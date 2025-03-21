Sources claim that Manchester Utd are again eying up a move for Everton's centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, but the 'price' appears to be Champions League football.

However, with the supposedly 'greatest club on earth' now wallowing in 13th place just above 'plucky little Everton', they have no chance of qualifying through their final Premier League position in May.

That is allowing the transfer speculators to claim that only by winning the Europa League this season will they be able to tempt the Cumbrian giant away from Everton and an exciting debut season for the Blues in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Mancunians still seem to think they can buy Branthwaite for just £50M but David Moyes has suggested anyone who wants to steal the young star away will have to produce a lot more cash than that.

A slight case of 'second season syndrome' has seen his form dip a little below the heights of his first full season in the Everton side, and that has perhaps convinced the Old Trafford recruiters to have another go at pushing a cut-price deal.

But Everton should hold a number of cards with new owners The Friedkin Group said to be planning a much anticipated new playing contract that would help to ensure he continues to play for the club he clearly loves being at.

