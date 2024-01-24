24/01/2024

Everton Under-21s are back in action on Wednesday evening after their long mid-winter break as they take Benfica Under-21s at Finch Farm (kick-off at 7pm GMT).

Paul Tait's charges are hoping to carry on their unbeaten run in the Premier League International Cup, which has been interrupted by the mid-winter break for more than a month since they last played, holding Feyenoord to a goalless draw in Southport.

It will be interesting to see if Reece Welsh (pictured), who was recalled from a season-long loan at Forest Green Rovers earlier this month, will play any part or if he is destined for another loan spell elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Everton U21s currently sit 3rd in Group C behind Crystal Palace with Fulham already having won the group outright after a fine showing of four wins over the same continental opponents. Everton could finish second with a win tonight.

The four English Category A development sides in each group only play their European opponents once each at home, with the top two teams from each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

The game can be streamed live and for free on both Everton's official YouTube channel and Everton's official KICK channel.

