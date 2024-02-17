17/02/2024

Sean Dyche and Mike France are leaders in very different industries.

But the Everton manager and the CEO of Christopher Ward watches share remarkably similar philosophies in their approach to leadership.

The pair sat down for a fascinating conversation recently when they discussed, amongst other things, management styles, ferociousness and doing the basics brilliantly.

You can watch their chat here.

Christopher Ward was Co-founded by Mike France in 2004. A world-leader in chronograph innovation, the company became our Official Global Timing Partners in 2022 and last year expanded the partnership to appear on the back of Everton Women’s team shirts.

