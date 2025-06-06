Column Jarrad Branthwaite: Why is he overlooked for England? For the second straight squad announcement, Jarrad Branthwaite’s name was a glaring omission for England. Harry Diamond 6 June 2025 34comments (last) For the second straight squad announcement, Jarrad Branthwaite’s name was a glaring omission for England. The centre-back was not included for Thomas Tuchel’s maiden squad in March and is again missing this month. When England take on Andorra and Senegal in June, Branthwaite will be watching on from home. Everton may feel a sense of relief that the 22-year-old is getting some well-earned rest, but it raises the question as to what England feel Branthwaite is missing? Those who watch the defender on a regular basis in blue are in no doubt that he belongs in the Three Lions’ squad. A towering aerial presence, quick across the ground, and two-footed, the attributes are there for all to see. Except, it seems, England, with Branthwaite’s international career spanning just 28 minutes as things stand. This month, Tuchel has included the uncapped Trevoh Chalobah, the latest name selected ahead of Branthwaite. Even in the absence of the experienced Harry Maguire, John Stones and Marc Guehi, he finds himself behind the Chelsea defender, Levi Colwill, Ezri Konsa and Dan Burn in Tuchel’s plans. The eye-test would certainly question that decision, but what do the numbers suggest? Judging defenders on volume of actions is dangerous territory, with those in the lower-half of the table required to do more – and more often. Success rates offer a better gauge and Branthwaite outperforms all of England’s current centre-back options on a variety of metrics. He ranks in the 80th percentile of Premier League defenders for percentage of defensive duels won, a statistic that improves to he 84th percentile when it comes to aerial contests alone. For comparison, Colwill (60th percentile) comes closest for overall defensive duels won, while even the 6ft 7in Dan Burn falls behind Branthwaite (74th percentile) for aerial successes. Branthwaite also leads the current squad selections when it comes to progressive carries (68th percentile) and ranks behind only Colwill for progressive passes per 90. So far, so good. The glaring weakness in the comparisons is Branthwaite’s pass accuracy. At just 82%, it places him in the lowest 13% of Premier League defenders. Only Chalobah (38th percentile) joins him in the bottom 40% of his positional peers. Stylistic differences will be a factor, with each of the names ahead of him currently competing for sides who, on average, have the greater share of possession. Everton’s average of 40.5% was the second-lowest in the league last season, behind only Nottingham Forest. Tuchel may want to see more from Branthwaite, but omitting him from recent squads has denied him the chance to see his capabilities up close. It feels as if there’s an opening for England at centre-back heading into next summer’s World Cup and Branthwaite has shown he’s more than capable. With only a handful of international breaks until next summer’s World Cup, here’s hoping he has the opportunity to prove it. Reader Comments (34) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:20:11 Bloody hell, I can't keep up with all these articles. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:20:58 Anyway, he's injured. Pointless asking the question. John Chambers 3 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:23:24 He was ignored because he did his hamstring before the squad was announced!!! Ian Jones 4 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:36:45 Paul, I think both you and John have nailed it!If you had taken note of some of the responses to your recent article...'Everton braced for Branthwaite bids as Champions League clubs circle' in which you wrote..'However, Branthwaite could consider his options amid the prospect of Champions League football, having been overlooked for Thomas Tuchel's first two England squads.'You might have read thst Jarrad is injured... as confirmed by Paul and John. Ian Jones 5 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:45:44 The above comment was meant for Harry! Jay Harris 6 Posted 06/06/2025 at 16:53:05 Enough said already. Jarrad's undoubted talent will come to the fore. Harry Diamond Editorial Team 7 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:02:02 Ian (4),Yes, his hamstring injury was badly timed given the other absentees in the squad, but he's been overlooked for some time. I wanted to have a little dig into what might be the reason why. Sadly, I don't think he would have been a cert for this squad regardless. Ian Jones 8 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:37:41 Harry, okay, but he has only been overlooked for one squad by this manager, possibly lots of competition. Can't pick everyone. Injured for this one. Micky Norman 9 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:49:21 Oh dear. This is all getting silly. Just because you can do something with AI driven stats doesn't mean you should do it. The lad is injured. He is in the 100th percentile for centre backs on the treatment table right-now. Please stop this nonsense before the site becomes a joke. Jack Convery 10 Posted 06/06/2025 at 17:55:38 Tuchel his telling him from the announcement of his first squad, that included Quansah, that he needs to be at a Sly Six club. You cannot defend the Quansah pick; on form and ability, Branthwaite is streets ahead of most of his peers.I just hope he doesn't move. His ability will shine and Tuchel won't be around for long. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 06/06/2025 at 18:43:28 I think if we look back at fairly recent history, we've just never been fashionable with England. Ray Wilson and Alan Ball were executions, and Jordan Pickford is now.But even Bob Latchford didn't get much of a look-in, Joe Royle neither. Colin Harvey had just one appearance and Howard Kendall never appeared for the senior team.Given my indifference to England, it doesn't bother me too much, but the player is good enough to represent his country by a mile. Colin Glassar 12 Posted 06/06/2025 at 18:53:07 Colin Harvey and Howard Kendall never got a look in. Same goes for Lyons, McKenzie, Dobson, King, Labone, Bainsey etc…. Everton is a kiss of death for your English career, apparently. Liam Mogan 13 Posted 06/06/2025 at 18:59:53 Dixie Dean picked up a measly 16 caps for England.Mustn't have been good enough to get any more, as he only got 18 goals. Geoff Trenner 14 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:08:08 Colin @12. Labone and Baines both got a decent number of caps. Both were up against very stiff competition in their positions but you could certainly argue that they both deserved more.I think that young Jarrad will be an England regular for many many years. I just hope that he can achieve the success that he deserves in an Everton shirt. Ian Jones 15 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:12:30 Danny, love your mistype re Wilson and Ball... Andrew Ellams 16 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:15:03 Liam, in Dixie's day, there were no tournaments or qualifiers to pick up caps. England games were a lot fewer and further between than they are now. Ian Bennett 17 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:15:18 It will be interesting if Thomas Frank goes to Spurs. This will see if he's got it or not.I have my doubts that he can sort out defences. Liam Mogan 18 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:19:12 Andrew 16 - yes, I get that, but they played a lot more than 16 games over the decade Dixie was in his prime (about 60+ looking at records). Liam Mogan 19 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:20:26 Leighton Baines was really unlucky that his career overlapped that of Ashley Cole, who was an outstanding left-back. Liam Mogan 20 Posted 06/06/2025 at 19:30:05 Re Dixie - just did a bit of searching and it appears he only played for England 3 times after he turned 22 and had issues with FA officials: How goal legend Dixie Dean was snubbed by England for most of his career Ian Wilkins 21 Posted 06/06/2025 at 21:21:47 If Quansah and Chelobah are being picked ahead of Branthwaite, then something's wrong. Either the judgement of the England manager is highly questionable and we might as well all stop watching now (he also recalled Henderson, for fuck's sake), or he only watches the so called bigger teams, in which case aspiring England players can't flourish at Everton. Horrible stuff really, either way. Ian Jones 22 Posted 06/06/2025 at 22:05:03 I will also add that Tuchel is here to do one job, win the next World Cup. I don't think, at the moment, he has the mindset to look at the future... and blood youngsters like Branthwaite, especially if they haven't experienced much football at the higher levels, like Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. I assume that's why players like Chalobah or Quansah are included. Jarrad is probably better than them but he may have to wait for the next manager as I can't see England winning the next World Cup.If Tuchel thinks Henderson will help him win the World Cup, he'll be in the squad. I am sure if he felt Alan Shearer could score hat-tricks every game, he'd pick him too… Okay, that's an exaggeration. Si Cooper 23 Posted 06/06/2025 at 22:08:55 Ah, the good old passing accuracy stat.One of the worst of the lot when there is no context.If you only ever pass the ball 5-10 yards to someone else who then does something useful with it,you could have amazing accuracy stats.However if, like Jarrad, you're actually expected to be quite creative and expansive whilst playing for a team that often has low possession stats, then your accuracy is very much more likely to be somewhat compromised.God save us from badly used stats! Colin Glassar 24 Posted 06/06/2025 at 22:25:31 Geoff 14, true that Cole was the superior player but Bainsey made one mistake and he was crucified by the national media (even though it was Slippy's fault for leaving him exposed). Everton players, playing for England, are under massive pressure from the media. Jordan Pickford is a perfect example. They'll never forgive him for keeping out Ramsdale, Butland, Trafford, Pope etc… Justin Doone 25 Posted 06/06/2025 at 22:57:26 Selfishly, I'm happy he's not, and I would not be surprised if he was left out, even if not injured. I think he's a good defender and, a few seasons ago, I compared him to John Terry. But, to be honest, he's more John Stones. Being critical, he does generally in every game make a simple passing mistake, giving up the ball far to cheaply. As last man, you just can't do that. He's not alone as Tarkowski and O'Brien have done likewise. They try to rush a pass that's never on. Partly due to the lack of options and movement from midfield. Like Stones, he's not got the tough, ruthless streak and does get pushed off the ball at times like he's off balance trying to do too much with the ball. Although he's got a bit of pace, he's not particularly quick over the first 6 yards, so I can understand at international level it gets highlighted more. He can definitely improve the first two areas but also our tactics and our way of playing doesn't fit the England tactics whereas a Man City, Chelsea, or Liverpool team does in having more controlled possession. That's the worry, he wants to play for a club that plays a similar 'possibly better' style suited to the modern game. As for Dixe Dean, I think WW2 may have proved a major blockage of international fixtures too. Don't forget, England didn't partake in the first few World Cup tournaments so even fewer games until we entered and qualified for the 1950 edition. Andrew Keatley 26 Posted 06/06/2025 at 23:34:19 If he had been fit, then I suspect Branthwaite probably would have been in that group of senior players that Tuchel asked to go with the Under 21s to the Euros – including Delap, Quansah and Elliott Anderson. Branthwaite might have ended up politely declining; Rico Lewis and Adam Wharton were not named in the Under-21 squad, and would surely have been certain starters – but perhaps after playing for the senior England side they no longer wish to drop down to play with the Under-21s. Maybe there is another reason for those omissions, though.The current England squad contains 7 players who are still eligible to play in the Under-21s European Championships this summer; James Trafford, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Levi Colwill, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke. Decent crop of young players right now. Brian Wilkinson 27 Posted 07/06/2025 at 00:10:17 Touchel has singled Pickford out and said although he's Number 1, he warns him the race is on for Number 1.Funny he never singled Harry Kane out saying the race is on for the striker job, or Jude Bellingham or any other area of the pitch.If one player has been consistent for England, it is Pickford – he is the last player he should be warning. Dennis Stevens 28 Posted 07/06/2025 at 01:13:12 Justin #25,By the time WWII came around it was Lawton rather than Dean for England. Dean hadn't been capped since '32 and had left Everton in '37. Ian Campbell 29 Posted 07/06/2025 at 02:14:07 Who is arsed about Jarrad playing for England? I follow Lancs CCC and they have been destroyed because of having to release players for the national side. Just sayin' like. Matt Traynor 30 Posted 07/06/2025 at 02:34:15 Ian #19, that's hardly apple-to-apple is it? International cricketers are away for large parts of the year.We're caught between a rock and a hard place with Jarrad on this. If he keeps getting overlooked, then talk will be he needs to be playing for a Champions League side, etc. Head turned. If he does get picked, then other players in the squad will get into his ear about joining their side. Head turned.Personally I think this forthcoming 2025-26 season will be his last as an Everton player – unless either his form goes off a cliff, or something extraordinary happens for us. (And that never happens, right?) Eric Myles 31 Posted 07/06/2025 at 02:37:05 Well, I for one thought the article was good.As for Dixie's England appearances, didn't he play in a few exhibition games for them? Not sure if they count as caps but they took his goal tally to the 100 mark in the one season. Jerome Shields 32 Posted 07/06/2025 at 07:43:48 It is only recently that Branthwaite has been up to scratch with Everton. He has made errors. He seems to play well with O'Brien. He does play okay with Tarkowski, but not as well with Keane. Some of this could be to do with injury recovery, but I have always found Tuchel to be a strange fish and he seems to take professional experience to the extreme in his first squad, which would suggest taking any risks was a no-no at the start of his England career. Martin Farrington 33 Posted 07/06/2025 at 09:47:51 Internationals are world class crap. Manufactured by FIFA for officials to line their pockets.Like UEFA, Premier League and the EU full of no mark protected thieves. What do clubs get out of it. The ones who own the players. Not national pride, thats for sure.Nothing more than a puppet show.Players frequently get injured and come back exhausted.Clubs then have to do without the injured world class player(s) for lengthy periods. Which denies the fans, the people invested with love and passion and week in week out support being able to watch their hero(s) for weeks or months.Why are clubs not joining together and telling Fifa and Uefa to fuck off. Its not like those belligerent automatons do anything positive at all Rob Halligan 34 Posted 07/06/2025 at 09:59:33 Liam Delap has had to withdraw from the England squad for the European U21’s tournament this summer due to club commitments, ie the FIFA club World Cup. Upon his return from that tournament he will then become a regular in the full England squad, simply because of him joining Chelsea. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb