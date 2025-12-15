15/12/2025





James Garner insists he’s not worried about his Everton contract situation, with the midfielder entering the final six months of his contract. Instead, he prefers keeping his focus on the pitch and taking it one week at a time.

Signed from Manchester United for an initial £9m in 2022, Garner has made over 100 appearances for the Blues and has been one of the standout players for David Moyes this season.

He’s featured in every single game of Everton’s current campaign, playing across multiple positions, and recent reports claim that official talks have begun to extend the 24-year-old’s deal.

When asked about his contractual situation, Garner said, “I haven’t thought much about it, no. I am just touching in week in, week out.

“You can’t really think too far ahead, so week in, week out, I am just trying to get better as a player and try and help the team as much as I can.

“We have come on leaps and bounds since I first joined the club, so we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Elaborating on the targets for this season, the Birkenhead-born player added, “Targets as a team this season are definitely to finish in the top half, if not, try and get into a European spot.

“I don’t think that is unrealistic at all, we have got the quality, the players.

“I think we have shown already this season we are competing against some of the bigger teams, and we are winning, so the aim this season is to finish as high as we can.”

Everton finished 13th last season following the relegation battles prior to that and currently find themselves ninth in the Premier League standings after Matchday 16.

