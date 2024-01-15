15/01/2024

Everton have been referred to an independent commission for a second time for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR) and run the risk of being deducted more points by the end of the current season.

The club were rocked in November when a first independent commission found the Blues guilty of going over the threshold of permissable losses over a rolling three-year period following the finalisation of their accounts for the 2021-22 season and were docked 10 points by the League.

That has left Everton battling to avoid relegation for a third successive season while the club prepare their appeal against the historic points penalty which is expected to be heard in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the club must now contest a second charge, this time relating to the period from 2020-21 to 2022-23, during which their latest accounts, submitted to the Premier League towards the end of last month under new regulations, show them to still be in breach of PSR.

Nottingham Forest have also been charged by the League for going over the threshold during the past two seasons since their promotion from the Championship.

Everton had already taken significant steps to address a potential breach with a net transfer spend during the 2021-22 financial year of -£50m once the sale of Richarlison was taken into account and -£3m the following year when Anthony Gordon and Moise Kean were offloaded for a combined £68m.

However, due to the overhang from the previous two seasons, and 2020-21 in particular, Everton have still been found to be in breach of spending rules.

In a statement in response to this latest referral to a commission, Everton addressed the issue of a double charge for the same rolling accounting period:

“Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission.



“This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

According to The Telegraph, Everton believe the forthcoming appeal hearing "will effectively render the new charge groundless" while finance expert Paul "The Esk" Quinn is adamant that the club are not in breach of the rules, asserting that "an adjustment to Everton's previous accounts (permitted under International Accounting Standards) makes us compliant".

