Season › 2024-25 › News Pickford's penalty save puts England through Lyndon Lloyd 06/07/2024 32comments | Jump to last Jordan Pickford will contest his third semi-final in a major international tournament after his penalty save proved to be the critical difference that saw England past Switzerland in another dramatic penalty shoout-out at Euro 2024. The Everton star got down well to block Manuel Akanji's opening penalty after the game itself had ended 1-1 in Düsseldorf and when all five England players scored their spot-kicks, Gareth Southgate's much-maligned side booked a date with the Netherlands in the last four next Wednesday. After 75 goalless and tightly-contested minutes, Switzerland had rocked England back on their heels with the first goal when a deflected cross fell to Breel Embolo in front of goal and he held off Kyle Walker to force it over the line from close range. England were level within five minutes, though, as Bakayo Saka took advantage of Declan Rice's decoy run to whip a low shot in off the far post from the edge of the box to force extra time. Article continues below video content Pickford was almost caught out by a wicked corner that looked as though it might sneak directly in but it smacked off the upright instead but he made an important save to deny substitute Almoudin as penalties loomed, a strong-handed parry to push away the Burnley man's powerful drive. Playing in his fourth shoot-out for England, Pickford added to his tally of three saves when his pre-game preparation paid off and he correctly dived to his left to save Akanki's placed effort off a short run-up. From there on, England's penalty takers showed uncharacteristic confidence, nerve and skill to shrug off the nation's previous failings in such pressure situations from the spot to score all five penalties against Yann Sommer and progress. Pickford admitted afterwards that the referee's threats to book him for his gamesmanship between spot-kicks meant he couldn't go through his normal process of trying to break the concentration of his opponents but images of his water bottle with researched directives over how to approach each penalty taker demonstrated the edge he used to help England through. In the last match of the quarter-final round, Ronald Koeman's Netherlands overcame a 1-0 deficit to score twice in the space of five minutes and dump spirited Turkey out of the competition. Billy Shears 3 Posted 06/07/2024 at 19:47:33 Pleased for Pickford and a great goal by Saka but a pretty poor game in general.Let's hope for better in the next one! Ian Pilkington 4 Posted 06/07/2024 at 19:50:57 Our second greatest goalkeeper in club history Roger Helm 5 Posted 06/07/2024 at 19:53:13 Well played, Jordan. He had no chance with their slightly fluky goal and he made what turned out to be the crucial save. Dennis Stevens 6 Posted 06/07/2024 at 19:57:01 Better than Ted Sagar, Ian? Brendan Fox 7 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:02:23 Another penalty shootout and another save from Pickford, the BBC pundits wanking themselves off over Trent scoring the winning penalty but not giving Picks the credit for getting the team the advantage in the first place Ed Prytherch 8 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:09:28 Brendan, did you really expect anything else? I am only surprised that Joe Gomez did not come on. Andrew Merrick 9 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:09:53 Bloody hell, thought picks was moonlighting for Holland then, same strip...hahaMade up for a reorganised England, and Jordan in particular.Just hope the manager takes some positives from giving his young guns a go...cmon Ian Pilkington 10 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:16:28 Dennis I go all the way back to Westy.I remember standing on the Goodison Paddock 60 years ago listening the arl fellas reminiscing about the great days of Dixie and Tommy LawtonSagar was undoubtedly the greatest of his era, but he it was often mentioned that he was miserable bastard! Alan Corken 11 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:22:39 England haven't played a decent team and they have looked dreadful against the third-rate opposition they have so far faced. And yet, because the way the draw has worked out, they are in the semi-final. It is possible that in this semi-final Southgate will be up against Koeman, a manager possibly even worse than he is himself. So a place in the final is a distinct possibility. I guess a runners up medal isn't too bad for Bellingham, Trippier, Terence Trent D'arby (or whatever the kopite dickhead is called) and a most of the others in the England team, who, let's face it, really aren't up to the level required in top class international football. Paul Greenly Jones 12 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:57:00 How come every other player taking penalties is referred to by their surname, with ‘Trent’ being the exception?? Who’s blowing who? Mike Keating 13 Posted 06/07/2024 at 20:58:57 Dennis@6I was about to say the same - my aunty took me to a pub (The Blue Anchor?) and got Ted Sagar to sign a beer mat for me. Unfortunately, I lost it.P.S. hope Koeman & Co get twatted tonight. Jay Harris 14 Posted 06/07/2024 at 21:17:56 Brendan #7,Totally agree. They're now interviewing TAA as the hero of the penalty shootout. No mention of Pickford nor the other penalty takers. Jay Harris 15 Posted 06/07/2024 at 21:19:55 Now they're doing the same with Van Dijk.“Brilliant in both boxes!”OMG, when will they stop? Alastair Donaldson 16 Posted 06/07/2024 at 21:45:34 It's Trent as the dumbass pundits can't manage the double-barrelled surname!!Pickford was always going to get to one of them. Hopefully the RS contingent in orange get mullered by Turkey.. now there's an exciting team. Andy Crooks 17 Posted 06/07/2024 at 21:57:49 Throughout the match the lamentable Shearer suggested that Pickford was hitting long balls entirely of his own volition. Somehow, thwarting Southgate's instructions. He hates Jordan and it is obvious why. Tom Bowers 18 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:03:38 So woeful Southgate get's out of jail yet again.Having (yet again) picking the wrong starting eleven Southgate's faves struggled exactly the same way as previous games and still got a lifeline.He was forced to use his subs. who rescued a desperate situation.Surely the God's are with us and surely we will win this trophy with this hopeless manager. Colin Glassar 19 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:23:59 Alan 11, Plodders Vs Cloggers? Andy, Shearer is such a biased shithead. The other day he was moaning about goalies trying to play it out and not trying to hit long balls over high defensive lines. But when the lad from Sunderland does it ……. Rob Halligan 20 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:39:17 Trent Arnold can fuck right off. I wouldn’t cheer anything any of those red shite gobshites do for England. Tom Bowers 21 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:46:35 Pickford has done as expected and has proved his worth but England are toothless like Everton despite having Harry Kane.In the next match they may need a few more goals to get to the final and certainly against Spain or France if they make the final.Personally I would start Eze and Toney but Southgate will stubbornly stick to his problem eleven. Mike Iddon 22 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:49:53 Good to see all the England haters out in force, if they are so shite why watch them yet everybody does and then comments…….to say Bellingham alone is not up to the top class level of an international footballer is just stupid clickbait. Hate him if you must, but Southgate has won more knockout games at tournaments than his 17 predecessors combined going back to 1966; that’s how shit England really were previously. Ian Jones 23 Posted 06/07/2024 at 22:51:53 I love the criticism of Gareth Southgate. He's in charge of a team that has now reached at least 3 semi-finals. Must be doing something right. The tactics may seem strange and player selections not to everyone's liking but somehow the team plod on and get results.If England were to actually get to and win the final, he'll become Sir Gareth Southgate. Jerome Shields 24 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:06:54 Ian#23Alot of the play in this competition reminds me of Dyche ball. It is not impossible that England may win this competition and Pickford become a Cult hero. Jeff Armstrong 25 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:06:56 England have done well in recent tournaments despite Southgate, not because of him, he is a terrible manager, negative, no bottle, and defends what he has at the start of the game, he’s a Moyes disciple and will never win anything.Oh sorry Moyse’s won the Europa conference league, the 43rd competition he’s led a team into Colin Glassar 26 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:18:22 Spot on, Jeff. England are where they are despite Southgate, not thanks to him. The second half capitulations against Croatia (World Cup) and Italy (euros) showed his mettle in crunch games. His team selections and negative tactics mean he’s a very luck man to have so many great, young players at his disposal. Neil Lawson 27 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:18:39 Would you nay sayers prefer that England played with style and pace, attacking relentlessly, creating chance after chance, coming up against a negative defensive team with a goalie on top form, suffering bad luck, bad refereeing, and dodgy VAR, and ultimately losing? Yep. Me too. 😁 Michael Lynch 28 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:22:34 If you google England Penalty Hero, it's Jordan Pickford's name that comes up the most. Sure, "Trent" gets a few mentions, but not as many as our Jordan.In fact, the biggest "Trent" arse sucker is Gary Lineker, but it's a rare day that he doesn't make an utter twat of himself, so it's not surprising. Rob Birks 29 Posted 06/07/2024 at 23:36:32 ARNOLDcan we please, as toffees, stop calling TAA TRENT.Please please Sean Kearns 30 Posted 07/07/2024 at 00:08:25 I still stand by my observation that he costs us as many points as he saves us… and he’s off his head… and he’s a wool… the shite clearence in the last round for England when he almost got lobbed was just sheer luck that it didn’t go in. Would have been 2-0 and game over, also will never forget the derby years ago which I can never forgive him for…. On the other hand, without saving Maddison’s penalty we would have been relegated I have no doubts about that!! I’d shake his hand if I met the fella, just for never giving up on us and saving Maddo’s pen. But if we sold him this window I also wouldn’t be assed… Also TAA is a good local lad who is genuinely sound, and also happens to be world class imo. I’m as bitter a blue as the rest of you and I hope their plane goes down on the way to their first pre-season game, but we can call him Trent on here like. Takes a good northern lad to score a winning penalty apparently!! Saka, southgate, Pierce etc etc etc… puffs!!! Brian Wilkinson 31 Posted 07/07/2024 at 00:18:37 Wonder what the media will say if Pickford saves a penalty against st Virgil in the semi final.Could there be anything sweater than him mugging vvd off and sticking it right up him, Red shites would go into meltdown. George Stuart 32 Posted 07/07/2024 at 00:33:05 Genius tactics on Southgates part to have Saka score a genuine contender for best ever England goal to take them through to penalty shoot out.Rapps to Jorden for his part. He deserves all the plaudits. 