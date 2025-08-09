09/08/2025





With less than 10 days to go to the start of the Premier League 2025/26 season, Everton have picked up a major injury concern.

Left-back Vitalii Mykolenko suffered a knock after 10 minutes in the Blues’ final pre-season friendly at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Ukrainian left-back had to limp off the pitch and was replaced by new signing Adam Aznou.

Appearing to be suffering from a groin problem, Mykolenko is now doubtful for the league opener against Leeds United on August 18. The club is awaiting a medical report on the extent of the injury.

“We’ll wait to see [on Mykolenko] what the report says, we’ve not had a chance yet,” said David Moyes after his side lost 1-0 to Roma in the curtain raiser at their new stadium.

Moyes also confirmed that Nathan Patterson and Harrison Armstrong are not fit at the moment.

“Patterson is getting checked for a hernia and Armstrong picked up a thigh strain in training,” he added.

Patterson was left out of the final Premier League Summer Series friendly against Manchester United.

However, the Toffees have been bolstered by the returns of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Keane from their respective injuries.

Branthwaite missed the tour of the United States after suffering a niggle against Blackburn Rovers but was fit to start this afternoon. Tarkowski, who led the Blues on to the pitch for the first time at Hill Dickinson Stadium, made his first start since April in the previous friendly against Manchester United.

