, l'd take Everton's situation and history every time, because I'm an Evertonian.I was just trying to give a bit of context to what Michael at #109 was maybe saying. Danny O’Neill 134 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:19:14 I understand that, Jeff. Like I said, I respect different angles and views.You need to watch a match at Goodison. It works the neck muscles.Those who understand need no explanation! Christy Ring 137 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:25:31 Barry #111, I did read and understood the whole article. We all know that Seamus shouldn't play every game, but is it his fault that Patterson is constantly injured and that Godfrey and Holgate aren't good enough to play full-back? We need to sign a right-back and a left-back. Gary Brown 138 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:32:41 “I'd take Everton's situation and history every time….”Apart from @126 when calling me ‘dumber' for pointing out the simple facts that our history is better, our league is better, and I'd rather have our captain than Coady. Very foolish stuff, Jeff. If a small purple period is what you seek, plenty of other flash in the pans to go support instead. Danny O’Neill 139 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:39:18 Keep it civil gents. We all want the same thing and August is coming.To quote a great Evertonian who graces these pages and who I meet up with at matches with his very well educated fellow Evertonians. I don't need to name, you know who your are."I'd rather live with our history than have theirs."If I said that to one of my brothers, he'd be off on a Heysel rant!!It's all about Everton. We are all Everton.Have different views, but don't let them divide and conquer.It's nearly August. Peter Mills 140 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:53:34 On holiday recently, I had a couple of conversations with a Leicester fan who was celebrating his 70th birthday. I asked him whether he was prepared to accept relegation in exchange for the success they have had over recent years? He replied “Undoubtedly”. Further discussion suggested he was fairly philosophical about the promotions and relegations he had experienced in his lifetime, whereas they are something I haven't experienced in my 67 years. As an aside, we were in the same television lounge watching the Champions League Final, he jumped up and was cheering when Manchester City scored, which I found rather strange. Danny O’Neill 141 Posted 02/07/2023 at 09:55:38 I can't support other teams, Peter, even when they are playing Liverpool.That is all alien to me as I only support one club and one team.Okay, I follow Schalke, but that's separate. Brian Harrison 142 Posted 02/07/2023 at 10:03:29 I think that we all look at other teams at times and ask: How come we haven't achieved what they have achieved? There is nothing wrong in that and there is no question that we should and could have achieved more. The fact that Forest, Villa, Man Utd, Man City and our neighbours have all won the European Cup, or Champions League as it's now called, really irks me, and we haven't ever got to the final of this competition. I had hoped that, after yet another season spent fighting relegation, our owner and chairman would have come out and told us how they plan to change this. As we all know this is the second season running we have been in this situation, and still nothing from our owner or chairman. It feels as if they don't think they have to justify anything to the most loyal group of supporters any club could have. The only bright thing on the horizon is the new stadium but, other than that, there is very little to get excited about. Sadly as supporters, we have very few options, other than protesting, which many have done. The only other option to force change is staying away, and seeing our take-up of season tickets is high, I don't think that's an option. I know Sean Dyche said towards the end of the season he hoped that there could be some reconciliation between the fans and the owner and the board but that wish looks further away than ever. Peter Mills 143 Posted 02/07/2023 at 10:18:45 We differ on that, Danny. I have always supported every team that has played against Liverpool FC, except on the rare occasions when we have needed them to “do us a favour”, when I veered towards neutrality. Mark Murphy 144 Posted 02/07/2023 at 10:54:45 Just nipped in from my self imposed summer rest from Everton.1. For Danny O'Neill's Sheedy read Mark Murphy's Seamus. I love the guy – my favourite all-time Everton player and I've supported us for several decades.2. I wouldn't envy Leicester, Man Utd or even Real Madrid their shiny cups even if we went into free fall and ended up in League Two. Everton for life and proud of them.3. Fuck off Danjuma! Barry Rathbone 145 Posted 02/07/2023 at 11:08:49 Christy @137,You referenced my original post in a fit of pique presumably because it didn't indulge the overlong eulogy to Seamus even though the piece actually supported my post regarding the football.Now you are saying: "We all know that Seamus shouldn't play every game, but is it his fault?" You can see why I get puzzled by such wittering when my original post said: "It's not his fault of course."There seems a certain mindless group of pretenders on this forum who desperately want to jump onto the highest horse possible to slay imaginary dragons at every opportunity.Unfortunately, when the reality is explained, they lack the good grace to climb down and apologise like an adult.John Mc Snr, take note. John Raftery 146 Posted 02/07/2023 at 11:23:25 If you have supported a club like Leicester, you have become accustomed to spending many seasons below the top flight. Relegation has been a regular feature of their history. In those circumstances, you will be very happy indeed to enjoy any silverware in the knowledge that very likely another relegation will not be far away. We are different. I hope relegation never becomes something to which we are accustomed. Jack Convery 147 Posted 02/07/2023 at 12:32:25 We need to get a move on with signings. We have 3 players likely to go to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024, if their countries qualify. Doucoure, Iwobi and Gueye. If we decide Gbamin has to stay he's another.Does anyone know whats going on with Maxwell Cornet at WHU ? Stan Grace 148 Posted 02/07/2023 at 12:57:25 I think the point(s) you're making are clear Barry. They're just excessively boring. John Keating 149 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:01:32 Sometimes you can’t put a price on thingsColeman is coming to the end of his playing career, however, when you consider all the wasters we’ve given jobs for the boys too then a guy like Coleman should be top of the listNot only is he greatly thought of by us supporters and his team mates, players from other teams are full of admirationObviously it will be his decision but I hope he, and the Club, will think sbout a role after his playing days are over Les Callan 150 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:44:39 Changing the subject, there’s fun and games at Lords. Clive Rogers 151 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:46:17 Jack, 147, Cornet has only made 14 appearances, mostly from the bench for zero goals. He has been struggling from a calf injury which refuses to heal. The last resort could be an operation which would put him out for quite a while. He picked the injury up in his first game for West Ham but keeps breaking down on comebacks. Jeff Armstrong 152 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:49:34 Watching that, Les @150, Great theatre at Lords in the morning session.Come on England 🏴 Jack Convery 153 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:50:43 Clive - thanks for the info. Peter Mills 154 Posted 02/07/2023 at 13:50:57 John #146, that was the conclusion I reached.However, had I been offered, prior to the Bournemouth game, relegation, immediate promotion, a League title, an FA Cup, a Community Shield, and 10 years of good health in which to witness it, I would have been seriously tempted!I suspect the devil made his Faustian pact with one club in this city 60 years ago, he's unlikely to do it again. Alan McGuffog 155 Posted 02/07/2023 at 14:05:35 Steer well clear of Cornet. I’ve heard he’s a bit of a flake. Christy Ring 156 Posted 02/07/2023 at 14:19:50 Barry #145, Regarding your "mindless group of pretenders", I think you could fit in to that category. John Raftery 157 Posted 02/07/2023 at 14:32:31 Peter (154) Agreed. A friend of mine, a West Brom supporter through thick and thin, told me a while ago their years of yo-yoing between the Premier League and the Championship gave him some of the best times of his life following the Baggies. There was rarely a dull season. It is all about context and expectations. Repeated struggles to avoid relegation and rarely seeing your team win matches can drain the spirit of a club and its supporters. Would we enjoy a season in the upper reaches of the Championship? Quite possibly, but I would rather not put the theory to the test! Andrew McLawrence 158 Posted 02/07/2023 at 15:45:19 Alan @155, be hard to get a tune out of Cornet! Joe McMahon 159 Posted 02/07/2023 at 16:14:23 Alan, he was wit with a big injury last season, but 3 years ago killed City in the Champions League. A superb gifted player who attacks abs scores but unfortunately his injury record isn't great. Everton have a long history with injuries as it is. John Williams 160 Posted 02/07/2023 at 17:12:01 I think Everton where interested in Cornet when he was leavingBurnley.I am certain, his wife wanted to move to London and not remain inthe North West, so she had her way and he chose West Ham. Barry Rathbone 162 Posted 02/07/2023 at 19:43:45 Christy @156,Why become so emotional just because your unthinking missives were exposed as blustering nonsense? Take it on the chin and move on… the world will keep spinning. Nicholas Ryan 163 Posted 02/07/2023 at 20:59:07 To change the subject slightly; am I alone in thinking, that the coming season will be even harder than the last two? Ian Bennett 164 Posted 02/07/2023 at 21:13:04 My view, Nicholas, is that Lampard oversaw a deadly combination of conceding every game, with a side that couldn't score. That basically meant a defeat most of the time.Dyche seems a lot more pragmatic. He's going to put defending properly, maximising set pieces, and adding a goal threat. That might mean less fluff in passing around the back, but that's fine by me.The transfer window will tell us whether he has the right tools. That said, even Moyes's 4th place spot had seen Rooney & Radzinski sold, with one Marcus Bent, Tim Cahill and Arteta (on loan) for about a 10th of the transfers out. Dave Abrahams 165 Posted 02/07/2023 at 21:16:30 Nicholas (163), Looking at the situation right now Nicholas yes it would seem that we would really struggle to stay out of the bottom three, it’s always the darkest before the dawn.Let’s see what happens if the club really does try and reconstruct itself in the next few weeks, the squad has to bring a few fresh faces to replace those gone and still more moving out, lots of wheeling and dealing in the background with loan transfers and exchange deals, cash from sales being spent on two or three players to fill in the most needed positions, striker, full back and centre back.I’ll have to stop there Nicholas I’m getting too excited reading what I’ve just written there and excitement has been missing for too long at Everton FC except that last day excitement that we can all do without.So hope for the best: prepare for the worst at the moment, we still may get pleasantly surprised! Brendan McLaughlin 166 Posted 02/07/2023 at 21:21:21 Nicholas #163The 30th June "must sell" by date has passed and we didn't.I think some limited money will be found but Dyche will spend it wisely.We'll know soon enough...bring it on! Justin Doone 167 Posted 02/07/2023 at 22:58:53 Firstly Seamus deserves another contract. He's still a good Premier league player, certainly good enough for us. Secondly, I see a lot of promise in Patterson. He reminds me a lot of a young Coleman. Raw is not a great defender but learning quickly whilst being bigger, stronger and a better crosser of the ball. In the same off topic conversation, I ask myself would I take winning the Premier league only to be relegated the following season. Yes in a heart beat. I don't want to support any other club, but I'm jealous of any team winning trophies. Relegation is like losing a game, it can happen to any team. It's what you win that matters and there's very few trophies up for grabs in any single season. Paul Kossoff 168 Posted 02/07/2023 at 23:49:41 Since the first half of the first game in the Under-21s, Garner has played right-back and I think Branithwaite has played one game against Germany; both have looked very ordinary. Branthwaite looks like a basketball player who doesn't like football but had to fill in. Garner at stages in the Portugal game looked clueless. If we have to rely on either of those two for most of the season then God help us. I've seen some poor displays from players over the years but Garner and Branthwaite would be in the top ten.If you look out of your depth in an Under-21s game, you aren't ready for the Premier League. Good job we got Coleman to sign another contract. Stan Grace 169 Posted 02/07/2023 at 23:52:57 Barry, please try not to kill the English language while responding to others. Christy Ring 170 Posted 03/07/2023 at 08:29:44 Barry #162,You can criticise me and others, Barry, you always believe you're right, trying to be smart with your big words, but everything you say about the players and the club is all complete negativity, this is my last response to you. Brian Wilkinson 171 Posted 03/07/2023 at 08:43:26 Paul, I think we have seen enough of Garner to know he is ready for the Premier League, maybe not at right-back, but Garner has that something I like, in the games I have seen him play for the first team.Branthwaite is another player, who we have seen less off, but been getting rave reviews from his loanee club.As for the Under-21 comment, a semi-final place coming up on Wednesday for the England lads is hardly failure.If I had the option of Garner and Branthwaite staying, or Keane and Holgate, I know which two players I would keep hold of.Next season could see the likes of Cannon and Warrington being added to the first-team squad. I would have also said Mills, but have a feeling we will send Mills out on loan, with only being 19, to gain some regular first-team outings. Eddie Dunn 172 Posted 03/07/2023 at 08:51:25 At times over the last few seasons, I have thought that Seamus had gone on too long as a first-team player but the guy has astounded me with his ability to overcome injuries and still perform at the top level.He is defensively sound and has withstood some much quicker opponents and although he doesn't get forward as he used to, we are a better defensive unit with his influence across the back.I hope Patterson can learn from him and I hope that the two of them can stay fit, so that Garner can run the midfield. Paul Kossoff 173 Posted 03/07/2023 at 19:30:58 Brian, I didn't say not to keep them or they wouldn't make it, I was merely pointing out that in those games, especially. Branthwaite, he looked way below Premier League standard, and Garner at right-back for us would get targeted by better opposition. Dennis Stevens 174 Posted 03/07/2023 at 19:41:14 Interesting to see that Carsley has used Garner as his first choice right back for the tournament and Branthwaite is clearly not in Carsley's first XI.