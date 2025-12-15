15/12/2025





James Garner is ready to embrace the additional responsibility of leading the Everton midfield in Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s absence.

Gana Gueye, along with teammate Iliman Ndiaye, have departed to join the Senegal national team camp for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. They’re set to play their opening contest on December 23 against Botswana.

Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall suffered a hamstring issue on his return to Stamford Bridge, a game the Toffees lost 2-0.

Garner is enjoying a great season so far and he has played most of his matches at the heart of the Everton midfield, partnering Gana, while Dewsbury-Hall has played as a number 10. However, the Birkenhead-born player has also shown his versatility on several occasions and has also been utilised as a fullback on either flank by David Moyes.

Discussing stepping up to fill the void of his teammates after the Toffees' frustrating 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Garner said, "I think [playing as a senior midfielder] comes quite naturally, to be fair.

"I'm quite a quiet leader. I've been captain pretty much every single place I've been at, coming through the youth teams, so it comes quite naturally to me.

"Hopefully, I can bring the lads along and whoever I end up playing with in midfield, I'm sure I can help them and they can help me.

"We just want to keep picking up three points and keep on climbing the table."

Despite suffering a loss at Stamford Bridge, a ground Everton haven’t won in since 1994, there were positives to take from the display. The Blues had several chances to claw their way back into the game but failed to capitalise on them.

They also recorded more final third entries (58 to 44), completed more passes in the attacking third than Enzo Maresca's side (117 to 110), and won more duels (55 per cent) on the day – but couldn't find a way breakthrough in west London.

David Moyes’ side registered 11 shots on goal in total, with Iliman Ndiaye coming the closest, hitting the far post late in the game.

"One-thousand per cent [it shows the progress that's being made]," Garner continued. "I think we've come on leaps and bounds.

"Maybe a year or two ago, we come here and we sit back and we have 20-30 per cent of the ball, whereas today we play against one of the best teams in the league, in the Champions League and we have a large spell on the ball and I think we were a better team for large parts of the game.

"But being the better team doesn't get you three points, at the end of the day – they were clinical in both boxes and we weren't.

"That's the end story of the game, but definitely there are a lot of positives to take and we just need to pick ourselves up now and go again."

England head coach Thomas Tuchel was in attendance at Stamford Bridge. Garner, who has received the backing of Moyes to make his maiden England appearance sooner rather than later, added, "I hope so, yes. That is the plan but, at the same time, I'm not too focused on it.

"I'm just trying to be my best every single weekend and get three points for the team. If that means me hopefully getting a call-up one day, I'll be really happy."

