Season › 2024-25 › News Pickford and England through to second successive Euros final Lyndon Lloyd 10/07/2024 253comments | Jump to last Jordan Pickford will become the first England goalkeeper to contest two major tournament finals after Ollie Watkins stepped off the bench to fire Gareth Southgate’s men through to a match-up with Spain in Berlin on Sunday. The Aston Villa striker was a late introduction against the Netherlands for the tiring Harry Kane and with another gruelling period of extra-time looming, Watkins swivelled onto a pass from fellow sub Cole Palmer to rifle the ball across Verbruggen and inside the far post. England had cancelled out Xavi Simons’ seventh-minute opener for the Dutch when Kane was awarded a somewhat controversial penalty 11 minutes later and he swept home the spot-kick to make it 1-1. Despite putting in their best 45 minutes’ worth of football of the tournament so far in the first half, Southgate’s side weren’t able to press home their superiority. Article continues below video content Both sides hit the woodwork, first when Denzel Dumfries headed off the crossbar and Phil Foden hit the outside of the post with a superb, curling effort before the Manchester City forward saw his close-range shot stopped right on the goal line. Pickford, who had only been able to get his fingertips to Simons’ powerful drive for the Netherlands’ goal, was called upon to parry away Virgil van Dijk’s shot from a free-kick in the second half. At the other end, meanwhile, Bakayo Saka thought he’d won it for England with 12 minutes left when he turned in Kyle Walker’s cross but the goal was ruled out for offside against the City full-back. But Watkins came up trumps in the 90th minute with a dramatic winner that booked England’s place in the final of a second successive the European Championships and dumped former Toffees boss, Ronald Koeman, and his men out. Reader Comments (253) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kieran Kinsella 1 Posted 10/07/2024 at 16:55:32 My glass isn't half empty any more. In fact it is creating a vacuum and slowly sucking in all living matter into oblivion.I am pessimistic because when I think of Netherlands I think of:1988 thrashing of England.Last minute Wim Kieft winner of Eire at Euro 88.Koeman's foul and freekick versus England before USA 1994.Koeman getting away without a red card for Feyernoord v Everton.Nations Lague final defeat to Koeman's Holland after we beat Swiss on penalties in semi.Koeman's negative impact on my mental health as Everton manager.Saint VVD versus villain Pickford dynamic with a corrupt ref.Meanwhile I am also concerned about Southgate, his tactics, selection, loser mentality, failure to win anything. Poor form of Foden, Walker, Kane etc.But I guess we will see what happens. Mark Murphy 2 Posted 10/07/2024 at 16:55:47 Just heard that Jonny Heitinga is on the shites new coaching team. Paul Ferry 3 Posted 10/07/2024 at 17:58:37 He's an ugly fucker Mark, the spitting image of the new fucking ugly red shite coach. Clearly they have been looking across the park admiringly at our three hard boiled eggs. The home secretary says we need to tighten the laws on crossbows: fuck me, what have we become? Kieran Kinsella 4 Posted 10/07/2024 at 18:01:57 Hopefully his time there goes as well as Sammy Lee's time did as a coach at Goodison. Jamie Crowley 5 Posted 10/07/2024 at 18:14:57 If England win, that's what? Two finals and two semi-finals for Gareth Southgate?That's actually impressive.So why do I feel he's holding back this squad? Gareth, release the Kraken. Move forward, up the pitch, with intent and pace. Please don't dally and look for possession. Like, please do the right thing. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 10/07/2024 at 18:45:57 The Tango’d Dutch fans will outnumber the England fans by a 2:1 ratio, and they also have the famous Yellow wall end of Dortmund. Paul Ferry 7 Posted 10/07/2024 at 18:57:16 Does anyone really believe that the gozzy-eyed conservative twat jam-maker will make any siginificant changes?C&A man will bring back Guehi for Konsa but the only point of controvery – oooooooooooohhhhhhhhh 😗😗😗😗😗 controversy (Southgate and controversy go together like Swizterland and courage on the battlefield and high seas, except, of course, when the never-to-be-forgiven tepid twat taps a penalty straight at the German keeper) – is whether or not Luke Shaw starts, who was arguably in the running to be one of the best on the pitch for his half-hour or so on Sunday. But gormless will probably stick with Saka because that would be two changes. And what would we do with Saka if Shaw does start? At which point Southgate starts to get awful headaches and tiptoes up to bed with his ovaltine, asprin x2, non-addictive sleeping pill, and his well-thumbed copy of Sean Dyche and Massimialiano Allegri's co-authored manual on how to win matches by turning round and looking at your own goal. Paul Hewitt 8 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:01:22 I think a Dutch v Spain final would be a better game. So come on the cloggers Alan McGuffog 9 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:09:25 Paul...there's no doubt about it it would be a better game of football. And wouldn't it be lovely to see St Virgil and his mate Cody running around with winners medals too.? Tom Bowers 10 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:16:11 Southgate is unconvincing as the England boss and this predicable specimen has gone for the same starting eleven (except for Konsa) that has not impressed one iota.Even if they get past the Dutch it's hard to see them beating the Spaniards but stranger things happen in cup competitions. Barry Rathbone 11 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:16:33 Lost interest in England years ago so normally not arsed but our goalie is between the sticks and koeman treated us like an oily rag.C'mon Pickers, c'mon England Paul Ferry 12 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:16:51 As I said yesterday, Mr. Hewitt, you sometimes put up attention-seeking real rubbish on here. There's only one world champion team on our shores and that's the mighty quadruple winning Wigan Warriors, but there's room for a European trophy.Although I'm no big England fella, I do appreciate the happiness and morale boosting energy that a trophy would bring to the English, and God knows so many of them could do with some sunshine in their lives, if only for a little while. Paul Ferry 13 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:20:40 The line up is exactly as I predicted. Southgate is so easy to predict. Mr. Predictable needs to be gone. Paul Hewitt 14 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:27:18 Wow. Can't I even pick the team I want to win now?. Dave Cashen 15 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:30:09 I'm looking forward to the game. Despite both teams being manged by conservative managers. I think there is enough individual talent to give us some more memorable moments. Just cant be arsed watching ex-players who systematically failed themselves try to tell us where the current team is going wrong, so I will stay on laptop until the teams are out on the pitch Colin Glassar 16 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:34:36 C’mon England! I’m afraid the trophy already has a name etched on it and it’s neither of these two teams. But, stranger things have happened - Greece 2004.This is going to pens isn’t it? James Hughes 17 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:36:39 I really dislike Koeman so 4-0 to england, I keep trying to say us or we, but too many nations and good evertions on this site to say that James Hughes 18 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:36:40 I really dislike Koeman so 4-0 to England. I keep trying to say 'us' or 'we', but too many nations and good Evertonians on this site to say that. Dave Abrahams 19 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:44:29 After watching Holland v Turkey, I expect England to win by three goals or more – even with Southgate managing them. Paul Ferry 20 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:45:59 Colin 16, stop hiding behind riddles and conundrums. You're like that fecking flute riddler jock on League of Gentlemen. Stop this cat-and-mouse game. Which team are you talking about? "Transparency is the best form of politeness". (Catherine the Great). Kunal Desai 21 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:49:34 Be nice to smash these and ram one down Koeman's throat. He can sod off back to playing golf, the arrogant shitbag.Pickford take two: cry baby Van Dijk. Take him out for good this time. Kieran Kinsella 22 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:50:43 I was at Wembley when we beat them 4-1. I am hoping for a repeat of that as we've endured so much misery from Koeman and his cronies – it is long overdue. Colin Glassar 23 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:52:28 I have seen the future, Paul, and it’s not nice.Let’s squeeze these pips and make some orange juice. Kieran Kinsella 24 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:57:05 If the Dutch win I worry Koeman will pull out his old tricks against Spanish masters and bring on a couple of Dutch youngters called Tommy Van Davies and Ade Von Lookman who will help them win 4-1. Dale Self 25 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:58:53 Gozza has been saving his masterplan for these final two matches. Grab yer glasses and drink England to the Cup! Paul Ferry 26 Posted 10/07/2024 at 19:58:56 Oh No....Fucking Ian Darke and Landon Donovan on Fox. Colin Glassar 27 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:07:23 Saka doesn’t have a right peg. Fuck off Jamie Crowley 28 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:07:35 Rocket. Kieran Kinsella 29 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:08:21 ffs Paul Ferry 30 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:08:42 feck me, exocet - erm, Rice ... Paul Hewitt 31 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:09:03 Wow. That was some strike Jamie Crowley 32 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:09:11 I'm sure the English press will blame Jordan. 🙄 Kunal Desai 33 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:09:23 Fuck off. Great strike but what is Rice doing getting knocked off the ball by someone half his size? Paul Ferry 34 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:09:31 We always come from behind. Michael Kenrick 35 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:09:57 Oh dear... Pickford will get the blame for Rice's incompetence. Jamie Crowley 36 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:10:20 Might be a blessing? England will have to come out of their shell and attack now. Kieran Kinsella 37 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:10:56 His arms are too short. Inspector Gadget would have easily saved it. Tony McNulty 38 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:11:19 Is the ref's minimum bribery price written on Pickford's water bottle? Kieran Kinsella 39 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:12:17 Saka is the best player at controlling high balls in this team. His first touch is immense Kieran Kinsella 40 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:14:05 Let's teach these Paisleyites a lesson Jamie Crowley 41 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:15:02 Another absolute missile by Kane. Just missed, so close.Dude he got every bit of that. Dave Cashen 42 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:15:15 watching Trippier trying to come to terms with the offside law is hilarious. Three times in the opening 15 Paul Ferry 43 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:15:32 England have been well on top before and after Rice's shithouseness Rob Halligan 44 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:15:53 Penalty? Jamie Crowley 45 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:15:55 Dude this will be a PK Kieran Kinsella 46 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:16:17 raised flat foot gets none of the ball. goal kick Michael Kenrick 47 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:16:34 Can't believe this would be a penalty. Kieran Kinsella 48 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:16:46 Did they forget to bribe the VAR? Jamie Crowley 49 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:16:49 Come again, Kieran? Brent Stephens 50 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:16:59 Not a penalty Jamie Crowley 51 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:24 It's totally a pen. Just because the shot comes off doesn't mean he wasn't fouled. PK every time for me. Paul Hewitt 52 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:24 If that's a pen. It's a disgrace Michael Kenrick 53 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:31 Well, Bellingham must've had a word with the ref. Kieran Kinsella 54 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:35 Jamie I was being sarcastic. Brent Stephens 55 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:43 Crazy decision Jamie Crowley 56 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:17:58 Coulda broke his ankle. How the F is that not a PK? I don't understand your logic people? Kunal Desai 57 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:18:06 Yes get in. Peno.Not sure that's a pen though. Kieran Kinsella 58 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:18:24 How is it not a pen? He didn't touch the ball flat foot straight leg straight into kane Paul Hewitt 59 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:18:25 Football is finished Jamie Crowley 60 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:18:32 Roger that, Kieran! Brent Stephens 61 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:18:43 No penalty but get in! Rob Halligan 62 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:19:01 Harsh penalty, but an even harsher yellow card for Dumfries. Good penalty by Kane. Kieran Kinsella 63 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:19:21 PaulSo the weekly hip brush that causes Salah and co to dive is a pen but that is not? Colin Glassar 64 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:19:57 Is that Jim Carey from Dumb and Dumber in the Dutch goal? Michael Kenrick 65 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:20:06 Defender going for the block. Kane completed his shot then kicked his foot. Never a penalty. Jamie Crowley 66 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:20:10 Seriously - why do you folks think that isn't a pen? Studs way up, foot massively high, studs first, about breaks his ankle.How is that not a pen? Someone explain the "it's not a pen" position? Kieran Kinsella 67 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:20:42 I would have sent off Dumfries and VVD for complaining plus Koeman for being a dick. Jamie Crowley 68 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:21:01 But Michael, he make studs up contact and went through the point of contact, ergo went through the player?Whether the shot comes off or not is NOT a factor in a PK decision! Paul Hewitt 69 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:21:05 Officially a non contact sport now. Rob Halligan 70 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:21:07 Karma time for Koeman. Paul Ferry 71 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:21:15 Football is finished 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂100 per cent pen. That would have been a red in the middle of the pitch. Got nothing of the ball, high boot, made contact. Michael Kenrick 72 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:22:18 Follow-through which Harry Kane generated with his shot that caused the contact. Jamie Crowley 73 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:22:52 Ferry I'm with you. And Paul H - I adore physical footy in every aspect. But that "tackle" or attempted block ain't legal on any level! Brent Stephens 74 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:22:59 I agree that's more of Kane follow through than the defender kicking Kane. Jamie Crowley 75 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:23:56 No Michael - look at where the contact was for Kane initiating the shot and look where the defender's foot ends up - like a foot past contact.Anywho OFF THE GOAL LINE! Wtf Colin Glassar 76 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:24:14 Walker and Trippier are poor going forward. Paul Ferry 77 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:24:30 England battering the clog hopping turnip van Calvinists. Kieran Kinsella 78 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:24:49 Dirty Dutch rolling an extra ball onto the pitch Paul Hewitt 79 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:25:22 So what was the defender supposed to do? Just let him shoot? Jamie Crowley 80 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:26:27 Paul, no. He's supposed to block the shot. What he can't do while attempting to block the shot is drive through the dude's leg, waist high, with studs up, and about break his ankle.Hope that clears it up! 😂🤙🏻 Kieran Kinsella 81 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:26:37 Brent but it is like obstruction if nothing else. Why was his foot just hanging there with every likelihood Kane would hit it with the inertia of his shot? Paul Ferry 82 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:28:16 Yawn van Hewitt 🐤🐤🐤🐤🐥🐥🐥🐥 Dave Cashen 83 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:28:56 Dazzling feet from Foden. Is he going to start showing us his City form? I fucking hope so… Michael Kenrick 84 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:29:04 Don't think so, Jamie.Defender lifted his foot, Kane followed through his shot and made the contact. Jamie Crowley 85 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:30:14 There's obviously two sets of glasses to view this with.Like with Mike Gaynes regarding politics, we'll agree to disagree and move on, smiling. Michael Kenrick 86 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:30:42 Why wasn't that a penalty, then Jamie?Clogger sent flying. Come on now, be consistent. Could have broken his neck. Jamie Crowley 87 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:32:26 OMG what an effort by Foden.Whole crowd: "SHOOOOOOTTTTTTT!!!" Colin Glassar 88 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:32:44 Where has this England team been? Jamie Crowley 89 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:33:15 Michael -The argumentative tactic of comparing apples and oranges really doesn't work well. Keep your eye on the ball.But you knew that already Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:33:15 Posts hit, crossbar, goal line clearances. Is this entertaining football we are seeing? Brent Stephens 91 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:35:51 Kieran, I think you're joking about obstruction! Paul Ferry 92 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:37:21 Don't forget the pen that was not a pen Kieran 😂 Robert Tressell 93 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:37:37 Really don't like Koeman's shoes. Not quite as bad as the chunky soled white pump of the Slovak coach but still not good. Paul Hewitt 94 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:38:39 Why do so many footballers have holes in their socks? Kunal Desai 95 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:39:49 Foden playing like the Man City Foden. Dave Cashen 96 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:39:54 "Your support is fackin shit" Just when you thought the England Fans had started to learn a thing or two about respect… Paul Hewitt 97 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:41:17 Funny what happens when you play Foden in his right position Paul Ferry 98 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:43:31 Dave, they're from Mansfield, Barrow, Harlow, Keighley, Oswaldtwistle, and Telford, what can we expect mate. ? Michael Kenrick 99 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:44:54 More and longer spells now when they drop back into sideways and backwards bollocks, dropping the high tempo way down. Dave Cashen 100 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:46:39 And St Helens Paul Paul Ferry 101 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:47:35 MK, Koeman's lads will be delighted if it is 1-1 at half-time. Colin Glassar 102 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:48:43 Much better Jamie Crowley 103 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:49:05 Great half. Really, really good game. Paul Ferry 104 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:49:27 As ever, you catch me out Dave. How could I have forgotten St. Helens. Paul van Hewitt had better watch out once the neanderthals get back. Kieran Kinsella 105 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:49:39 The Cow man will be slipping the ref an extra fiver Michael Lynch 106 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:51:05 Great half, exciting and England so much more positive than before.Foden on fire, but Mainoo brilliant too. And I though it was a pen - anywhere else on the pitch and the ref would have called it straight away. Rob Halligan 107 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:54:33 England much the better team, but why do they sometimes treat the ball like a hot potato? Players with the ball have space to go forward, but instead get rid straight away with a sideways pass. Believe!! Michael Kenrick 108 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:54:42 Perfect discussion of the non-penalty on 5Live. Paul Hewitt 109 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:55:07 Your more likely to find Neanderthals in Chicago Jack Convery 110 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:55:56 Definitely a pen Dangerous play. Studs up and catches Kane. A half inch and he breaks his foot / ankle.Foden great. Jude doing his stuff. Walker has a duracel up his arse. Mainoo Wow. Can't see the Dutch playing worse second half.Need to keep it going. Michael Kenrick 111 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:56:46 Gary Neville spot on also. Ernie Baywood 112 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:56:56 Best we've seen from England. Debatable penalty, but I guess if that's a defender or midfielder clearing and they get caught like that it's a foul and a card every time. To quote HMHB:Oh you can't put your foot up in EuropeYou can't show your studs on the ‘nentThey take a dim view of a slightly raised shoeSo think on if you're up against Ghent Neil Tyrrell 113 Posted 10/07/2024 at 20:59:54 Studs out knee high, 100% penVan Dijk og for the winner in front of the orange wall, 2-1 England over the mayonnaise on chips potheads!Going down 1-0 might have been the best thing that could have happened. Hopefully Southgate isn't telling them to protect the draw. James Hughes 114 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:00:18 Have I mentioned I fucking hate Koeman. Paul Ferry 115 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:00:51 MK you normally treat Neville like a turd. Be consistent. I don't care what he thinks and you are providing a selective range of comments to suit you. It was a penalty - studs up, knee high, contact - and it doesn't matter if 50 per cent of erm "expert pundits" say it wasn't. It happened. It's 1-1. England deserve to be ahead. Why not talk about that? Kieran Kinsella 116 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:01:07 Only worry is that, in the 1990 World Cup we were crap, then played brilliantly in the semi and lost. Hopefully we can break the Koeman curse. Dave Cashen 117 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:02:55 I think it depends on whether you were a defender or a attacker.Neville says it was never a penalty.Wrighty claims is was reckless and deffo a penalty.The studs were up and showing but if that penalty is given against Everton, I'm incandescent. James Hughes 118 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:04:02 Paul are you moving to Chigaco ? Paul Ferry 119 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:06:13 Dutch sub. Koeman worried. The cycling Calvinists will be even more dangerous from set-pieces.Shaw for Trippier makes sense. Jamie Crowley 120 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:06:19 English sphincters are going to pucker around 75 minutes when it's still tied.The viewing will be just glorious for the neutral. Does England 'pull an England' and choke? Do they go on to find a winner? If they go up does Gareth protect the lead? If so, do they then concede and the Southgate crucifixion begins?Just glorious viewing incoming. Paul Ferry 121 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:07:29 If you can't beat us join us Paulus van Hewitt. Jamie Crowley 122 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:07:55 It is the weirdest pen ever. You almost never see a pen given and half of the people say it was 100% a pen and half of the people say it's 100% not a pen.This one's unique to be sure! Christy Ring 123 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:10:01 Kane took his shot, and caught Dumfries studs with the follow through, agree with the panel, no penalty. Jamie Crowley 124 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:10:02 Stupid questions are only asked by stupid people.Did Shaw start??? Or did he come on at half and if so, for who??I didn't notice him the entire first half? Who was pulled???Why would you make a sub when you've played much better than the opponent and played the best half of the tournament?Did someone get hurt? Paul Hewitt 125 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:10:32 Ffs Kane. Stay up front Kieran Kinsella 126 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:11:05 His foot was in an unnatural position. If Mason Holgate conceded that pen we would all say it was nailed on. Paul Ferry 127 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:11:53 Jamie, he came on for Trippier at half-time. Jamie Crowley 128 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:12:34 What? Why? Don't like that at all! Colin Glassar 129 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:13:34 Walk Ball has commenced. Simon Dalzell 130 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:14:39 One dud, Trippier, has gone; now the other, Kane, needs to. Kieran Kinsella 131 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:16:14 Southgate probably told them them to play badly and try and snatch a last gasp winner so he can play victim if during the half a few fans shake their heads and say "Oh goodness we can play better than this!" Sean Kelly 132 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:16:34 Harry Kane is a donkey in disguise. Dave Cashen 133 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:16:56 Trippier had been exceptionally crap Jamie. Not his night. Get him out of there. There'll be other nights for him Paul Ferry 134 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:17:21 Jamie, Trippier was poor first half, passing and closing down; Shaw is a much better attacking option. Colin Glassar 135 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:19:44 I’ve always said Southgate is a 45 minute manager. I hope he proves me wrong tonight Dave Cashen 136 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:22:09 I hope he proves you right, Col and this is his 45 Jamie Crowley 137 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:24:13 Paul maybe, but were I in charge I'd never, ever have changed that side after that half, again the best half they've played by a country mile. Jamie Crowley 138 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:24:45 Pickford fantastic! Atta boy! Tony McNulty 139 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:25:26 Back to the style of the initial England games here Kieran Kinsella 140 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:26:31 All the Dutch players are dopplegangers for players of old: Koeman, Gullitt and Sneijder lookalikes out there. Have they used AI to do some kind of de-ageing thing? Paul Ferry 141 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:29:37 The so-called sleazy bent ref has had a great game so far. Colin Glassar 142 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:31:58 Normal service by England resumed. Kieran Kinsella 143 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:37:55 This is dicey Michael Kenrick 144 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:38:04 England lucky there... Paul Ferry 145 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:38:29 watkins and palmer Jamie Crowley 146 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:39:10 Aw crap Kieran Kinsella 147 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:39:53 he was onside Jamie Crowley 148 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:39:53 Close, but offside Kieran Kinsella 149 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:40:30 Kane not Able today Paul Ferry 150 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:42:44 England are the only team so far in this tourney to start with 8 catholics, Colin Glassar 151 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:46:47 We don’t have a prayer then, Paul. Does Southgate plan to take every game to pens? Paul Ferry 152 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:47:14 Well done John Stones. Kieran Kinsella 153 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:48:22 PaulDid Poland sneak in a few Prussian Calvinists? Kieran Kinsella 154 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:49:40 Cow man is getting agitated Kunal Desai 155 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:49:57 Get in!!!! Jamie Crowley 156 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:50:15 OHHHHHH!!!! Brent Stephens 157 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:50:17 What a fucking goal Colin Glassar 158 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:50:18 Get fucking n!!! Tony McNulty 159 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:50:48 From nowhere Kieran Kinsella 160 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:51:03 Apparently, my stream is a minute behind. I thought Kunai was about an hour behind for a moment Michael Kenrick 161 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:51:42 Well, well... never saw that coming!Brilliant turn and finish. So lethally accurate. Fantastic play. Brent Stephens 162 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:52:10 Was that sub to sub? Jamie Crowley 163 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:52:19 That was sublime Kieran Kinsella 164 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:52:34 how much IT? Brent Stephens 165 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:52:54 Sub-lime Paul Ferry 166 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:53:29 GET ON YOUR BIKE WITH YER FECKING URNIPS PAULUS VAN HEWITT 🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲🚲 Jamie Crowley 167 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:53:40 Brent. 😜 Kieran Kinsella 168 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:54:30 We are 3 minutes into the 2 minutes… Jamie Crowley 169 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:55:13 They'll play to a tie obviously!!! BLOW THE WHISTLE JERK! Paul Ferry 170 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:55:22 YYYYYYYYEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS GET IN Colin Glassar 171 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:55:35 Lucky man Southgate 👏👏 Jamie Crowley 172 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:55:39 There it is! Another Final.Southgate's bottom line record not too shabby... Paul Hewitt 173 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:56:04 Well done England. But you can just engrave 'Spain' on the trophy. Brent Stephens 174 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:56:44 Great first half. Tactically good from the Dutch in the second half. Match-winning subs. Brent Stephens 175 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:57:33 Oh he’s here again. Mr doom. Christy Ring 176 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:59:07 Watkins and Palmer were positive substitutions, so credit to Southgate, but Watkins should be starting. Larry O'Hara 177 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:59:07 Great payback for that gobshite Koeman 😁😁. Christy 176: exactly. Kane could not do that Paul Hewitt 178 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:59:35 Spain are a million miles better than England. That's not being Doom. Jamie Crowley 179 Posted 10/07/2024 at 21:59:58 God Save the King. Now go beat the Spanish and bring it home England. Paul Ferry 180 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:00:04 you just can't stop it can yer Paulus Van Hewitt. You aint funny and you aint smart, you sound just well a little silly. But you go ahead any enjoy a Spanish victory Senor Pablo Torero Hewitt Kunal Desai 181 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:01:07 Good subs. Palmer into Watkins. Kane was on the pitch for far too long. Rob Halligan 182 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:01:09 Fuck off Virgin Van Shite! 😂😂😂. You can come and watch the final in Woolton village with me. 😁😁😁 Paul Ferry 183 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:01 This Senor Pablo Torero Hewitt fella should be a studio. pundit - Spain are a million miles better than England😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Colin Glassar 184 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:12 We’ll be massive underdogs but if Greece could do it…. Paul Ferry 185 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:35 This Senor Pablo Torero Hewitt fella should be a studio. pundit - Spain are a million miles better than England😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Alan McGuffog 186 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:42 Paul...do you have Virgil or Gakpo on your shirt ? I'll be you're Scouse not English Robert Tressell 187 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:42 Called it Brent # 174. Much, much better display from England and really pleased for Watkins. Good on Southgate - he did adjust things for a better first half performance - and he was brave to bring Watkins on for his pace in behind later on. Brilliant. Paul Hewitt 188 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:02:46 Who said I would enjoy a Spanish victory. I'm not Spanish Michael Kenrick 189 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:03:12 Such fine margins... Watkins actually strikes it as the defender crosses in front of him. Kicks it through his legs — in so many cases, the defender gets a touch. Mark Murphy 190 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:03:15 Anything can happen in the final. Spain are good but they’re not Gods. I’ve said throughout this tournament - England may have been boring and predictable but they’ve been solid and calm at the back. They won’t go toe to toe with Spain as others have. Good luck England. Brent Stephens 191 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:03:43 It’s not the prediction for the final PH, it’s ur lack of grace. But we get that from u even for ur own hometown team. Dave Cashen 192 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:03:53 Its coming home Michael Lynch 193 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:04:00 What a winner. Brilliant. Southgate is clearly a genius and we know fuck all Rob Halligan 194 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:04:07 Alan # 186…….Mr Hewitt is from St. Helens, and is an egg chaser! 😀😀 Jamie Crowley 195 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:04:25 They HAVE to figure out a way to stop that Olmo kid. He’s brilliant and runs their team. That young 16 year old? Just make sure fat Luke Shaw isn’t on his side and they can control him on the big stage. Paul Ferry 196 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:04:27 stá regresando a casa está regresando a casa su regreso el fútbol está regresando a casa ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 Kevin Molloy 197 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:05:13 so sad to see that big blonde head creased in sorrow. Simon Dalzell 198 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:05:52 Trouble is dead legs Kane will start the final. This may well cost us. Paul Hewitt 199 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:07:42 Brent. I don't support any international team. I'd scrap international football. Only my opinion. Jamie Crowley 200 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:07:54 Simon -I’d 100% start the veteran Kane in a massive game like against Spain. Sub at 70 or so. You need a veteran on and Kane is VERY capable of scoring! Paul Ferry 201 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:08:53 Well meaning advice Paul Hewitt. Give it up. Turn your laptop off. You're making a fool of yourself. You have zero grace or discretion. Please don't bother coming on here Sunday if you continue with your graceless charmless crap. Trust me, you will not be wanted if you do. Paul Ferry 202 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:10:00 and you will cause trouble. Shane Corcoran 203 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:11:00 The lopsided nature of the tournament meant that an average team would make the final. Awful stuff, a really poor refereeing performance but a moment of magic to win it. Anything can happen in a one off game but hopefully the Spanish will get the job done by a couple of goals. Dave Cashen 204 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:11:06 we will sink the Armada.We have previous Neil Tyrrell 205 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:11:34 Brilliant from Watkins and well done England's No.1, our Jordan! Paul Hewitt 206 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:11:42 England won and where the better team, they deserved to win. But in MY opinion Spain are better and should win. Neil Tyrrell 207 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:11:47 Brilliant from Watkins and well done England's No.1, our Jordan! Barry Rathbone 208 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:13:34 You could see after the first round of games there was no one to fear as long as we didnt do the usual mental meltdown.Well in Pickers, well in England Paul Ferry 209 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:13:58 I respect your posts Shane, but you sound like a bitter broken records. I would also have liked to see Ireland in Germany but the problem is they are crap and in your word bang average, below average.England are not, win or lose Sunday. Get over it. Kunal Desai 210 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:14:47 Keep in check the little spanish wonderkid and we have a chance. It's 90 mins. Just don't bloody play for pens. Jay Harris 211 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:17:00 What joy to see Van dicks face. Well done England and Southgate. You fully deserved that win. The Dutch were crap by comparison.Concerned about Kane and Bellingham though who both look as if their legs have had it for the season. Ed Prytherch 212 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:17:37 I'm happy to see Watkins score the winner. I've always enjoyed watching him play. Paul Ferry 213 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:18:23 Dave, the smaller English ships ran rings round the heavy Spanish galleons, nipping in and out, far more deft and speedy.Your false diplomatic tone does not cut it, Senor Hewey. You did what you did. Please stay away Sunday if you continue in your attention-seeking graceless way. No one wants to read it. Chris Leyland 214 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:18:24 You can almost feel the bitterness dripping from your pores as you furiously typed that back-handed bitterness at 203, Shane. Rest up and try not to have any sleepless nights worrying about England winning between now and weekend, it’s not good for you. Tom Bowers 215 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:21:00 Subs. save the day again. Surely England will win this trophy. The hand of God is with Southgate. Paul Ferry 216 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:21:10 Me too Ed and his smile lit up the place. I honestly thought that he might not be the one for this big occasion.How wrong was I? Sorry. Paul Hewitt 217 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:21:22 Ok PF I'll stay away. You are the boss on here.😆 Paul Ferry 218 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:23:04 Good. People will respect you for that PH. Colin Glassar 219 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:27:14 Tories out and England euro champions? What a week this could be. Shane Corcoran 220 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:28:28 Senor Pablo Torrero Hewitt. Now that’s a good record Paul. The Dutch B-side is good too. I know exactly how poor Ireland are and strangely being told that doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Why would it?I don’t want England to win I can only assume for similar nonsensical reasons that you don’t want Liverpool to win. Bitter blues all round. Danny O’Neill 221 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:28:32 England deserved that. The better team on the night Good luck to them Pete Gunby 222 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:29:18 England actually played better, especially in the first half. Watkins scored a beauty. Kane was anonymous again. Robert Tressell 223 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:29:25 Great result but is it just me - or is Bellingham largely anonymous in all these games. Maybe I was expecting too much. Shane Corcoran 224 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:30:39 Chris, we live in very different worlds if you think any football team will keep me awake at night. Jamie Crowley 225 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:32:10 Robert -The bicycle kick just a game before last? Kinda big there! Christopher Timmins 226 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:32:30 Thank God the Dutch manager is on his way home! He did a lot of damage to EFC. Jamie Crowley 227 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:33:50 Holy shit I know you English don't care but I think Gregg Berhalter just got fired!TY GOD!!!! Paul Ferry 229 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:37:27 But it's not bitter Shane and I don't know why you would even bother to come on here with that bitterness. Hardly the place. Full disclosure, half-Irish, I am an unrepentant nationalist, ashamed of British history, like to see Ireland beat England in rugby anyway and anything else other than footy - and sometimes then. But that was uncalled for mate. Bill Watson 230 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:37:38 I just can't get excited about England. I think it dates back to 1966 and being cheated out of seeing them play at Goodison, in the 1966 World Cup Semi-Final. At the last minute the FA switched the game to Wembley and we had to make do with West Germany v CCCP. The FA wouldn't get away with a stunt like that these days! Tony Abrahams 231 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:38:22 You don’t have to beat a man when you know your angles!That was an absolutely fantastic finish from Ollie Watkins, at a time when the Dutch, were beginning to look the more likely team. A real centre forwards goal👏I have no time for Ronald Koeman, but he was very magnanimous in defeat, and had similar feelings to my own in the paragraph above!! Paul Ferry 232 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:39:06 It's not just you Robert. But I hope you at least noticed that he's boss celebrating after the final whistle.Looking forward to Savage on 606 right now. He's a sort of Welsh-Shane1 Sorry Shane, couldn't resist! Ian Pilkington 233 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:43:15 203The most mean spirited and stupid post on here for a very long time. Shane Corcoran 234 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:43:53 What was Paul? England are on the easy side of the draw. They had a weak group and were average at best for the majority of the tournament Which part isn’t true?I’m an Everton fan so I’m in this site. I’d have preferred if Holland won tonight and I’d prefer if Spain win on Sunday for various reasons. I didn’t insult anyone or slag off players for the club they play for. Paul Ferry 235 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:43:58 Should I now be eating humble pie over Sir Gareth? I'm catholic. The guilt is rising. Those subs were great even at minute '78. Watkins runs in behind, did it all season long. True to form, Savage, never a pen; Sutton, yes it was. Rob Halligan 236 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:45:34 It was a penalty, because it was given! Dave Cashen 237 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:46:26 Bellingham is as raw as a baboons arse. Brilliant, but not ready to dominate long periods. Patience Christine Foster 238 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:46:38 First half a good England performance, the Dutch changed it in the second half and I thought England had lost the chance, but hats off, a great goal by Watkins through the defenders legs. Instinct Tony, a good striker knows where the goal is blindfolded, half a chance taken..another early start on Monday! Colin Glassar 240 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:47:53 We are all Evertonians but when it comes to international football the tribalism rears its ugly head. Denis Richardson 241 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:48:37 Great goal by Watkins. Other than the pen Kane did pretty much nothing in the game - and it was never a pen in the first place, shocking decision given the occasion.England into the final and whatever you say about Southgate and his tactics, it’s got the team to the last game. Need luck in tournaments and England have certainly ridden theirs so far. Still find I’m more interested in Everton transfer news….not a lot happening and the big KO is only about 5 weeks away…..this rate Young will be starting at LB. Paul Ferry 242 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:49:13 Well, let's draw a line under this Shane. The last thing I want to do is fall out with you. I fully understand why you would like England to lose. What you left out was how well England played in the first half and how much better they were against the Swiss. How much better they seem with three at the back. And, playing poorly or not, they have a number of exceptional players who can turn games in a flash. Also, England have a very deep bench.I meant the having a pop at Senor Hewitt stuff when I said that it was not bitter. Andrew Merrick 243 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:51:19 Happy to win...But I thought picks set himself awkwardly for their goal, but we bounced back...That penalty decision baffles me, had it gone against us I would be furious...Bit England played foot ball tonight, committed, passionate, great movement and some joined up passing, a joy to watch first half.Southgate is the dogs dodahs tonight, but he might have subbed earlier and that eoukd have been more convincing. But what a result.Spain however, wow let's see Ian Pilkington 244 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:52:27 229You love Everton and hate England so why are you posting on an England thread? Paul Ferry 245 Posted 10/07/2024 at 22:55:12 It's not just today, but for a week or so I've been wondering if Kane should start. Three goals, I know, but haven't two of them been pens?Watkins is quicker, more nimble, mobile, gets in behind the defence. Better at chasing balls pumped forwards and for his height is a great header of the ball.Kane, I think, looks below his best and off the pace. He might be better as an impact 20 minute sub and also on the pitch for pens. He tends to look sluggish as the second half drags on. And he drops deep and sometimes is quite simply not there when a ball is played into the box. Watkins v Spain or Toney? Tony Abrahams 246 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:02:13 Shane@203, made me smile that but I’ve been telling you about those referees for a long time on this website now, mate!Very good point about Bellingham, Dave C, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see him become the match winner on Sunday, although maybe it’s Foden, who’s look in front of goal has got to change soon.The kid from United, played an incredible game for one so young, and only showed naivety once, in what was otherwise a ten out of ten performance imo👏 Neil Copeland 247 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:03:34 Easy side of the draw? Well it was only made easy because Germany failed to beat the Swiss in the group stages. A Swiss team that beat the reigning European champions with aplomb in the last 16. And who knocked out the Swiss?Yes, things have fallen into place for England and in that respect they have had a bit of luck but you need some luck to win tournaments. Spain got lucky in extra time against Germany who spurned 2 chances late on before Spain won it. They also got lucky against France last night with the French missing 2 glorious chances late on too.England have done what they have needed to do and shown tremendous resilience in the process. The have grown into the tournament and got better as things progress. They beat a good side tonight and fully deserved it.I fully expect them to beat Spain on Sunday too, England are getting better and will enjoy the space against Spain. Shane Corcoran 248 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:03:48 Fair enough Paul. Colin, tribalism rears its head in every Everton game, we’re just on the same side and we tell each other how we’re right and the other ones aren’t. Ian, it’s not an England thread. Check the title. By the way, Watkins man of the match is worth a mention. How? Shane Corcoran 249 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:05:19 Tony, you have, but strangely quiet on that front tonight. But to be clear, I said he was poor, not biased. We all have our bad days. Paul Ferry 250 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:10:45 Neil Copeland 239: "England have done what they have needed to do and shown tremendous resilience in the process. The have grown into the tournament and got better as things progress. They beat a good side tonight and fully deserved it".Neil nails it there. That's the key, getting better as the tournament develops and the team develops with a shit-show or two along the way.The Italians have been past masters at this. Like Neil, I think it's significant that England have clearly improved over the last two matches while Spain did not reach. the heights of their group games in their semi-final or quarter-final, though, to be fair, they were up against tougher teams. Kieran Kinsella 251 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:11:38 What a great night so many barriers broken. End of Koeman hoodoo, first final outside England, and suddenly we are now what Germany used to be the last ditch heart breakers of other teams. Suddenly we have real character. Don’t know what will happen Sunday but I’m enjoying tonight. Kieran Kinsella 252 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:15:01 NeilThe easy thing makes me laugh too mate. Austria finished above France and Holland, Georgia above Portugal. Romania over Belgium. Do we dismiss those results and say “well Belgium used to be good, Portugal are supposed to be good so we will take them on instead.” Whoever got to whatever stage got their on merit ahead of other teams no matter how great they might look on paper. Tony Dunn 253 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:15:18 Paul ferry, bit of a internet bully ? who are you to say who can come onto a forum ? Terrible behaviour Tony Abrahams 254 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:17:02 Rob Halligan called it Shane, it was a penalty because the referee gave it, but I’m sure you know me even though we have never met, and I’m certain that decisions like that penalty, will eventually stop me from watching football.I enjoyed the first half, knew once the ref went to the tv screen, that he was going to give a penalty, and as usual I just shrugged my shoulders, and shook my head, and thought to myself, that the game that I once knew and loved, is simply not the same for me anymore George Stuart 255 Posted 10/07/2024 at 23:24:33 Once again Southgates genius shines through.Tire the Dutch out for 80 minutes and then introduce the boss, in form striker to win the game.Spain though ?Jees they have looked good.Still, a hard working gutsy England with a bit of luck, I can get behind that. And a medal for Pickford.Might keep him at the club. Or might give him a taste for glory.God, I'm a Jobe's witness. 