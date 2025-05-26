A very early start, even by my standards. I had to wake a very unhappy dog, who didn't like the 5 am schedule in comparison to her usual 6:30 am routine. I explained that I needed to get into Kings Cross early to beat the Mackems to a seat on the train. I think she begrudgingly understood.

As expected, Kings Cross station was heaving with Sunderland supporters. The signs were good as the franchise has changed hands and the new colour of their trains are blue. The Train Manager read out the usual safety announcements and ticket warnings, then finished it off with "Haway the Lads", which drew a loud cheer. Nice touch.

Into Newcastle and I met with a former Army colleague, who is from Durham, who I've known for 20 years and is a big Newcastle supporter. We eventually ended up in the Tyneside Irish Centre close to the stadium. He's been going to St James' Park all of his life, but never been to the Irish Centre. Knowing my Irish connections, he wanted to take me there.

It was a good laugh, mixing with the Geordies, and there were a few Blues in there too. I had a great non-football conversation with a Newcastle fan over from Northern Ireland and we swapped stories. It was a good atmosphere amongst the supporters and it was like that all over the city. Unlike London, none of this "Home Supporters Only" nonsense. We are the same. No-one bats an eyelid on Country Road with away supporters in my experience.

The short walk to the stadium, and, in keeping with my promise to my sister to eat (she worries), I remembered I hadn't eaten since 6 am, so I stopped for fuel. A nutritious cheeseburger with onions from a van right next to the stadium: The Mighty Bite.

Across the road, there was someone in one of those plastic dinosaur costumes with small arms that they use to have a dig at Pickford. I went over and introduced myself and told him that it was a warm day, so he might want to make himself comfortable and change his attire.

Showing him the footage of our supporters at Craven Cottage singing Jordan's song, I think he smiled, although I couldn't tell as he was a dinosaur. We shook hands (well, claws), wished each other well, and into the stadium we headed.

A boisterous atmosphere downstairs as we queued with Newcastle supporters filing past us, mainly consisting of the Jordan Pickford song. A few of those in black and white got a bit irate, but it was mostly friendly. We knew it was going to be a good day.

I made my way up the infamous stairs. It didn't seem as bad as previous visits. It did make me think of the Everton Stadium. I was in the lower South Stand for the test event and my season ticket is in the lower East Stand, but when I looked up at the upper sections, especially the South Stand, they looked incredibly steep. On the limits of architectural legal regulations, apparently.

The match was a strange one. Newcastle Utd seemed nervous and their supporters were edgy, which I suppose was understandable. We were the better team, and it wasn't just a defensive display. We actually controlled the game and took it to the hosts without fear, playing some really nice football, mostly with Ndiaye and Alcaraz at the centre of it, with Beto causing problems to their defence, with his usual 'running himself into the ground' effort.

Onto the players. As usual, how I saw it without the benefit of television replays. Feel free to agree or disagree.

Jordan Pickford: Well, not just because it was against Newcastle, when the emotion can often take the better of him, he put in a sterling assured performance. Some great saves, including a quick response double from a long range shot before stopping the follow up from point blank range. He didn't rise to the bait. He hates Newcastle, he hates the red shite, Jordan Pickford is dynamite.

Ashley Young: He's been very important for us. He minimised any threat young Anthony Gordon tried to impose, using his experience and wise head as always. I have nothing but respect for the way he has conducted himself throughout his career and time with Everton. And it's always good to have a narky wind-up merchant in the team!

Jake O'Brien: No Tarkowski, no Branthwaite… the boy from Cork took control and defied his young years. We have another special one there.

Michael Keane: Often a critic, I gave him Man of the Match a few weeks ago. If that was his last performance in an Everton shirt, then he put in a very good performance. Between him and Jake, they barely put a foot wrong all match, to the point I hardly realised Isak was playing. Respect when due, but I don't think we should keep him. A couple of good performances doesn't mask the bigger picture.

Vitalii Mykolenko: I'm really pleased for him. He has always been a decent defender for us and he comes across as very unassuming and humble. His form of recent games, and yesterday, has seen him getting forward a lot more, which is what you want from your full-backs… and his crossing was really good. One nearly resulted in an Alcaraz goal; another did!

James Garner: A modest performance but, like most of the team, he put a shift in and didn't do much wrong. Don't be fooled by his slight build: he likes a tackle and covers well for the full-backs.

Idrissa Gana Gueye: I can't express my admiration anymore than I already have this season. Absolutely outstanding and consistent, as he has been all season. And demonstrated that there is more to his game than breaking up play and winning the ball back. He can play a bit too.

Jack Harrison: I don't want to get negative on what was a great team performance and day out, so I won't comment. Thank you, Jack, and I wish you well. You always put in the effort, there was no doubting that.

Charly Alcaraz: Simply stunning. He tortured Newcastle all afternoon when he was on the pitch. Unlucky not to have scored at least a brace but for Pope having a very good game. He may not be the tallest, but he can sure leap, almost Tim Cahill-esque. Thumping header for his and our deserved goal, with the impressive Pope rooted like a mature tree trunk. He excites and gets supporters on their feet when he has the ball. £15M and 22 years old. Sign him now. Don't even negotiate it.

Iliman Ndiaye: Ditto for what I said about Alcaraz. He makes things happen and gets the supporters going. From what I witnessed, Newcastle must have done their homework and had his number marked. Whenever he got the ball, they had three players around him. There was one phase of play where he skipped passed three of his attractors and, despite their efforts to chop him down in a 1970s Leeds like style, he shrugged them off, didn't dive for the free kick and kept going forward. We used to say it about Ross Barkley, but our Senegalese magician is a true diamond.

Beto: What can you say about the big man? He may not be the best, but he's a handful and works hard for his team mates off the ball, which often goes unnoticed and creates openings for others as he distracts defenders, even if it's not him on the end of it. He's become a cult figure and the supporters have taken to him.

Substitutions:

Dwight McNeil: He did okay with some nice play and touches. He's still coming back to full fitness, so hopefully the summer and pre-season will prepare him and get him back to his best.

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Regardless of opinion, myself included, it was nice to see him get his swan song. His passion for Everton can't be questioned in my view. But sometimes, that isn't enough. Thank you for the moments and best wishes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: He has become an enigma. In fairness, coming on so late, he didn't really have time to affect the game. I hope he manages to recover from the injuries and get his career back on track, wherever that may be. He's still relatively young and I wouldn't be too disappointed if we kept him.

So… my Man of the Matc h . It was nice to have so many to choose from. I could have gone for O'Brien. It could have been Alcaraz or Ndiaye. Maybe Gana with his limitless energy.

But, for me, it goes to our Goalkeeper. Jordan Pickford.

I don't know how the atmosphere came over for those watching or listening. As I've mentioned on other threads, where they position the away supporters at St James' Park makes it difficult as we are so far from the media microphones for it to truly convey what it's actually like. But, believe me, it was relentless throughout.

Jordan must have been loving his new song constantly ringing out at that stadium, and he could hear it. All the usuals, Spirit, Forever, Marching (Mark!!), but the best was when we broke out to a few renditions of the La's There She Goes.

The young kid, probably 6 years old, who stood on his seat in front of me for the entire match knew all the words. His dad must have been playing it to him all week following last Sunday.

I leaned over and shook hands with both of them and told the young lad that his day was coming. That song is now on the matchday playlist and feature. Uniquely Everton, which I like about our chanting.

The manager and players came over at the end to take the appreciation of the adoring supporters, who, after a difficult season, got a reward for our dedication to our club.

Moyes deservedly takes credit for pulling us back from the potential disaster and iceberg we were heading towards. Jordan obviously lapped it up, but telling to me was Doucoure. Last man standing and didn't seem to want to leave the pitch.

A shame there is no chance of the players offering their shirts to young supporters at that place. They just applauded us and I hope wished us well for the trek back down those stairs!!

Back to the station. It wouldn't be a Sunday or Danny trip without a drama with trains. They cancelled the one I planned to get on, so I had to hang around for almost an hour. The bonus being the company has given me a £22 refund off my £104 ticket for the inconvenience. Small victories.

A 3½-hour trip back to Kings Cross, this time talking to Geordies, most of whom got off at Durham, Darlington and York. Interesting talking to them. They are not convinced by Anthony Gordon and from our side, they called out Gana and Beto. They were surprised when I told them Gana's age. Obviously, they couldn't bring themselves to praise England's No 1, even though they'll cheer him in the next England match!!

Home just before midnight, to be greeted by a pleased hound and straight to bed. A long day, but as ever, worth every single minute of it.

There she goes… another season over — but another one to look forward to. Once again, it is us, the supporters, that — no matter what they threw at us — persevered and always backed them.