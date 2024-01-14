14/01/2024

Three Everton fans with political and industry clout have written a joint letter to the Premier League voicing their concern at the process by which the Toffees were handed the biggest points deduction in Premier League history.

The club were deducted 10 points in November for violating the League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules, one more than the deduction with which Portsmouth were hit 14 years ago for going into administration, but have lodged an appeal against the decision which is expected to be heard in the coming weeks.

The harsh censure, roundly criticised by many in the game, plunged Everton back into the relegation zone but a positive sequence of results either side of the League's punishment helped to drag the Blues back above the dotted line again before Christmas.

Recent results by Luton and a four-game sequence without a win mean that Everton currently sit just one point above the Hatters having played a game more but the hope is that a new independent commission will see sense and either reduce the 10-point penalty or erase it entirely.

In the meantime, following pressure from Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, and Liverpool Metro Mayor, Steve Rotherham, Brendan Barber, Dame Sue Owen and Mark Carney have written to the Premier League to stress their belief that "a sporting sanction was wholly inappropriate for an initial single breach of the PSR rules."

In the letter, shared with the Liverpool Echo, Carney, the former governor of the Bank of England, Owen, a former permanent secretary of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Barber, former general secretary of the Trade Unions Congress, said that they had "no confidence in the process for deducting points from Everton FC and that they "feel very strongly that the severity of the deduction must be reduced by the new commission assessing the appeal, or, ideally, replaced with a fine. We feel Everton have been unfairly punished for co-operating and making this a ‘quick’ case.

“The decision on Everton was made earlier than for other Premier League clubs with more alleged offences, over a longer period, and where an investigation was announced before that regarding EFC.

“We recognise this is the first case of its kind to have reached this point ... [W]e think a more measured transition period would have been appropriate and wonder if that might still be possible. We urge the Premier League to reconsider its approach to ensure actions are fully explained, predictable, proportionate, fair and timely for all.

"Finally, we see the timetable for PSR assessment has been accelerated for this year; and that makes it more urgent to reconsider the approach. We would also urge the Premier League to complete the other processes already underway for earlier periods, to ensure fairness.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham and Burnham were guest speakers a special Everton Fan Advisory Board meeting before today's clash with Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Burnham, in particular, has been vocal in his condemnation of the points penalty and the process by which the League and the commission arrived at their decision.

"Every single football supporter has a right to know what was discussed with what they called 'the formula' for Everton" Burnham told the supporters assembled at Arnot St Mary.

"We fight for our club but we fight for the game. We must make the football regulator powerful and independent, we need an independent regime with transparent sanctions ... we need to see that debate start tomorrow, not just about Everton's treatment but the wider world of football."

