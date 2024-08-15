2024-25 Season Preview

If you’d asked most Evertonians what they wanted a year ago, amid ongoing turmoil off the pitch, a succession of managerial tenures and after two gruelling battles against relegation, most would surely have plumped for a season of boring, mid-table mediocrity.

With Sean Dyche’s seemingly steady hand on the tiller, it felt heading into 2023-24 as though that was an eminent possibility. But a miserable start to the campaign, one that belied the underlying attacking metrics, a club record-breaking winless streak that spanned 3½ frustrating months and two separate points deductions, put paid to the vain hope for an uneventful season of stability and steady transition.

Off the pitch, things were no less painful, with 777 Partners’ proposed takeover dragging through almost the entire season before bowing to reality and collapsing in May. The white Texan knight in the form of AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin rode up over the summer, took one look at the legal mess and eventually kept on going, leaving Farhad Moshiri in situ as a lame-duck majority shareholder and Everton in a continuing state of stasis.

As 2024-25 kicks off this weekend, even though the ownership question threatens to rumble on with no resolution in sight, the overly punitive regulatory headwinds have at least abated… save for an outstanding — and, as-yet, unscheduled — third independent commission hearing over stadium interest payments that could yet result in the Blues being docked more points, albeit fewer than last term so it’s less likely to mean another struggle to get climb out of the bottom three.

Indeed, were it not for the Premier League’s intervention, Everton would have finished 12th last season, a benchmark that Dyche will hope to use to push towards a higher berth this term, even if there are parts of his squad that still need attention, some positions more urgently than others.

The sight of Seamus Coleman hurrying down the tunnel in the first half of last weekend’s Goodison curtain-raiser with a calf strain was the last thing Blues fans needed to see given that Nathan Patterson is still some way from being ready following his surgery earlier this year, the long-standing defensive Swiss Army knife, Ben Godfrey, has been sold and the only senior right-back left is 39-year-old Ashley Young.

Just as concerning: the veteran is the only cover left on the other side of defence should Vitalii Mykolenko succumb to injury. It makes a versatile full-back, preferably one who can play both sides, a top priority before the transfer deadline but it may take another sale for that to be a realistic possibility if a viable option isn’t available on loan.

Up front, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start what could be his final season as an Everton player with his contract situation very much in the air. Having more or less indicated his reluctance to sign a new contract, at least on the terms on offer, it’s looking more and more likely that he will be leading the line for the Toffees until January at least and, very likely, for the duration of the season. At that point, he would be a free agent, a far cry from the £35m it seemed as though Everton might have received had the striker agreed a move to Newcastle in June.

Purely in terms of how things might go on the pitch, Calvert-Lewin staying — and staying fit to boot! — could end up being the more preferable scenario. The closer we get to the transfer deadline — and with the Club’s dubious track record for signing decent centre-forwards very much in mind — the more dicey it would be to allow DCL to leave, even if Everton are desperate for cash and the breathing room it would provide in being able to make more incoming signings would be very welcome.

At least with Calvert-Lewin the side, we have a known quantity who is perfectly suited to Dyche’s system and direct playing style. He hasn’t been prolific even when healthy since his purple patch under Carlo Ancelotti but with Youssef Chermiti still learning his trade and Beto still working under a large question mark, he at least brings continuity and familiarity to the team.

With the Blues able to hold on to Jarrad Branthwaite (while adding a deputy in Jake O’Brien) and Amadou Onana being the only one of the first-team regulars to have left this summer, Everton have been able to layer on to the existing squad some much-needed pace and flair with the additions of Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrøm which should make them a better outfit overall in 2024-25.

Ndiaye promises to enhance the side with the kind of guile and invention that Evertonians haven’t been able to enjoy for a while and in the eager-to-impress Lindstrøm the Blues will have a player willing and able to run at defences with the ball, test goalkeepers directly from set-pieces and offer a valuable outlet on the counter-attack.

And if his ever-improving pre-season displays were in any indication, Tim Iroegbunam could very well drop seamlessly into the void left by Onana for a fraction of the amount the Club sold the Belgian for. Confident on the ball and willing to drive the team forward, if the young midfielder can provide some of the tackling ability Onana offered with his telescopic legs then Everton might well have pulled off one of the bargains of the summer.

Unless he has flattered to deceive in the warm-up matches, Iroegbunam not offers a ready-made stand-in for James Garner but also stiff competition for the Birkenhead native but Dyche is still short on an experienced and reliable option in that part of the pitch and it would be a surprise not to see another central midfield signing before the end of the month.

What pre-season did show is that while the team does now have a couple of genuinely exciting attacking players in the ranks in Ndiaye and Lindstrøm, the style of play probably won’t change that much. Everton under Dyche will continue to look to get the ball forward early and often, with the predictable effect on the possession stats which last season suggested that the Toffees were better when the opposition had more of the ball.

As long as Calvert-Lewin is up there, Jordan Pickford will still drive plenty of balls long searching out the striker’s prodigious leap and strong hold-up play but if the new boys can work their way into the starting XI, Everton should be a more effective and consistent with their use of the second ball. That, together with DCL finding his regular scoring boots, could be the key to improving on last season’s tally (outside of the deducted points) and ensuring that the only emotional pain Evertonians suffer this season will be the wrench of leaving Goodison Park after 132 years.

It remains a squad lacking in depth in certain areas, however, so luck with injuries might be key but, absent a fitness crisis, even with a couple of the newly-promoted sides likely to fare better than Luton, Sheffield United and Burnley did last term and teams like Crystal Palace promising to be stronger under new management, Everton under Dyche looked well placed to enjoy that sought-after season of mid-table obscurity that can take them into Bramley-Moore Dock as a top-flight club.

What happens vis-a-vis the takeover situation is anyone's guess...

Predicted outcomes:

Premier League: 11th

FA Cup: 5th Round

Carabao Cup: Semi-Finals

